In Pictures: USA And Europe Attend Lavish Ryder Cup Gala Dinner

Before the hostilities on the course begin, the two teams and their loved ones gathered for the traditional Ryder Cup gala dinner in New York.

So before they do battle on the fairways of Bethpage Black, Luke Donald's Europe and Keegan Bradley's Team USA walked the red carpet for a glitzy dinner in the Big Apple.

It was a dramatic setting at Hempstead House in Sands Point, New York - a huge 50,000-square-foot mansion in the form of a Tudor castle that welcomed the players and their wives and girlfriends.

The entrance to Hempstead House, on the north coast of Long Island, provided a brilliant backdrop for team photos and plenty of selfies from dolled up players and their significant others.

It's very much the calm before the storm ahead of what should be one of the fiercest Ryder Cup contests given the reputation for New York sports fans.

Before that, though, European players put on their best suits and ties for the occasion, with Team USA going a bit more casual with open shirts and no ties with their suits.

Bradley's boys also generated plenty of chatter on social media for sporting brilliant white sneakers on their feet instead of dress shoes - to complete the smart casual look.

Rory McIlroy and wife Erica were among the first to arrive with everyone seemingly in good spirits for what is one of the last fun elements of the week before the business gets serious.

The atmosphere between the two captains has been nothing but respectful so far, with the two sets of players also largely getting along normally throughout the season.

Of course, the huge spat between McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe La Cava in Rome last time will means there's more than an edge to proceedings once the first tee shot is struck.

There's also an ongoing beef between McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau that's worth watching out for once the action tees off.

With the USA turning up to the lavish gala dinner in white sneakers though, the fashion police already have Europe one-up.