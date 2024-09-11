Amgen Irish Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
World No.3 Rory McIlroy tees off alongside Tom McKibbin and Vincent Norrman in rounds one and two at Royal County Down
World No.3 Rory McIlroy will tee off alongside his fellow Northern Irishman and good friend, Tom McKibbin during round one and two of the Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down this week.
The pair will be joined by Swede, Vincent Norrman at the iconic course in Newcastle, Northern Ireland as they begin their quest to lift the trophy on the first tee at 1:00pm local time (8:00am ET) on Thursday.
The following day, McIlroy and co. will begin their second round from the 10th tee at 8:00am local time (3:00am ET), hoping that their late-early draw aids them with some kind weather conditions.
Just 20 minutes before them on Thursday, another marquee group - which features a former champion of this event - will get underway in front of home fans.
Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, and Ryan Fox are set to start from the first tee at 12:40pm local time, with Lowry hoping to lay the foundations for a repeat of his 2009 success as an amateur. Lowry, MacIntyre, and Fox have an 7:40am tee time on Friday as they begin round two from the 10th.
Irish golf legend, Padraig Harrington plays alongside Nicolai Hojgaard and Thomas Detry for the first couple of rounds, with the trio starting round one on the 10th at 8:00am local time and round two on the first at 1:00pm.
Among several other notable groups at Royal County Down, 2016 PGA Champion Jimmy Walker has been grouped with Edoardo Molinari and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen. They will begin on the first at 1:20pm local time on Thursday before going off from the 10th at 8:20am on Friday.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below is the full list of tee times for the 2024 Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down.
Amgen Irish Open Tee Times - Round One
ET (BST)
1st Tee/10th Tee
- 2:30am (7:30am): Casey Jarvis, Marco Penge, Daniel Brown/Rikuya Hoshino, Thorbjorn Olesen, Alex Fitzpatrick.
- 2:40am (7:40am): James Morrison, Clement Sordet, Masahiro Kawamura/Luke Donald, Frederic LaCroix, Rasmus Hojgaard.
- 2:50am (7:50am): Marcus Kinhult, Chase Hanna, Gunner Wiebe/Seamus Power, Aaron Rai, Sebastian Soderberg.
- 3:00am (8:00am): Jeff Winther, Connor Syme, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia/Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry.
- 3:10am (8:10am): Gary Hurley, Dan Bradbury, Maximilian Kieffer/Erik van Rooyen, Joe Dean, Matteo Manassero.
- 3:20am (8:20am): Mikko Korhonen, Justin Harding, Ivan Cantero/Ewen Ferguson, Harry Hall, Andrew Johnston.
- 3:30am (8:30am): Haotong Li, Andrew Wilson, Dale Whitnell/Ross Fisher, Soren Kjeldsen, John Catlin.
- 3:40am (8:40am): Joeng weon Ko, Sam Jones, Fabrizio Zanotti/Pablo Larrazabal, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Dylan Frittelli.
- 3:50am (8:50am): Jayden Schaper, Adrien Saddier, David Law/Richie Ramsay, Yuto Katsuragawa, Jacques Kruyswijk.
- 4:00am (9:00am): Callum Shinkwin, Oliver Wilson, Jens Dantorp/Grant Forrest, Scott Jamieson, Jorge Campillo.
- 4:10am (9:10am): Matthew Baldwin, Jordan Gumberg, Simon Forsstrom/Matthias Schwab, Guzin Chen, Daan Huizing.
- 4:20am (9:20am): Julien Guerrier, Sam Bairstow, Max Kennedy/Ashan Wu, Matthew Jordan, Nick Bachem.
- 4:30am (9:30am): David Micheluzzi, Cedric Gugler, Will Enefer/Simon Thornton, Ricardo Gouveia, Manuel Elvira.
- 7:30am (12:30pm): Guido Migliozzi, Laurie Canter, David Ravetto/Yannik Paul, Calum Hill, Renato Paratore.
- 7:40am (12:40pm): Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox/Marcus Armitage, Mark Power, Jannik De Bruyn.
- 7:50am (12:50pm): Thriston Lawrence, Niklas Norgaard, Romain Langasque/Conor Purcell, Maximilian Rottluff, Alexander Knappe.
- 8:00am (1:00pm): Rory McIlroy, Tom McKibbin, Vincent Norrman/Sami Valimaki, Stephen Gallacher, Antoine Rozner.
- 8:10am (1:10pm): Nacho Elvira, Ryo Hisastune, Jordan Smith/Alejandro Del Rey, Marcel Schneider, Joel Girrbach.
- 8:20am (1:20pm): Edoardo Molinari, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jimmy Walker/Todd Clements, Matthew Southgate, Andrea Pavan.
- 8:30am (1:30pm): Frederik Kjettrup, Darius van Driel, Bernd Wiesberger/Gavin Green, Filippo Celli, Espen Kofstad.
- 8:40am (1:40pm): Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Andy Sullivan/Shubhankar Sharma, Joost Luiten, Darren Fichard.
- 8:50am (1:50pm): Sean Crocker, Ockie Strydom, Daniel Gavins/Santiago Tarrio, Brandon Stone, Sung Kang.
- 9:00am (2:00pm): Paul Waring, Angel Hidalgo, Ugo Coussaud/Jason Scrivener, Thomas Aiken, Louis De Jager.
- 9:10am (2:10pm): Adrian Otaegui, Daniel Hillier, Richard Mansell/Johannes Veerman, Francesco Laporta, Tom Vaillant.
- 9:20am (2:20pm): Sean Keeling, Hurly Long, Aaron Cockerill/Sebastian Garcia, Tom Lewis, Lorenzo Scalise.
- 9:30am (2:30pm): Matthis Besard, Stuart Manley, Jaco Prinsloo/Lukas Nemecz, Freddy Schott, Nicholas James.
Amgen Irish Open Tee Times: Round Two
ET (BST)
1st Tee/10th Tee
- 2:30am (7:30am): Yannik Paul, Calum Hill, Renato Paratore/Guido Migliozzi, Laurie Canter, David Ravetto.
- 2:40am (7:40am): Marcus Armitage, Mark Power, Jannik De Bruyn/Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox.
- 2:50am (7:50am): Conor Purcell, Maximillian Rottluff, Alexander Knappe/Thriston Lawrence, Niklas Norgaard, Romain Langasque.
- 3:00am (8:00am): Sami Valimaki, Stephen Gallacher, Antoine Rozner/Rory McIlroy, Tom McKibbin, Vincent Norrman.
- 3:10am (8:10am): Alejandro Del Rey, Marcel Schneider, Joel Girrbach/Nacho Elvira, Ryo Hisatsune, Jordan Smith.
- 3:20am (8:20am): Todd Clements, Matthew Southgate, Andrea Pavan/Edoardo Molinari, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jimmy Walker.
- 3:30am (8:30am): Gavin Green, Filippo Celli, Espen Kofstad/Frederik Kjettrup, Darius van Driel, Bernd Wiesberger.
- 3:40am (8:40am): Shubhankar Sharma, Joost Luiten, Darren Fichardt/Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Andy Sullivan.
- 3:50am (8:50am): Santiago Tarrio, Brandon Stone, Sung Kang/Sean Crocker, Ockie Strydom, Daniel Gavins.
- 4:00am (9:00am): Jason Scrivener, Thomas Aiken, Louis De Jager/Paul Waring, Angel Hidalgo, Ugo Coussaud.
- 4:10am (9:10am): Johannes Veerman, Francesco Laporta, Tom Vaillant/Adrian Otaegui, Daniel Hillier, Richard Mansell.
- 4:20am (9:20am): Sebastian Garcia, Tom Lewis, Lorenzo Scalise/Sean Keeling, Hurly Long, Aaron Cockerill.
- 4:30am (9:30am): Lukas Nemecz, Freddy Schott, James Nicholas/Matthis Besard, Stuart Manley, Jaco Prinsloo.
- 7:30am (12:30pm): Rikuya Hoshino, Thorbjorn Olesen, Alex Fitzpatrick/Casey Jarvis, Marco Penge, Daniel Brown.
- 7:40am (12:40pm): Luke Donald, Frederic Lacroix, Rasmus Hojgaard/James Morrison, Clement Sordet, Masahiro Kawamura.
- 7:50am (12:50pm): Seamus Power, Aaron Rai, Sebastian Soderberg/Marcus Kinhult, Chase Hanna, Gunner Wiebe.
- 8:00am (1:00pm): Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry/Jeff Winther, Connor Syme, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia.
- 8:10am (1:10pm): Erik van Rooyen, Joe Dean, Matteo Manassero/Gary Hurley, Dan Bradbury, Maximilian Kieffer.
- 8:20am (1:20pm): Ewen Ferguson, Harry Hall, Andrew Johnston/Mikko Korhonen, Justin Harding, Ivan Cantero.
- 8:30am (1:30pm): Ross Fisher, Soren Kjeldsen, John Catlin/Haotong Li, Andrew Wilson, Dale Whitnell.
- 8:40am (1:40pm): Pablo Larrazabal, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Dylan Frittelli/Jeong weon Ko, Sam Jones, Fabrizio Zanotti.
- 8:50am (1:50pm): Richie Ramsay, Yuto Katsuragawa, Jacques Kruyswijk/Jayden Schaper, Adrien Saddier, David Law.
- 9:00am (2:00pm): Grant Forrest, Scott Jamieson, Jorge Campillo/Callum Shinkwin, Oliver Wilson, Jens Dantorp.
- 9:10am (2:10pm): Matthias Schwab, Guxin Chen, Daan Huizing/Matthew Baldwin, Jordan Gumberg, Simon Forsstrom.
- 9:20am (2:20pm): Ashun Wu, Matthew Jordan, Nick Bachem/Julien Guerrier, Sam Bairstow, Max Kennedy.
- 9:30am (2:30pm): Simon Thornton, Ricardo Gouveia, Manuel Elvira/David Micheluzzi, Cedric Gugler, Will Enefer.
How To Watch The Amgen Irish Open In The US
All times ET
Thursday, September 12: 8:00am - 1:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Friday, September 13: 3:00am - 6:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), 6:30am - 8:00am (NBC Sports app), 11:00am - 1:00pm (NBC Sports app)
Saturday, September 14: 7:30am - 12:30am (NBC Sports app)
Sunday, September 15: 7:30am - 11:30am (NBC Sports app)
How To Watch The Amgen Irish Open In The UK
All times BST
Thursday, September 12: 1:00pm - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event)
Friday, September 13: 8:00am - 11:30am (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event), 4.00pm-6.00pm (Sky Sports Mix)
Saturday, September 14: From 12:00pm (Sky Sports Red Button)
Sunday, September 15: From 12:00pm (Sky Sports Xtra)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
- Mike HallNews Writer
-
-
How Many Fans Are At The 2024 Solheim Cup?
The 19th edition of the Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club is set-up to be an epic, with a record amount of fans reportedly set to be present in Virginia
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Thailand Is The Perfect Destination For Your Next Golfing Getaway
Thailand is home to over 300 golf courses as well as history, culture, scenery and amazing cuisine. Discover why you should visit to experience a holiday to remember…
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Irish Open Win 'Would Be Up There With One Of The Biggest' For Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is desperate to erase the bad memories of The Open at Royal Portrush by winning the Irish Open at Royal County Down
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka Commits To DP World Tour Event Hoping To Become First American Winner
The five-time Major winner will be playing at the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship later this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfer Joaquin Niemann Confirmed For DP World Tour Return At Title Defence
The Chilean will attempt to defend his Australian Open title at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne during the early weeks of the 2025 season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Amgen Irish Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Rory McIlroy headlines as players compete for the largest purse of a non-Rolex Series event this season
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Ryder Cup, Let's Go!' - Matt Wallace Gives Emotional Interview After Omega European Masters Victory
Following a dramatic playoff victory at the Omega European Masters, the Englishman gave an emotional interview following his first win on the DP World Tour since 2018
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Matt Wallace Recovers From Losing Four-Stroke Lead To Win Omega European Masters Title In Playoff
Matt Wallace claimed his first DP World Tour title in six years after playoff success over Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Rory McIlroy Spotted At US Open Tennis Semi-Final In New York
The four-time Major winner was spotted watching the men's semi-final between Francis Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: PGA Tour's McIlroy And Scheffler To Face LIV Golf's DeChambeau And Koepka In TV Match
A report from Eamon Lynch at Golfweek states that the four stars are set to appear in a made-for-TV contest to be held in Las Vegas in mid-December
By Mike Hall Published