International Series Qatar Prize Money Payout 2024
A host of LIV golfers head to Doha Golf Club in Qatar as the field of 120 competes for a share of the largest payout of the Asian Tour season so far
The latest of the Asian Tour’s elevated events comes from Doha Golf Club, where 120 players compete for a purse of $2.5m – the largest payout this season so far.
Last year, Andy Ogletree claimed the title on the way to finishing top of the International Series standings and earning a LIV Golf contract. He banked $450,000 for his win, while runner-up Gunn Charoenkul claimed $275,000. The top two this year will earn identical sums.
Like the 2023 International Series, another LIV Golf contract will be handed to the player who finishes top of the standings at the end of the season. LIV Golf reserve John Catlin is currently leading the way.
Players who finish between second and eighth in the standings will also be entered into the second round of December’s LIV Golf Promotions event, which will offer another LIV Golf card to the winner.
Below is the prize money payout for the International Series Qatar.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$450,000
|2nd
|$275,000
|3rd
|$157,500
|4th
|$125,000
|5th
|$102,500
|6th
|$83,250
|7th
|$71,250
|8th
|$61,250
|9th
|$53,500
|10th
|$47,750
|11th
|$43,625
|12th
|$40,625
|13th
|$37,875
|14th
|$36,125
|15th
|$34,625
|16th
|$33,125
|17th
|$31,625
|18th
|$30,125
|19th
|$28,875
|20th
|$27,875
|21st
|$27,250
|22nd
|$26,500
|23rd
|$25,750
|24th
|$25,000
|25th
|$24,250
|26th
|$23,500
|27th
|$22,750
|28th
|$22,000
|29th
|$21,250
|30th
|$20,500
|31st
|$20,250
|32nd
|$19,500
|33rd
|$19,000
|34th
|$18,500
|35th
|$18,000
|36th
|$17,500
|37th
|$17,000
|38th
|$16,500
|39th
|$16,000
|40th
|$15,500
|41st
|$15,125
|42nd
|$14,625
|43rd
|$14,125
|44th
|$13,625
|45th
|$13,375
|46th
|$13,250
|47th
|$12,750
|48th
|$12,250
|49th
|$11,750
|50th
|$11,250
|51st
|$10,750
|52nd
|$10,250
|53rd
|$9,750
|54th
|$9,500
|55th
|$9,250
|56th
|$9,000
|57th
|$8,750
|58th
|$8,500
|59th
|$8,250
|60th
|$8,000
|61st
|$7,750
|62nd
|$7,500
|63rd
|$7,250
|64th
|$7,000
|65th
|$6,750
|66th
|$6,500
|67th
|$6,250
|68th
|$6,000
|69th
|$5,750
|70th
|$5,500
|71st
|$5,250
|72nd
|$5,000
|73rd
|$4,750
|74th
|$4,500
|75th
|$4,250
Who Are The Star Names In The International Series Qatar?
Anthony Kim is one of 18 LIV golfers confirmed for the event. Others from the big-money League competing include Brendan Steele, Sam Horsfield, Thomas Pieters, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.
Another high-profile LIV golf player in the field is Patrick Reed, who ended his long wait for an individual title since leaving the PGA Tour for the circuit with victory at last week’s LINK Hong Kong Open, which included a history-making 59 in the third round.
Other LIV golfers to look out for include Dean Burmester, David Puig, Peter Uihlein, Anirban Lahiri and Eugenio Chacarra, who is hoping to find a new LIV Golf team after his time with Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC came to an end.
Three players who finished in the LIV Golf Drop Zone, Kieran and Scott Vincent and Kalle Samooja, also appear.
John Catlin, who is closing in on a full-time LIV Golf contract, also plays, along with the man immediately behind him in the International Series standings, Ben Campbell.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
