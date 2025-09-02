Under Armour Reveals A Stark 'Warning' Ahead Of This Month's 'Battle At Bethpage'
The new 'Warning' collection pays homage to one of golf's most formidable courses ahead of Europe's battle versus the USA in New York.
With the final teams now selected, the countdown is truly on for the 45th edition of golf's greatest team rivalry, with the ‘Battle of Bethpage’ set to commence later this month in New York. Team USA will be looking to bounce back after suffering defeat to Europe in Rome two years ago. Home support is sure to play a big part, with the visitors facing a partisan crowd in the sports-crazed city of New York. It is expected that over 225,000 golf fans will converge in Bethpage at the end of September.
In a tribute to the brutal test that awaits the 24 players from Team Europe and Team USA, Under Armour has launched its new Warning Golf Collection. The line is a direct nod to one of the game’s most feared layouts, with the course's infamous 'Warning Sign' at the first tee serving as its inspiration. Bethpage Black, situated on Long Island and in close proximity to New York City, has become an iconic setting for golf. As the premier layout within America’s most famous municipal clubs, it has previously hosted numerous top-level tournaments and three Major Championships, and now takes its place as a fitting venue for the event.
The course stretches to well over 7,400 yards and is defined by pinched fairways unforgivingly lined with penal rough. Its plateaued greens, protected by some of the deepest bunkers in golf, serve to punish any wayward play. The course’s reputation for a punishing test of skill is cemented by its 'Warning Sign' at the first tee, which declares the Black course is 'only for highly skilled golfers.'
Under Armour's ‘Warning’ collection is now available at select retailers to honour this challenge. Key pieces in the line-up include the Playoff Warning Polo, available in Midnight Navy and White/Grey, alongside the UA Icon Warning Hoodie in Midnight Navy and Royal Blue. The collection also features the versatile Drive Pro Hybrid midlayer, offered in both Royal Blue and Midnight Navy, while the accessories are headlined by the Drive 5 Panel Cap in Midnight Navy.
Richard Palmer-Jones from Under Armour Golf commented on the launch, 'The test that lies ahead for many of the world’s best players in New York will form the heartbeat of what is going to be a truly memorable event at Bethpage.'
Palmer-Jones continued, 'Any golf course that comes with its own ‘Warning’ should be taken very seriously, and we felt it was a great way to pay our respects by launching this exciting apparel line-up. Under Armour’s ‘Warning’ collection offers a bright and refreshing look that will appeal to many golfers who are looking to stand out on the course with a nod to one of the most famous team sport events.'
