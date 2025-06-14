The Best Bits From Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller’s US Open Press Conference

For both Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller, US Open venue Oakmont will always be a huge part of their legacies.

Nicklaus was just 22 years old when he beat Arnold Palmer in a playoff at the 1962 tournament to claim the first of his record 18 Major titles.

As the Miller, it was at the Pennsylvania venue where, in 1973, he carded what many regard as the best round of golf of all time, an eight under 63 to win the US Open as well as set both the Oakmont course record and the lowest score ever recorded in a Major at the same time.

The pair were at Oakmont for Saturday’s third round, where they spoke to the media, touching on a range of subjects from their advice on how to win a US Open to the money in the modern game.

Here are the best bits from their US Open press conference.

What It Takes To Win A US Open

Bryson DeChambeau won the 2024 US Open, but missed the cut at Oakmont (Image credit: Getty Images)

If any player was looking for tips on their approach ahead of the third round, they couldn’t do better Nicklaus, and he revealed he had spoken to some in the locker room, where he gave them one key bit of advice.

He said: “I was talking to some of the guys in there, in the locker room a few minutes ago, and they're saying they said, ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘Well, obviously putting is the key out here. I said, I three-putted the 55th green. I had one three-putt that week and I'm still ticked off I three-putted that one. That was sort of my mindset.’"

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Miller thinks it comes down to accuracy off the tee. “When you can get the ball in the fairway, you can work the ball if you need to, and you eliminate so many mistake upon mistakes,” he said. “If you hit it here in this rough and you try to get too much out of the lie, you get in even more trouble. It's still all about hitting that ball in the fairway.”

To back up his claim, he turned to the plight of current champion Bryson DeChambeau, who was one of many big names to miss the cut. He added: “You see the guys that don't - like Bryson DeChambeau, he was living in the rough there this last couple days. Of course he gets to watch it on TV today. But yeah, you've got to hit it in the fairway.

Miller also said handling the pressure is vital, adding: “There's only a certain kind of player that can win a US Open, especially on Sunday.”

Comparisons Between Nicklaus’ and Scottie Scheffler’s Swing

Is Scottie Scheffler's swing similar to Jack Nicklaus'? (Image credit: Getty Images)

One big name who did make it to the weekend is Scottie Scheffler. Many have observed similarities between his and Nicklaus’ swing, but the 85-year-old is not convinced they have much in common.

He said: “Well, I don't think there's a whole lot of resemblance.” However, he then admitted there were some similarities, adding: “Well, the swing path is - Scottie's is very good, and I felt like my swing path was pretty good.

“Scottie has an unusual way of coming into the ball and having his right foot slide behind him. But that evidently allows him to get his right hip, not into the shot but out of the way, and allows his hands to stay close to his body and swing down a plane. That was one of my keys was always to get my hands as close to my body as I could.”

The Key To Miller’s Broadcasting Success

Johnny Miller wound up his broadcasting career in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn’t just a glittering golf career Miller became known for. He also had a successful broadcasting career, which he called time on in 2019 after almost three decades behind the mic. He explained what he thought allowed him to resonate with viewers for so long.

Asked if he wished he’d extended his broadcasting career, he responded: “Do I wish I kept announcing? That was my 50th year in golf when I got to 29 years with NBC. It seemed like a nice time to leave. I still had my wits about me and had my own way of doing things.

“When I played on the East Coast especially, they'd go, ‘Hey, Johnny, we love you, keep telling it like it is.’ What people liked about my announcing was that I just said what I'd say to my best friend in my own house and talking to the TV.”

NIL In College Golf

Nicklaus and Miller voiced their concerns over NIL deals in college golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the big differences between the pair’s era and the modern game is the vast sums of money paid to players, and on that subject, they were first asked about the name, image and likeness deals available to college golfers, allowing them to take payment despite being amateurs.

Neither seemed particularly keen. Nicklaus began: “Do I like it? No,” with Miller adding: “Well, they always say money corrupts, so I hope it doesn't corrupt the values of the game.”

Nicklaus then went into more detail about his misgivings, explaining: “I think athletes should get a stipend of some kind. I don't know how much. I think that probably depends on what the situation is.

“But, you know, I don't like the idea that you've got the best team money can buy. I don't like that. That's what you're asking, isn't it? I don't like that part of it. We're all caught up into it. All the colleges are caught up into it. I don't think they can figure out a way to get out of it. I hope they do.

“NCAA evidently has not been able to control it. I think it's a shame. You see guys today that could go play a fifth year of college football and make more money than if they decide to go into the draft. I don't think that's really the right way to see things happen. I don't fault them. I fault the system.”

Miller said: “I just think that it would be better probably if every guy that made the - let's say the top athletes got a certain stipend for being there at the school, but not all different - like one guy getting a million dollars or whatever. I think it should just be a nice amount of money, but nothing like what they're getting now. It's tough; once you let the cat out of the bag, it's very difficult.”

Would Today’s Money Have Changed Them?

Nicklaus and Miller discussed the big money in the professional game (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair also touched on the massive money in the professional game, with Nicklaus unsure whether he would have done anything differently.

“Would it have changed our lives? I would hope not,” he said. “I would hope that we probably would try to live our life very similar. I've enjoyed what I've done. I've loved playing the game of golf. I've loved my design work. I love being involved with being able to take and utilize what I have to be able to - in charity and help others.

"They're all things that I don't think that would have made any difference, whether we were playing for what we played for or what they're playing here today. If we would have had the ability to do this, I think we would have tried to do the same thing.”

Miller thinks today’s money has shifted the motivation for today's players. “It helps that you're hungry and playing hard," he explained: "It used to be you had to make some money to be able to take care of your wife and maybe child or whatever, and it made golf more of a competitive thing and guys would play more tournaments because they're trying to make it while they can.”