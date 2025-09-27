Ugly Ryder Cup Fan Behavior Let Team USA And The PGA Of America Down

We knew the Europeans would face a hostile atmosphere this week at Bethpage Black but some fans truly crossed the line on Saturday as the Ryder Cup turned ugly.

From a first-tee MC reportedly encouraging a 'F*** you Rory' chant first thing in the morning to the constant abuse of McIlroy throughout the afternoon, the behavior of certain spectators let the US team and the PGA of America down.

Ryder Cups are supposed to be boisterous and lively, and the fans are what makes the event what it is, but there is a line and it was well and truly crossed in the fourth session.

Justin Thomas was constantly trying to calm the spectators down instead of prepare for his own golf shots and we saw both Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry confront spectators for comments either out of line or right before they were about to hit a shot.

It's simply not on and is a bad look for the sport. It also did not help Team USA, was a distraction and it perhaps even helped rile up the away team.

Many of Team USA's players as well as captain Keegan Bradley probably felt embarrassed by some fans' behavior and the abuse to McIlroy, who appears to be public enemy number one this week.

These are the same fans who would likely be cheering for the Northern Irishman in any other individual golf tournament. McIlroy is one of the most popular players on the entire planet so singling him out with abuse is bizarre.

McIlroy is Masters champion, which he won on US soil to huge fanfare just five-and-a-half-months ago, and received constant cries of 'f*** you' and 'you suck' as well as Pinehurst jibes in reference to his US Open collapse in 2024.

Reported homophobic slurs were said to be heard among other offensive terms to both he and Shane Lowry.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I will stress that there is nothing wrong with cheering bad shots or chanting U-S-A.

Again, the fans are what make the Ryder Cup and it is completely possible to support your team with respect. But what happened on Saturday - with small minorities of supporters - was a total embarrassment.

The spectator code of conduct this week encourages fans to cheer respectfully among other corporate lingo to ensure fans behave responsibly but that clearly was not being enforced until extra security made its way onto the course later in the afternoon.

Team Europe's eight players in the afternoon four-balls especially deserve immense respect for how they handled themselves. How Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry managed to get round their second 18 with a point and their dignity intact is remarkable.

The players wore VR headsets to try and simulate the pro-USA fans but nothing would have prepared them for what certain portions of the crowd had in store.

McIlroy's comments and demeanour after the round were impressive. "Look, you know, when you play an away Ryder Cup, it's really, really challenging. It's not for me to say," he said on whether the fans crossed the line... He knows they did.

"People can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not. I'm just proud of us for being able to win today with what we had to go through."

What it showed was just how laser-focused he and the rest of the European team were. They lead 11.5-4.5 after two days and have one hand on the trophy already - all while such huge distractions are taking place outside of the ropes.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be remembered for one of the best performances of all time, another masterclass from Luke Donald and a disastrous captaincy from Keegan Bradley.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But it will also be remembered for a distasteful Saturday.

Whether this has any lasting implications remain to be seen.

Will Rory McIlroy now choose to play even less in the US? He has relocated to England and has loved his time back on the DP World Tour this fall.

I say that semi-seriously but then away from the Ryder Cup he is a hero everywhere he goes.

One thing I can't see happening for some time is the Ryder Cup returning to New York.

Brookline, near Boston, Massachusetts, in 1999 is remembered for similarly distasteful fan behavior and Bethpage is going to be in the same league.

Do you think I have overreacted or do you agree that the fans crossed the line? Let me know in the comment box below...