Where Is The Ryder Cup In 2027?

After the Ryder Cup is wrapped up at Marco Simone we will have to wait four years for the event to return to Europe, with the spectacular Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland, playing host to the 46th edition of the tournament.

Ranked as one of the best golf courses in Ireland, it is also a regular feature in our Top 100 golf courses in UK and Ireland and has hosted a number of huge tournaments that include the world's best players!

It will be the second time the Ryder Cup has been held in the Emerald Isle, with the 2006 event being staged at The K Club in County Kildare. At the tournament, Ian Woosnam's side trounced the American side 18.5 - 9.5.

Opened in 1995, the course has since played host to numerous professional and amateur events, including the 2007 and 2008 Irish Open and the J. P McManus Pro-Am in 2005, 2010 and 2022. This event attracts the biggest professionals on the planet, like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and is designed to raise money for local charities.

Course-wise, it is one of only three golf courses in the UK and Ireland that benefits from a SubAir System under all 18 greens, and was completely re-designed in 2016. Leading American designer, Tom Fazio, was engaged to fully reinvigorate the original Robert Trent Jones Senior design and, after two years, the renovations were completed.

Woods hits an approach in front of Adare Manor's five-star hotel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following on from Bethpage Black in 2025, Adare Manor has been described as the nearest course in Europe to play like Augusta National. Obviously, many players have praised it, with Padraig Harrington stating: “It’s second to none. A fantastic design, fantastic development, with the hotel and clubhouse. There’s nothing better.”

Although many have praised it, Jon Rahm did claim that Adare Manor currently suits the Americans more than the Europeans ahead of the 2027 Ryder Cup, with the Spaniard explaining that: "Fazio has done an amazing redesign of the golf course. It's beautiful and this golf course can be made as easy as they want and as hard as they want, right. It's the beauty of a good challenge.

"Now with that said, for a European possibly in that Ryder Cup, they might need to spend a lot of time and resources on de-Americanising the golf course. Because right now, it would be pretty much what you would expect in a Ryder Cup in the US."

HOW TO GET TICKETS FOR THE 2027 RYDER CUP

Currently, tickets aren't on sale for the tournament, but individuals can receive updates by signing up on the Ryder Cup site. All you have to do is fill out a form and sign up, with updates being sent to your email box.

If you are interested in visiting the Ryder Cup from afar then it may also be worth checking out the various golf travel sites, who will likely be offering packages for the week's action.

RYDER CUP FUTURE VENUES

In 2025, Bethpage Black will play host for the first time, with the Ryder Cup moving to Adare Manor in 2027. Hazeltine will then feature for a second time in 2029, with the venue previously staging the tournament in 2016, where Team USA completed a comprehensive 17 - 11 win.