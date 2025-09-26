How To Watch The Ryder Cup On The BBC

Not everyone will be sat down watching live coverage of the Ryder Cup on Sky Sports - some people have jobs on the weekend.

Fear not, because the good old BBC has you covered with extensive highlights of all three days of the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Of course, the best thing about this is that you don't need a subscription - it's free.

The 90-minute shows, which will be hosted by Sarah Mulkerrins, will include plenty of Ken Brown's Ken on the Course features.

The downside, however, is that you'll need to stay up until midnight - which is no easy thing if you've been working (or playing golf) all day.

Golf fans will also be able to follow all five sessions through digital clips on the BBC Sport website and across its social media channels.

Joining Brown as part of the BBC's commentary team are Andrew Cotter and Ned Michaels.

BBC RYDER CUP TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS SCHEDULE

Day 1 Highlights BBC 2, 00:00

Day 2 Highlights, BBC 2, 00:20

Day 3 Highlights, BBC, 23:50

BBC RYDER CUP RADIO COVERAGE

Of course, there's also the good old wireless. Put the television on mute and listen to these fine experts call the action...

Mark Chapman (presenter)

Iain Carter, John Muuray, Alistair Bruce-Ball, Katherine Downes, James Gregg (commentators)

Oli Wilson, Jamie Donaldson, Catriona Matthew, Shaun Micheel, Andrew Magee (co-commentators)

Make a note of the following times so that you can follow along with the BBC radio team.