Amgen Irish Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

World No.3 Rory McIlroy will tee off alongside his fellow Northern Irishman and good friend, Tom McKibbin during round one and two of the Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down this week.

The pair will be joined by Swede, Vincent Norrman at the iconic course in Newcastle, Northern Ireland as they begin their quest to lift the trophy on the first tee at 1:00pm local time (8:00am ET) on Thursday.

The following day, McIlroy and co. will begin their second round from the 10th tee at 8:00am local time (3:00am ET), hoping that their late-early draw aids them with some kind weather conditions.

Just 20 minutes before them on Thursday, another marquee group - which features a former champion of this event - will get underway in front of home fans.

Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, and Ryan Fox are set to start from the first tee at 12:40pm local time, with Lowry hoping to lay the foundations for a repeat of his 2009 success as an amateur. Lowry, MacIntyre, and Fox have an 7:40am tee time on Friday as they begin round two from the 10th.

Shane Lowry reacts to holing his winning putt at the 2009 Irish Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Irish golf legend, Padraig Harrington plays alongside Nicolai Hojgaard and Thomas Detry for the first couple of rounds, with the trio starting round one on the 10th at 8:00am local time and round two on the first at 1:00pm.

Among several other notable groups at Royal County Down, 2016 PGA Champion Jimmy Walker has been grouped with Edoardo Molinari and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen. They will begin on the first at 1:20pm local time on Thursday before going off from the 10th at 8:20am on Friday.

Below is the full list of tee times for the 2024 Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down.

Amgen Irish Open Tee Times - Round One

ET (BST)

1st Tee/10th Tee

2:30am (7:30am): Casey Jarvis, Marco Penge, Daniel Brown/Rikuya Hoshino, Thorbjorn Olesen, Alex Fitzpatrick.

Casey Jarvis, Marco Penge, Daniel Brown/Rikuya Hoshino, Thorbjorn Olesen, Alex Fitzpatrick. 2:40am (7:40am): James Morrison, Clement Sordet, Masahiro Kawamura/Luke Donald, Frederic LaCroix, Rasmus Hojgaard.

James Morrison, Clement Sordet, Masahiro Kawamura/Luke Donald, Frederic LaCroix, Rasmus Hojgaard. 2:50am (7:50am): Marcus Kinhult, Chase Hanna, Gunner Wiebe/Seamus Power, Aaron Rai, Sebastian Soderberg.

Marcus Kinhult, Chase Hanna, Gunner Wiebe/Seamus Power, Aaron Rai, Sebastian Soderberg. 3:00am (8:00am): Jeff Winther, Connor Syme, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia/Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry.

Jeff Winther, Connor Syme, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia/Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry. 3:10am (8:10am): Gary Hurley, Dan Bradbury, Maximilian Kieffer/Erik van Rooyen, Joe Dean, Matteo Manassero.

Gary Hurley, Dan Bradbury, Maximilian Kieffer/Erik van Rooyen, Joe Dean, Matteo Manassero. 3:20am (8:20am): Mikko Korhonen, Justin Harding, Ivan Cantero/Ewen Ferguson, Harry Hall, Andrew Johnston.

Mikko Korhonen, Justin Harding, Ivan Cantero/Ewen Ferguson, Harry Hall, Andrew Johnston. 3:30am (8:30am): Haotong Li, Andrew Wilson, Dale Whitnell/Ross Fisher, Soren Kjeldsen, John Catlin.

Haotong Li, Andrew Wilson, Dale Whitnell/Ross Fisher, Soren Kjeldsen, John Catlin. 3:40am (8:40am): Joeng weon Ko, Sam Jones, Fabrizio Zanotti/Pablo Larrazabal, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Dylan Frittelli.

Joeng weon Ko, Sam Jones, Fabrizio Zanotti/Pablo Larrazabal, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Dylan Frittelli. 3:50am (8:50am): Jayden Schaper, Adrien Saddier, David Law/Richie Ramsay, Yuto Katsuragawa, Jacques Kruyswijk.

Jayden Schaper, Adrien Saddier, David Law/Richie Ramsay, Yuto Katsuragawa, Jacques Kruyswijk. 4:00am (9:00am): Callum Shinkwin, Oliver Wilson, Jens Dantorp/Grant Forrest, Scott Jamieson, Jorge Campillo.

Callum Shinkwin, Oliver Wilson, Jens Dantorp/Grant Forrest, Scott Jamieson, Jorge Campillo. 4:10am (9:10am): Matthew Baldwin, Jordan Gumberg, Simon Forsstrom/Matthias Schwab, Guzin Chen, Daan Huizing.

Matthew Baldwin, Jordan Gumberg, Simon Forsstrom/Matthias Schwab, Guzin Chen, Daan Huizing. 4:20am (9:20am): Julien Guerrier, Sam Bairstow, Max Kennedy/Ashan Wu, Matthew Jordan, Nick Bachem.

Julien Guerrier, Sam Bairstow, Max Kennedy/Ashan Wu, Matthew Jordan, Nick Bachem. 4:30am (9:30am): David Micheluzzi, Cedric Gugler, Will Enefer/Simon Thornton, Ricardo Gouveia, Manuel Elvira.

David Micheluzzi, Cedric Gugler, Will Enefer/Simon Thornton, Ricardo Gouveia, Manuel Elvira. 7:30am (12:30pm): Guido Migliozzi, Laurie Canter, David Ravetto/Yannik Paul, Calum Hill, Renato Paratore.

Guido Migliozzi, Laurie Canter, David Ravetto/Yannik Paul, Calum Hill, Renato Paratore. 7:40am (12:40pm): Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox/Marcus Armitage, Mark Power, Jannik De Bruyn.

Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox/Marcus Armitage, Mark Power, Jannik De Bruyn. 7:50am (12:50pm): Thriston Lawrence, Niklas Norgaard, Romain Langasque/Conor Purcell, Maximilian Rottluff, Alexander Knappe.

Thriston Lawrence, Niklas Norgaard, Romain Langasque/Conor Purcell, Maximilian Rottluff, Alexander Knappe. 8:00am (1:00pm): Rory McIlroy, Tom McKibbin, Vincent Norrman/Sami Valimaki, Stephen Gallacher, Antoine Rozner.

Rory McIlroy, Tom McKibbin, Vincent Norrman/Sami Valimaki, Stephen Gallacher, Antoine Rozner. 8:10am (1:10pm): Nacho Elvira, Ryo Hisastune, Jordan Smith/Alejandro Del Rey, Marcel Schneider, Joel Girrbach.

Nacho Elvira, Ryo Hisastune, Jordan Smith/Alejandro Del Rey, Marcel Schneider, Joel Girrbach. 8:20am (1:20pm): Edoardo Molinari, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jimmy Walker/Todd Clements, Matthew Southgate, Andrea Pavan.

Edoardo Molinari, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jimmy Walker/Todd Clements, Matthew Southgate, Andrea Pavan. 8:30am (1:30pm): Frederik Kjettrup, Darius van Driel, Bernd Wiesberger/Gavin Green, Filippo Celli, Espen Kofstad.

Frederik Kjettrup, Darius van Driel, Bernd Wiesberger/Gavin Green, Filippo Celli, Espen Kofstad. 8:40am (1:40pm): Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Andy Sullivan/Shubhankar Sharma, Joost Luiten, Darren Fichard.

Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Andy Sullivan/Shubhankar Sharma, Joost Luiten, Darren Fichard. 8:50am (1:50pm): Sean Crocker, Ockie Strydom, Daniel Gavins/Santiago Tarrio, Brandon Stone, Sung Kang.

Sean Crocker, Ockie Strydom, Daniel Gavins/Santiago Tarrio, Brandon Stone, Sung Kang. 9:00am (2:00pm): Paul Waring, Angel Hidalgo, Ugo Coussaud/Jason Scrivener, Thomas Aiken, Louis De Jager.

Paul Waring, Angel Hidalgo, Ugo Coussaud/Jason Scrivener, Thomas Aiken, Louis De Jager. 9:10am (2:10pm): Adrian Otaegui, Daniel Hillier, Richard Mansell/Johannes Veerman, Francesco Laporta, Tom Vaillant.

Adrian Otaegui, Daniel Hillier, Richard Mansell/Johannes Veerman, Francesco Laporta, Tom Vaillant. 9:20am (2:20pm): Sean Keeling, Hurly Long, Aaron Cockerill/Sebastian Garcia, Tom Lewis, Lorenzo Scalise.

Sean Keeling, Hurly Long, Aaron Cockerill/Sebastian Garcia, Tom Lewis, Lorenzo Scalise. 9:30am (2:30pm): Matthis Besard, Stuart Manley, Jaco Prinsloo/Lukas Nemecz, Freddy Schott, Nicholas James.

Amgen Irish Open Tee Times: Round Two

ET (BST)

1st Tee/10th Tee

2:30am (7:30am): Yannik Paul, Calum Hill, Renato Paratore/Guido Migliozzi, Laurie Canter, David Ravetto.

Yannik Paul, Calum Hill, Renato Paratore/Guido Migliozzi, Laurie Canter, David Ravetto. 2:40am (7:40am): Marcus Armitage, Mark Power, Jannik De Bruyn/Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox.

Marcus Armitage, Mark Power, Jannik De Bruyn/Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox. 2:50am (7:50am): Conor Purcell, Maximillian Rottluff, Alexander Knappe/Thriston Lawrence, Niklas Norgaard, Romain Langasque.

Conor Purcell, Maximillian Rottluff, Alexander Knappe/Thriston Lawrence, Niklas Norgaard, Romain Langasque. 3:00am (8:00am): Sami Valimaki, Stephen Gallacher, Antoine Rozner/Rory McIlroy, Tom McKibbin, Vincent Norrman.

Sami Valimaki, Stephen Gallacher, Antoine Rozner/Rory McIlroy, Tom McKibbin, Vincent Norrman. 3:10am (8:10am): Alejandro Del Rey, Marcel Schneider, Joel Girrbach/Nacho Elvira, Ryo Hisatsune, Jordan Smith.

Alejandro Del Rey, Marcel Schneider, Joel Girrbach/Nacho Elvira, Ryo Hisatsune, Jordan Smith. 3:20am (8:20am): Todd Clements, Matthew Southgate, Andrea Pavan/Edoardo Molinari, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jimmy Walker.

Todd Clements, Matthew Southgate, Andrea Pavan/Edoardo Molinari, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jimmy Walker. 3:30am (8:30am): Gavin Green, Filippo Celli, Espen Kofstad/Frederik Kjettrup, Darius van Driel, Bernd Wiesberger.

Gavin Green, Filippo Celli, Espen Kofstad/Frederik Kjettrup, Darius van Driel, Bernd Wiesberger. 3:40am (8:40am): Shubhankar Sharma, Joost Luiten, Darren Fichardt/Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Andy Sullivan.

Shubhankar Sharma, Joost Luiten, Darren Fichardt/Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Andy Sullivan. 3:50am (8:50am): Santiago Tarrio, Brandon Stone, Sung Kang/Sean Crocker, Ockie Strydom, Daniel Gavins.

Santiago Tarrio, Brandon Stone, Sung Kang/Sean Crocker, Ockie Strydom, Daniel Gavins. 4:00am (9:00am): Jason Scrivener, Thomas Aiken, Louis De Jager/Paul Waring, Angel Hidalgo, Ugo Coussaud.

Jason Scrivener, Thomas Aiken, Louis De Jager/Paul Waring, Angel Hidalgo, Ugo Coussaud. 4:10am (9:10am): Johannes Veerman, Francesco Laporta, Tom Vaillant/Adrian Otaegui, Daniel Hillier, Richard Mansell.

Johannes Veerman, Francesco Laporta, Tom Vaillant/Adrian Otaegui, Daniel Hillier, Richard Mansell. 4:20am (9:20am): Sebastian Garcia, Tom Lewis, Lorenzo Scalise/Sean Keeling, Hurly Long, Aaron Cockerill.

Sebastian Garcia, Tom Lewis, Lorenzo Scalise/Sean Keeling, Hurly Long, Aaron Cockerill. 4:30am (9:30am): Lukas Nemecz, Freddy Schott, James Nicholas/Matthis Besard, Stuart Manley, Jaco Prinsloo.

Lukas Nemecz, Freddy Schott, James Nicholas/Matthis Besard, Stuart Manley, Jaco Prinsloo. 7:30am (12:30pm): Rikuya Hoshino, Thorbjorn Olesen, Alex Fitzpatrick/Casey Jarvis, Marco Penge, Daniel Brown.

Rikuya Hoshino, Thorbjorn Olesen, Alex Fitzpatrick/Casey Jarvis, Marco Penge, Daniel Brown. 7:40am (12:40pm): Luke Donald, Frederic Lacroix, Rasmus Hojgaard/James Morrison, Clement Sordet, Masahiro Kawamura.

Luke Donald, Frederic Lacroix, Rasmus Hojgaard/James Morrison, Clement Sordet, Masahiro Kawamura. 7:50am (12:50pm): Seamus Power, Aaron Rai, Sebastian Soderberg/Marcus Kinhult, Chase Hanna, Gunner Wiebe.

Seamus Power, Aaron Rai, Sebastian Soderberg/Marcus Kinhult, Chase Hanna, Gunner Wiebe. 8:00am (1:00pm): Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry/Jeff Winther, Connor Syme, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia.

Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry/Jeff Winther, Connor Syme, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia. 8:10am (1:10pm): Erik van Rooyen, Joe Dean, Matteo Manassero/Gary Hurley, Dan Bradbury, Maximilian Kieffer.

Erik van Rooyen, Joe Dean, Matteo Manassero/Gary Hurley, Dan Bradbury, Maximilian Kieffer. 8:20am (1:20pm): Ewen Ferguson, Harry Hall, Andrew Johnston/Mikko Korhonen, Justin Harding, Ivan Cantero.

Ewen Ferguson, Harry Hall, Andrew Johnston/Mikko Korhonen, Justin Harding, Ivan Cantero. 8:30am (1:30pm): Ross Fisher, Soren Kjeldsen, John Catlin/Haotong Li, Andrew Wilson, Dale Whitnell.

Ross Fisher, Soren Kjeldsen, John Catlin/Haotong Li, Andrew Wilson, Dale Whitnell. 8:40am (1:40pm): Pablo Larrazabal, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Dylan Frittelli/Jeong weon Ko, Sam Jones, Fabrizio Zanotti.

Pablo Larrazabal, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Dylan Frittelli/Jeong weon Ko, Sam Jones, Fabrizio Zanotti. 8:50am (1:50pm): Richie Ramsay, Yuto Katsuragawa, Jacques Kruyswijk/Jayden Schaper, Adrien Saddier, David Law.

Richie Ramsay, Yuto Katsuragawa, Jacques Kruyswijk/Jayden Schaper, Adrien Saddier, David Law. 9:00am (2:00pm): Grant Forrest, Scott Jamieson, Jorge Campillo/Callum Shinkwin, Oliver Wilson, Jens Dantorp.

Grant Forrest, Scott Jamieson, Jorge Campillo/Callum Shinkwin, Oliver Wilson, Jens Dantorp. 9:10am (2:10pm): Matthias Schwab, Guxin Chen, Daan Huizing/Matthew Baldwin, Jordan Gumberg, Simon Forsstrom.

Matthias Schwab, Guxin Chen, Daan Huizing/Matthew Baldwin, Jordan Gumberg, Simon Forsstrom. 9:20am (2:20pm): Ashun Wu, Matthew Jordan, Nick Bachem/Julien Guerrier, Sam Bairstow, Max Kennedy.

Ashun Wu, Matthew Jordan, Nick Bachem/Julien Guerrier, Sam Bairstow, Max Kennedy. 9:30am (2:30pm): Simon Thornton, Ricardo Gouveia, Manuel Elvira/David Micheluzzi, Cedric Gugler, Will Enefer.

How To Watch The Amgen Irish Open In The US

All times ET

Thursday, September 12: 8:00am - 1:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Friday, September 13: 3:00am - 6:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app), 6:30am - 8:00am (NBC Sports app), 11:00am - 1:00pm (NBC Sports app)

Saturday, September 14: 7:30am - 12:30am (NBC Sports app)

Sunday, September 15: 7:30am - 11:30am (NBC Sports app)

How To Watch The Amgen Irish Open In The UK

All times BST

Thursday, September 12: 1:00pm - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday, September 13: 8:00am - 11:30am (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event), 4.00pm-6.00pm (Sky Sports Mix)

Saturday, September 14: From 12:00pm (Sky Sports Red Button)

Sunday, September 15: From 12:00pm (Sky Sports Xtra)