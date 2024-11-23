'There Are Other Teams And My Agent Is Talking' - Eugenio Chacarra Hoping To Find New LIV Golf Team
The Spaniard finished in 'The Open Zone' following the 2024 LIV Golf season, and is hoping his recent run of form can land him a place in a side for 2025
After it was revealed by Fireballs GC's Captain, Sergio Garcia, that Eugenio Chacarra wouldn't be back on his team for the 2025 LIV Golf League season, it's left the Spaniard's future up in the air with the season getting underway in February.
However, following a nine-under-par round of 62 at the Link Hong Kong Open, it seems that Chacarra may have a few ideas in mind for 2025, claiming talks will happen at the Asian Tour's final tournament, the PIF Saudi International, at the start of December.
"My contract is up and I am out of Fireballs, but there are other teams and my agent is talking and helping me through", stated Chacarra.
Currently sitting in a share of 15th in Hong Kong, the 24-year-old added: "I know I have a couple meetings in Saudi, so will hopefully find out more there."
Securing his first LIV Golf win back in October 2022 at LIV Golf Bangkok, Chacarra then went on to win his first Asian Tour title at the St Andrews Bay Championship, following a mammoth 10-hole playoff.
However, in 2024, his form hasn't carried on and, following a season that included just two top 10s, Chacarra found himself finishing 39th in the LIV Golf Individual Standings and in 'The Open Zone'.
This means that, although he wasn't relegated, the Fireballs GC weren't required to extend his contract. That means the Spaniard becomes a free agent and will have to negotiate with another team if he is to keep his place on the circuit.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Revealing that he "played the first five events this season in pain", Chacarra added "it was hard for me to compete, which was a downer for me - competing against the best in the world injured is very difficult. But after that I have been playing quite solid and everyone out there knows me, and knows I am a solid player and when my putts go in, I go low.
“I think I am a trustful guy and had six good tournaments out of the 13 we play, with five affected by injury. But that's golf, it shows how hard the competition is and how hard LIV Golf is when you are playing some of the best players in the world.
“I am grateful it is back to normal; I can now get back in shape and get my game in shape and I'm excited for sure because I love the game of golf and I love to practice and get better and now it is about getting better every day."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every DP World Tour Rookie Of The Year?
This award was founded in 1960. How many of the recipients can you name in 15 minutes?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Korn Ferry Tour Player Gives Emotional Interview After Q-School Victory
Marcelo Rozo, who was once beaten in a playoff by Scottie Scheffler, gave an emotional interview after he claimed a Second Stage victory by three shots
By Michael Weston Published
-
Opinion: Sergio Garcia Is A No-Brainer Pick For The 2025 Ryder Cup
The all-time leading points scorer looks set to be eligible for the 2025 Ryder Cup after rejoining the DP World Tour
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Sergio Garcia Rejoins DP World Tour
The Spaniard has rejoined the DP World Tour, opening the possibility of him resuming his record-breaking career on the European Ryder Cup team
By Mike Hall Published
-
44 LIV Golfers Confirmed For Saudi International
The majority of LIV's 54-man roster from 2024 are set to play the Asian Tour's season-ending event in Saudi Arabia
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Two LIV Golfers Claim Victory In Worldwide Events As Five Claim Top 10s
Lucas Herbert and Dean Burmester secured victories in New South Wales Open and Vodacom Origins of Golf, as the likes of Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Smith earned top 10 finishes
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Watch: John Rahm Comes Agonizingly Close To Ace In YouTube Match
The LIV Golf player took on members of the Bob Does Sports YouTube channel in an 18-hole match in Arizona
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Hints At Another New Asian Event
The LIV Golf CEO revealed talks with Japan Golf Tour chairman, Yutaka Morohoshi and suggested a Japanese event could be in the pipeline
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf Schedule 2025: What We Know So Far
We know 10 of the 14 LIV Golf events that will be held on the 2025 schedule, including a new trip to Korea and new venue where the individual title will be settled
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Announces Inaugural Korea Tournament In 2025 Schedule Update
The big-money circuit will visit South Korea for the first time in the 2025 season, while there will also be a stop at a new venue in Indiana
By Mike Hall Published