Iconic Bethpage Black ‘Warning’ Sign Removed Ahead Of Ryder Cup
Bethpage Black's famous 'warning' sign near the first tee has been temporarily removed for the biennial match
Around 250,000 fans are expected at Bethpage Black throughout Ryder Cup week, and many will have been hoping to get a photograph with its iconic sign between the clubhouse and the first tee.
The sign has offered a sobering warning to recreational players and pros alike for decades: “WARNING - The Black Course Is An Extremely Difficult Course Which We Recommend Only For Highly Skilled Golfers.”
However, it has been temporarily removed for Ryder Cup week. Per the New York Post, the sign will instead be on display at the Ryder Cup Live Fan Zone at the Rockefeller Center in Manhattan.
According to Ryder Cup director Bryan Karns, the reason it has been removed is to accommodate a grandstand built for the match, necessitating the first tee moving 40 yards further forward.
He told the New York Post: “The sign is gone. The Ryder Cup will use a brand new tee that’s 40 yards in front of the existing tee.
“If we had built that grandstand with the existing tee, it would almost go into the clubhouse. [The sign] would’ve been underneath the grandstands. It just wouldn’t have worked out.”
🚫🪧 NO SIGN: the Black Course is no longer for highly skilled golfers ahead of this year’s Ryder Cup pic.twitter.com/xcQlXTcOojSeptember 20, 2025
The origins of the sign are disputed, with some reports suggesting it has been there since the 1960s and others dating its first appearance to the 1970s or 1980s.
Regardless of when it was introduced, it didn’t truly catch the attention of the public until the TV coverage of the 2002 US Open.
That was the first time the public course in Farmingdale, New York, had hosted such a high-profile event. In typical US Open fashion, it proved a brutal test, with only the winner, Tiger Woods, finishing the tournament under par, adding credence to the sign’s daunting message.
Nowadays, the sign is known throughout the golf world, and earlier in September, apparel brand Under Armour even released a ‘Warning' collection paying homage to it.
Per the Golf Channel, a big reason for the sign’s removal was to prevent fans from congregating for photo opportunities alongside it.
However, all is not quite lost, with several replicas of the sign on display elsewhere at Bethpage Black for the match.
Meanwhile, for gift hunters, there is also good news as the pro shop sells an array of souvenirs and miniature replicas featuring the warning.
With or without the sign, the 24 Ryder Cup players will learn soon enough just how accurate it is.
Bethpage Black measures 7,400 yards in length and is known for its plateaued greens, punishingly deep bunkers and penal rough.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
