Anthony Kim Among 18 LIV Golfers Confirmed For International Series Event

LIV Golf League wildcard, Anthony Kim has been confirmed as part of the International Series Qatar field later this month - one of the final elevated events in the Asian Tour's 2024 campaign.

As the race for the Asian Tour Order of Merit and International Series title intensifies, Kim will tee it up at Doha Golf Club alongside 17 other LIV golfers from the 2024 season and a handful more with previous links to the 54-hole circuit.

The American has received an invite to the event along with fellow LIV players, Brendan Steele, Sam Horsfield, and Thomas Pieters. Meanwhile, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel make up three more of LIV's sizeable contingent.

Kim has not played competitively since the season-ending LIV Golf Individual Championship round in Chicago between September 13-15, with his next start scheduled to be in Qatar between November 27-30.

A matter of weeks after the 39-year-old broke a 12-year absence from the game in February, going on to play in LIV Golf Jeddah and LIV Golf Hong Kong, he competed in the Asian Tour's International Series Macau but missed the cut by eight strokes after shooting 74 and 70.

His form did steadily improve as the LIV Golf League progressed, though, and Kim managed to record a season-best finish of 36th at LIV Golf Greenbrier in August. Despite that, he ended the term in 56th position out of 57 players but still earned almost $1 million.

While his status with LIV moving forward is yet to be clarified, fans could reasonably expect Kim to return to the PIF-backed League in 2025 either as a wildcard or as a full-time signing.

Another player hoping to play LIV Golf next year is John Catlin, who currently leads both the Asian Tour Order of Merit and the International Series Rankings. Should he hold on to first place in the latter, Catlin will earn a LIV card and compete against the likes of Kim and 2024 individual champion, Jon Rahm.

With three International Series events remaining, Catlin holds around a 240-point gap to Canada's Richard T. Lee and stands in the best position of earning promotion.

The Asian Tour continues this weekend with the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open - the final regular event this season before three International Series tournaments conclude the campaign.

