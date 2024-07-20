The Custom Scotty Cameron Putter Justin Rose Recently Added In Ahead Of The Open

Having qualified for The 152nd Open Championship at the start of July, Justin Rose is making the most of his appearance at the final men's Major of 2024, with the Englishman sat in a tie for second going into the weekend.

Having produced three top 10 finishes in the tournament, including a runner-up spot in 2018, Rose is hoping to go one better this time around, with one key aspect for his run of good form coming from the flatstick, which the former Major winner changed a week prior to The Open at Royal Troon.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

At both The Open Qualifying event and Genesis Scottish Open, Rose was seen wielding a Scotty Cameron mallet style putter instead of his usual Axis1 Rose Putter, but the model in question is currently unknown.

What we do know is that it has a SuperStroke grip on it, which looks to be the same model as the one on his Axis1, with the shape of the Scotty Cameron resembling that of the Phantom X 5 and 5.5. Lastly, there is a unique alignment aid on the top of the putter.

It's no secret that Rose does like to change his equipment set-up. Back in 2019, he introduced the Axis1 to his bag, with the putter standing out due to the heel counterweight that sticks out ahead of the face. Throughout his time with it, he racked up a few PGA Tour victories, and sat inside the top 40 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting from 2020 - 2023.

Rose and his Axis1 putter back at the PGA Championship in May (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the putter change, the 43-year-old has put the new Titleist GT driver into the bag in 2024, specifically the GT3, with Rose still using a TaylorMade M6 fairway wood, a model that was released in 2019.

Seemingly, he is opting for an almost full bag of Titleist clubs now, as Rose is using the Titleist T100 and MB 620 irons, as well as Vokey wedges. Certainly, at The Open, they have worked well for the former US Open winner, as he produced rounds of 69 and 68, in the worse side of the draw, to sit at five-under and two back of Shane Lowry going into the weekend.