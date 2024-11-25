International Series Qatar Prize Money Payout 2024

The latest of the Asian Tour’s elevated events comes from Doha Golf Club, where 120 players compete for a purse of $2.5m – the largest payout this season so far.

Last year, Andy Ogletree claimed the title on the way to finishing top of the International Series standings and earning a LIV Golf contract. He banked $450,000 for his win, while runner-up Gunn Charoenkul claimed $275,000. The top two this year will earn identical sums.

Like the 2023 International Series, another LIV Golf contract will be handed to the player who finishes top of the standings at the end of the season. LIV Golf reserve John Catlin is currently leading the way.

Players who finish between second and eighth in the standings will also be entered into the second round of December’s LIV Golf Promotions event, which will offer another LIV Golf card to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the International Series Qatar.

International Series Qatar Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $450,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $157,500 4th $125,000 5th $102,500 6th $83,250 7th $71,250 8th $61,250 9th $53,500 10th $47,750 11th $43,625 12th $40,625 13th $37,875 14th $36,125 15th $34,625 16th $33,125 17th $31,625 18th $30,125 19th $28,875 20th $27,875 21st $27,250 22nd $26,500 23rd $25,750 24th $25,000 25th $24,250 26th $23,500 27th $22,750 28th $22,000 29th $21,250 30th $20,500 31st $20,250 32nd $19,500 33rd $19,000 34th $18,500 35th $18,000 36th $17,500 37th $17,000 38th $16,500 39th $16,000 40th $15,500 41st $15,125 42nd $14,625 43rd $14,125 44th $13,625 45th $13,375 46th $13,250 47th $12,750 48th $12,250 49th $11,750 50th $11,250 51st $10,750 52nd $10,250 53rd $9,750 54th $9,500 55th $9,250 56th $9,000 57th $8,750 58th $8,500 59th $8,250 60th $8,000 61st $7,750 62nd $7,500 63rd $7,250 64th $7,000 65th $6,750 66th $6,500 67th $6,250 68th $6,000 69th $5,750 70th $5,500 71st $5,250 72nd $5,000 73rd $4,750 74th $4,500 75th $4,250

Who Are The Star Names In The International Series Qatar?

Anthony Kim is one of 18 LIV golfers competing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anthony Kim is one of 18 LIV golfers confirmed for the event. Others from the big-money League competing include Brendan Steele, Sam Horsfield, Thomas Pieters, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

Another high-profile LIV golf player in the field is Patrick Reed, who ended his long wait for an individual title since leaving the PGA Tour for the circuit with victory at last week’s LINK Hong Kong Open, which included a history-making 59 in the third round.

Other LIV golfers to look out for include Dean Burmester, David Puig, Peter Uihlein, Anirban Lahiri and Eugenio Chacarra, who is hoping to find a new LIV Golf team after his time with Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC came to an end.

Three players who finished in the LIV Golf Drop Zone, Kieran and Scott Vincent and Kalle Samooja, also appear.

John Catlin, who is closing in on a full-time LIV Golf contract, also plays, along with the man immediately behind him in the International Series standings, Ben Campbell.

