Anthony Kim Among 18 LIV Golfers Confirmed For International Series Event
Kim will make a rare start away from LIV Golf at one of the Asian Tour's last events later this year
LIV Golf League wildcard, Anthony Kim has been confirmed as part of the International Series Qatar field later this month - one of the final elevated events in the Asian Tour's 2024 campaign.
As the race for the Asian Tour Order of Merit and International Series title intensifies, Kim will tee it up at Doha Golf Club alongside 17 other LIV golfers from the 2024 season and a handful more with previous links to the 54-hole circuit.
The American has received an invite to the event along with fellow LIV players, Brendan Steele, Sam Horsfield, and Thomas Pieters. Meanwhile, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel make up three more of LIV's sizeable contingent.
Kim has not played competitively since the season-ending LIV Golf Individual Championship round in Chicago between September 13-15, with his next start scheduled to be in Qatar between November 27-30.
A matter of weeks after the 39-year-old broke a 12-year absence from the game in February, going on to play in LIV Golf Jeddah and LIV Golf Hong Kong, he competed in the Asian Tour's International Series Macau but missed the cut by eight strokes after shooting 74 and 70.
His form did steadily improve as the LIV Golf League progressed, though, and Kim managed to record a season-best finish of 36th at LIV Golf Greenbrier in August. Despite that, he ended the term in 56th position out of 57 players but still earned almost $1 million.
While his status with LIV moving forward is yet to be clarified, fans could reasonably expect Kim to return to the PIF-backed League in 2025 either as a wildcard or as a full-time signing.
Another player hoping to play LIV Golf next year is John Catlin, who currently leads both the Asian Tour Order of Merit and the International Series Rankings. Should he hold on to first place in the latter, Catlin will earn a LIV card and compete against the likes of Kim and 2024 individual champion, Jon Rahm.
With three International Series events remaining, Catlin holds around a 240-point gap to Canada's Richard T. Lee and stands in the best position of earning promotion.
The Asian Tour continues this weekend with the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open - the final regular event this season before three International Series tournaments conclude the campaign.
LIV Golfers In International Series Qatar Field
- Brendan Steele
- Sam Horsfield
- Anthony Kim
- Thomas Pieters
- David Puig
- Dean Burmester
- Patrick Reed
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Peter Uihlein
- Charl Schwartzel
- Branden Grace
- Anirban Lahiri
- Kalle Samooja
- Kieran Vincent
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Matt Jones
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Scott Vincent
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
Jon Rahm To Miss DP World Tour Championship
The Spaniard is missing this week's DP World Tour Championship, which he has won on three occasions
By Elliott Heath Published
US Curtis Cup Star Turns Pro After Glittering Amateur Career
Wake Forest player Rachel Kuehn has become the second member of the 2024 US team, after Zoe Campos, to leave her amateur career behind
By Mike Hall Published
How Did The LIV Golfers Get On At The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship provided a thrilling finale, with all three LIV Golfers putting in fine performances at Yas Links!
By Matt Cradock Last updated
Former Major Winner Reveals Reason For Not Joining LIV Golf
Jason Day has revealed the reason why he remained on the PGA Tour circuit, as the former World No.1 claimed that he didn't join LIV Golf due to 'too many injuries'
By Matt Cradock Published
Relegated LIV Golfer Among Notables In DP World Tour Q-school Line-Up
A recent LIV Golf player joins four Ryder Cup players and a host of multiple DP World Tour winners in a strong field for the Final Stage of Q-School
By Paul Higham Published
Rory McIlroy Suggests New US President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Could Expedite PGA Tour-PIF Deal
The World No.3 does not believe reports of a completed merger are accurate but did suggest Trump returning as President could speed up a successful deal
By Jonny Leighfield Published
Bubba Watson Makes Hole-In-One To Move In To Contention At Asian Tour Event
Playing the BNI Indonesian Masters for the first time, the two-time Major winner moved firmly into contention on Saturday thanks to an ace at the par 3 11th
By Matt Cradock Published
LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson Returning To The Mic In Star-Studded Match
A host of iconic faces from the world of sport and entertainment will come together for the latest edition of 'The Match' on primetime TV later this month
By Jonny Leighfield Published
Adrian Meronk Details Why He Chose LIV Golf Over PGA Tour
The Polish player has given an interview to Gulf News, where he explains why he opted against a career on the PGA Tour in favor of a move to LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published