International Series Qatar Prize Money Payout 2024

A host of LIV golfers head to Doha Golf Club in Qatar as the field of 120 competes for a share of the largest payout of the Asian Tour season so far

Patrick Reed takes a shot at the LINK Hong Kong Open
Patrick Reed is looking for back-to-back International Series wins
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The latest of the Asian Tour’s elevated events comes from Doha Golf Club, where 120 players compete for a purse of $2.5m – the largest payout this season so far.

Last year, Andy Ogletree claimed the title on the way to finishing top of the International Series standings and earning a LIV Golf contract. He banked $450,000 for his win, while runner-up Gunn Charoenkul claimed $275,000. The top two this year will earn identical sums.

Like the 2023 International Series, another LIV Golf contract will be handed to the player who finishes top of the standings at the end of the season. LIV Golf reserve John Catlin is currently leading the way.

Players who finish between second and eighth in the standings will also be entered into the second round of December’s LIV Golf Promotions event, which will offer another LIV Golf card to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the International Series Qatar.

International Series Qatar Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$450,000
2nd$275,000
3rd$157,500
4th$125,000
5th$102,500
6th$83,250
7th$71,250
8th$61,250
9th$53,500
10th$47,750
11th$43,625
12th$40,625
13th$37,875
14th$36,125
15th$34,625
16th$33,125
17th$31,625
18th$30,125
19th$28,875
20th$27,875
21st$27,250
22nd$26,500
23rd$25,750
24th$25,000
25th$24,250
26th$23,500
27th$22,750
28th$22,000
29th$21,250
30th$20,500
31st$20,250
32nd$19,500
33rd$19,000
34th$18,500
35th$18,000
36th$17,500
37th$17,000
38th$16,500
39th$16,000
40th$15,500
41st$15,125
42nd$14,625
43rd$14,125
44th$13,625
45th$13,375
46th$13,250
47th$12,750
48th$12,250
49th$11,750
50th$11,250
51st$10,750
52nd$10,250
53rd$9,750
54th$9,500
55th$9,250
56th$9,000
57th$8,750
58th$8,500
59th$8,250
60th$8,000
61st$7,750
62nd$7,500
63rd$7,250
64th$7,000
65th$6,750
66th$6,500
67th$6,250
68th$6,000
69th$5,750
70th$5,500
71st$5,250
72nd$5,000
73rd$4,750
74th$4,500
75th$4,250

Who Are The Star Names In The International Series Qatar?

Anthony Kim takes a shot at LIV Golf Andalucia

Anthony Kim is one of 18 LIV golfers competing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anthony Kim is one of 18 LIV golfers confirmed for the event. Others from the big-money League competing include Brendan Steele, Sam Horsfield, Thomas Pieters, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

Another high-profile LIV golf player in the field is Patrick Reed, who ended his long wait for an individual title since leaving the PGA Tour for the circuit with victory at last week’s LINK Hong Kong Open, which included a history-making 59 in the third round.

Other LIV golfers to look out for include Dean Burmester, David Puig, Peter Uihlein, Anirban Lahiri and Eugenio Chacarra, who is hoping to find a new LIV Golf team after his time with Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC came to an end.

Three players who finished in the LIV Golf Drop Zone, Kieran and Scott Vincent and Kalle Samooja, also appear.

John Catlin, who is closing in on a full-time LIV Golf contract, also plays, along with the man immediately behind him in the International Series standings, Ben Campbell.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The International Series Qatar?

Players will be competing for a purse of $2.5m. That’s $500,000 more than the most recent International Series event, last week’s LINK Hong Kong Open. The winner will receive $450,000 while the runner-up will claim $275,000.

Who Is Playing In The International Series Qatar?

The field is dominated by LIV golfers, with 18 from the League competing. Among the most high-profile LIV Golf stars player are Anthony Kim, Thomas Pieters and the winner of the LINK Hong Kong Open, Patrick Reed.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest