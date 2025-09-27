Ugly Ryder Cup Fan Behavior Let Team USA And The PGA Of America Down
Saturday's scenes at the Ryder Cup from parts of the home crowd were distasteful and took away from the event
We knew the Europeans would face a hostile atmosphere this week at Bethpage Black but some fans truly crossed the line on Saturday as the Ryder Cup turned ugly.
From a first-tee MC reportedly encouraging a 'F*** you Rory' chant first thing in the morning to the constant abuse of McIlroy throughout the afternoon, the behavior of certain spectators let the US team and the PGA of America down.
Ryder Cups are supposed to be boisterous and lively, and the fans are what makes the event what it is, but there is a line and it was well and truly crossed in the fourth session.
Justin Thomas was constantly trying to calm the spectators down instead of prepare for his own golf shots and we saw both Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry confront spectators for comments either out of line or right before they were about to hit a shot.
It's simply not on and is a bad look for the sport. It also did not help Team USA, was a distraction and it perhaps even helped rile up the away team.
Many of Team USA's players as well as captain Keegan Bradley probably felt embarrassed by some fans' behavior and the abuse to McIlroy, who appears to be public enemy number one this week.
These are the same fans who would likely be cheering for the Northern Irishman in any other individual golf tournament. McIlroy is one of the most popular players on the entire planet so singling him out with abuse is bizarre.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
McIlroy is Masters champion, which he won on US soil to huge fanfare just five-and-a-half-months ago, and received constant cries of 'f*** you' and 'you suck' as well as Pinehurst jibes in reference to his US Open collapse in 2024.
Reported homophobic slurs were said to be heard among other offensive terms to both he and Shane Lowry.
I will stress that there is nothing wrong with cheering bad shots or chanting U-S-A.
Again, the fans are what make the Ryder Cup and it is completely possible to support your team with respect. But what happened on Saturday - with small minorities of supporters - was a total embarrassment.
The spectator code of conduct this week encourages fans to cheer respectfully among other corporate lingo to ensure fans behave responsibly but that clearly was not being enforced until extra security made its way onto the course later in the afternoon.
Team Europe's eight players in the afternoon four-balls especially deserve immense respect for how they handled themselves. How Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry managed to get round their second 18 with a point and their dignity intact is remarkable.
The players wore VR headsets to try and simulate the pro-USA fans but nothing would have prepared them for what certain portions of the crowd had in store.
McIlroy's comments and demeanour after the round were impressive. "Look, you know, when you play an away Ryder Cup, it's really, really challenging. It's not for me to say," he said on whether the fans crossed the line... He knows they did.
"People can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not. I'm just proud of us for being able to win today with what we had to go through."
What it showed was just how laser-focused he and the rest of the European team were. They lead 11.5-4.5 after two days and have one hand on the trophy already - all while such huge distractions are taking place outside of the ropes.
The 2025 Ryder Cup will be remembered for one of the best performances of all time, another masterclass from Luke Donald and a disastrous captaincy from Keegan Bradley.
But it will also be remembered for a distasteful Saturday.
Whether this has any lasting implications remain to be seen.
Will Rory McIlroy now choose to play even less in the US? He has relocated to England and has loved his time back on the DP World Tour this fall.
I say that semi-seriously but then away from the Ryder Cup he is a hero everywhere he goes.
One thing I can't see happening for some time is the Ryder Cup returning to New York.
Brookline, near Boston, Massachusetts, in 1999 is remembered for similarly distasteful fan behavior and Bethpage is going to be in the same league.
Do you think I have overreacted or do you agree that the fans crossed the line? Let me know in the comment box below...
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.