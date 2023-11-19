Paul Azinger Dropped By NBC As Lead Analyst With Channel Reportedly Set For 'Potential Coverage Overhaul'

Paul Azinger will no longer be NBC's lead golf analyst following five years with the American broadcasting giant, according to the Associated Press.

Speaking to the AP, Azinger is said to have felt "a mixture of disappointment and surprise" that his contract with NBC was not extended - the company also let two other notable names go from its broadcast team in 2023, Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch.

According to Golf Digest sources: "The move is part of a potential overhaul at NBC Sports’ golf coverage, with more changes possibly coming to the company’s Golf Channel brand."

A statement from Azinger's manager via the AP read: “With the golf and media landscapes now in a more challenging environment, Azinger and NBC will part ways as their current contract ends."

The sudden exit means Team Europe's thumping 16.5 - 11.5 victory at Marco Simone in September was Azinger's final broadcast for NBC and he will not commentate on Tiger Woods' latest return at the upcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas later this month.

Speaking to golf journalist, Steve Eubanks, Azinger himself said: “I have treasured working beside Dan Hicks and the other talented NBC broadcasters as well as lead producer Tommy Roy and all those behind the scenes. They are a remarkable team, and I will miss them tremendously.

"My thanks to them and the countless others who have supported me and helped me along the way during my work in television. I have faith in what the future holds for me, for NBC, and for the great game of golf.”

After working as the lead golf analyst for ABC and subsequently ESPN between 2006 and 2015, the winning 2008 Team USA Ryder Cup captain served alongside Joe Buck on the Fox Sports team during the USGA Championships schedule between 2016-19 prior to taking over from Johnny Miller at NBC.

British golf fans may recognise Azinger's voice from the BBC's Masters coverage, where he partnered Peter Alliss in the booth for six years.

There has been no word so far on who will replace Azinger as NBC's lead golf analyst.