'There Are Other Teams And My Agent Is Talking' - Eugenio Chacarra Hoping To Find New LIV Golf Team

After it was revealed by Fireballs GC's Captain, Sergio Garcia, that Eugenio Chacarra wouldn't be back on his team for the 2025 LIV Golf League season, it's left the Spaniard's future up in the air with the season getting underway in February.

However, following a nine-under-par round of 62 at the Link Hong Kong Open, it seems that Chacarra may have a few ideas in mind for 2025, claiming talks will happen at the Asian Tour's final tournament, the PIF Saudi International, at the start of December.

Chacarra claimed his sole LIV Golf title at the end of 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"My contract is up and I am out of Fireballs, but there are other teams and my agent is talking and helping me through", stated Chacarra.

Currently sitting in a share of 15th in Hong Kong, the 24-year-old added: "I know I have a couple meetings in Saudi, so will hopefully find out more there."

Securing his first LIV Golf win back in October 2022 at LIV Golf Bangkok, Chacarra then went on to win his first Asian Tour title at the St Andrews Bay Championship, following a mammoth 10-hole playoff.

However, in 2024, his form hasn't carried on and, following a season that included just two top 10s, Chacarra found himself finishing 39th in the LIV Golf Individual Standings and in 'The Open Zone'.

Chacarra celebrates with Garcia after his win at LIV Golf Andalucia (Image credit: Getty Images)

This means that, although he wasn't relegated, the Fireballs GC weren't required to extend his contract. That means the Spaniard becomes a free agent and will have to negotiate with another team if he is to keep his place on the circuit.

Revealing that he "played the first five events this season in pain", Chacarra added "it was hard for me to compete, which was a downer for me - competing against the best in the world injured is very difficult. But after that I have been playing quite solid and everyone out there knows me, and knows I am a solid player and when my putts go in, I go low.

“I think I am a trustful guy and had six good tournaments out of the 13 we play, with five affected by injury. But that's golf, it shows how hard the competition is and how hard LIV Golf is when you are playing some of the best players in the world.

“I am grateful it is back to normal; I can now get back in shape and get my game in shape and I'm excited for sure because I love the game of golf and I love to practice and get better and now it is about getting better every day."