How Many Fans Are There At The Ryder Cup?

New York's Bethpage Black has hosted some huge events through the years, including two editions of the US Open and one PGA Championship.

However, it’s probably safe to say that it has never witnessed anything quite like the Ryder Cup, which is sure to see a passionate home crowd cheering on Keegan Bradley’s US team across the three days of action.

But how many fans are lining the infamous Black course's fairways at the match?

Almost a year ahead of the Ryder Cup, there was controversy when it was revealed the cheapest ticket for competition days at Bethpage Black would be almost $750, an increase of nearly $500 from the 2023 match at Marco Simone.

However, despite that eye-watering cost, it didn’t deter fans from scrambling to secure tickets for the biennial contest, which Europe won 16.5-11.5 two years ago.

In November 2024, the PGA of America revealed that the three match days had already sold out following “enormous” global demand, with over half a million fans entering the random ballot to have a chance of securing tickets.

Back then, that meant only tickets for practice days remained, and even then only in limited numbers.

For those still determined to witness one of the three days of competition, only purchasing tickets as part of a travel package or going through the secondary ticket market remained as viable options.

The upshot is that, according to Ryder Cup Director Bryan Karns, the two teams of 12 will compete in front of huge crowds on all three days.

During a press conference held at Bethpage Black in July, he revealed: “We’re expecting 50,000 fans per day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday."

Including practice days, estimates suggest anywhere between 225,000 and upwards of 250,000 fans will descend on the small Long Island town of Farmingdale, where Bethpage Black is located, throughout the week.

Keegan Bradley anticipates a passionate home support (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the Ryder Cup, Bradley said of the fans: "I would say that New York fans are extremely passionate. I think that multiplies when you're wearing your country's flag on your chest and I think that multiplies even more when you're playing on their course at Bethpage.

"I think when you talk to a New Yorker, they have all these prestigious clubs, Shinnecock or Winged Foot. You ask a New Yorker what their course is, they all say Bethpage Black."

As well as huge passion, the home crowd is sure to bring big numbers, too.

How many fans are at the Ryder Cup?