'We Don't Need Cargo Short-Wearing, Beer-Swilling Oafs On The Course' – Is The Dress Code Debate Golf's Most Divisive Issue?

Any golfer who has spent even the briefest period of time around members' clubs will know that golf has a pretty clear, and perhaps slightly strict, dress code - but, in recent years, many have questioned if the more outdated elements should be left behind.

Our editor, Neil Tappin, was recently told off for wearing the wrong golf socks, which led him to question whether we should abandon dress codes altogether.

The secret club golfer then weighed in with their own view, stating that discarding dress codes would be a big mistake, which interestingly drew a number of comments from our readers who were keen to have their say on the topic...

The Dress Code Debate In Golf

I've made my position on this clear in a number of articles in the past. The notion that a person's choice of attire can in any way affect my experience of playing the game is ludicrous to me.

After all, golf is supposed to be fun. I completely understand the argument about driving standards, but enforcing this in order to be high and mighty about teaching other people a lesson is way off the mark in my opinion.

It's far more important that we attract people to the game, make it easy (not difficult) for them to get involved and encourage them to learn about the game in an inclusive way, rather than look to immediately persecute when they walk through the door.

This is an opinion shared by Anders Mankert, who recently received a medal from the King for services to golf, as his golf club has no rules regarding dress code, and when I visited earlier this year I must admit that everyone appeared to be having a great time.

I realise that my stance on this will not be widely shared by all, so please feel free to drop me a comment at the bottom of this page if you want to share your view, but from the comments on our previous article it's clear that the camp is divided...

Relaxing the dress code doesn't necessarily have to mean an influx of football shirts and backwards caps (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

One reader, going by the name of Jimmy Dean, said:

"I am a jeans and T-shirt guy and only have a few polos. I have a couple pairs of slacks, but I'm way more comfortable in jeans.

"I play at a few "no denim" courses and I dress appropriately, but I fail to see how my John Daly pants are better than a pair of clean Levi's.

"My Jordan 9s also look way better with jeans than my slacks, too.

"Maybe no PJs, cut offs or muscle shirts, but what's wrong with clean, unripped jeans?"

Nick, another reader who commented on the article written by the Secret Club Golfer, shared a similar sentiment:

"The problem in golf has never been that there is a dress code. It's that the dress code has too often been ludicrous. When you are policing the length and colour of people's socks you have long lost sight of the forest for the trees.

"Why does a shirt need a collar? Who cares if a sweater has a hood? It's not the presence of standards of dress that is unattractive to new participants. It's the pointless snobbery and needless exclusivity.

He later added: "Golf does not belong to you. It belongs to everyone who wants to play it".

Many would like to see golf's dress code, observed well by Sam De'Ath, to remain in place (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

'Standards are essential'

However, the opposing view was also shared widely.

David Lenton said: "Standards are essential, discipline in life is needed, and respect for all is taught from a very young age (or should be). Golf is about all three, so have strict dress rules reviewed annually".

An account named 'The Oldest Member' added: "Respect the game and dress appropriately. Golf doesn't need cargo short-wearing, beer-swilling oafs on the course".

While many of the comments made took a position on one side of the divide or the other, Chris Fellows posed an interesting suggestion to solve the issue.

"Wear proper golf attire up until the start of twilight rates. After that, wear what you want".

Perhaps a hybrid policy that focuses on traditional golf attire throughout the day, which is when club competitions take place, but is then relaxed in twilight hours is the way forward.

This would allow beginners, casual golfers and those who want to visit the club as guests to feel more comfortable with more freedom of choice around what they wear.

I can't understand why people still obsess over a shirt being tucked in (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Despite my opposition to strict dress codes, which I outlined earlier, I will admit that I like wearing proper golf attire.

What I can't get behind is ring-fencing a sport that should be for everyone by saying that they need to go out and spend a lot of money on specific clothing, as this creates a barrier to participation before they have even walked through the door.

I like the idea of finding a middle ground on this, where we can be respectful of the traditions and history of the game without obsessing unnecessarily about sock length, collars on show, shirts being tucked in and whether a pair of perfectly functional trousers completely meet the brief.

Like I said before, I am sure you will have your own opinion on this matter, or you might want to respond to one of those outlined in the article above, so drop us a line in the comments box below.