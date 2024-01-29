Andy Ogletree Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golfer

Andy Ogletree is one of the brightest talents in the game, having won the 2023 Asian Tour Player of the Year award just four years after lifting the US Amateur Championship trophy.

Ogletree now plays in the LIV Golf League as part of Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC team. Get to know him better with these 20 facts...

1. He was born and raised in Union, Mississippi.

2. He led his team to win the Mississippi State Championship in 2016.

3. He also won the 2016 Mississippi Individual State Championship.

4. He attended Georgia Tech University.

5. He became the third Georgia Tech student to win the US Amateur Championship in 2019, after Bobby Jones and Matt Kuchar. He beat John Augenstein 2&1 in the final at Pinehurst.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Thanks to his US Amateur victory, he qualified for the 2020 US Open, 2020 Masters and 2021 Open Championship (after the 2020 Open was cancelled). He turned pro before the 2021 Open, though, and therefore had to relinquish his spot.

7. Ahead of the 2020 Masters, he ranked 6th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

8. He finished T34th in his Augusta debut to win the Silver Cup as low amateur.

9. He played with Tiger Woods in the first two rounds of the 2020 Masters, beating the 15-time Major winner by one stroke over the four rounds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. He played in the winning US Walker Cup side at Royal Liverpool in 2019, where he won 1.5 points from four matches

11. He turned pro after the 2020 Masters and went on to miss much of 2021 after having hip surgery.

12. He played in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational tournament at England's Centurion Club in June 2022. He did not play in any other LIV events in 2022.

13. He was subsequently suspended from PGA Tour sanctioned tournaments so continued his playing career on the Asian Tour.

14. His maiden pro victory came at the International Series Egypt in November 2022.

15. He won two more Asian Tour events in 2023, at the International Series Qatar and England tournaments.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

16. He topped the International Series Order of Merit to qualify for the 2024 LIV Golf League.

17. He signed for Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC team, replacing fellow US amateur champion James Piot, who was relegated.

18. He played in three LIV Golf League tournaments in 2023 as a stand-in, where he recorded a 6th place at the DC tournament.

19. He was voted Asian Tour Player of the Year in 2023.

20. Ogletree plays Titleist equipment including the Pro V1x Left Dash ball.

How far does Andy Ogletree drive the ball?

Ogletree is an average hitter in terms of length, having averaged 297 yards during the 2023 Asian Tour season. He ranked 50th in the distance charts, 30 yards off the leader.