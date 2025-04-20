The final stop on the Asian Swing section of the DP World Tour season is the Blackstone Course at Mission Hills Resort Haikou in China for the inaugural Hainan Classic.

The event is also the second in a row to be held in the Far East country after last week’s Volvo China Open. On that occasion, Ashun Wu carded a final round of 65 to seal his second China Open title and reclaim his DP World Tour card.

As well as that coveted prize, Wu also claimed prize money of $433,500 from the overall purse of $2.55m. This week’s winner is in line for an identical payout, while the runner-up will claim $280,500.

As the final outing of the Asian Swing, there is also a bonus of $200,000 heading to the player who tops its rankings after this week’s event. Keita Nakajima, who finished runner-up in the Porsche Singapore Classic and Hero Indian Open, currently leads the way and will be looking to seal top spot at this week’s event. The winner will also gain entry into all the lucrative Back 9 events of the season.

The top three on the Asian Swing standings will also earn a place in the PGA Championship field. Eugenio Chacarra and Wu are currently placed second and third.

As ever, there are also world ranking points available, as well as 3,500 Race to Dubai ranking points and 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points for the eligible European players.

Below is the prize-money payout for the Hainan Classic.

Hainan Classic Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $433,500 2nd $280,500 3rd $160,650 4th $127,500 5th $108,120 6th $89,250 7th $76,500 8th $63,750 9th $57,120 10th $51,000 11th $46,920 12th $43,860 13th $41,055 14th $39,015 15th $37,485 16th $35,955 17th $34,425 18th $32,895 19th $31,620 20th $30,600 21st $29,580 22nd $28,815 23rd $28,050 24th $27,285 25th $26,520 26th $25,755 27th $24,990 28th $24,225 29th $23,460 30th $22,695 31st $21,930 32nd $21,165 33rd $20,400 34th $19,635 35th $18,870 36th $18,105 37th $17,595 38th $17,085 39th $16,575 40th $16,065 41st $15,555 42nd $15,045 43rd $14,535 44th $14,025 45th $13,515 46th $13,005 47th $12,495 48th $11,985 49th $11,475 50th $10,965 51st $10,455 52nd $9,945 53rd $9,435 54th $8,925 55th $8,670 56th $8,415 57th $8,160 58th $7,905 59th $7,650 60th $7,395 61st $7,140 62nd $6,885 63rd $6,630 64th $6,375 65th $6,120 66th $5,865 67th $5,610 68th $5,355 69th $5,100 70th $4,845

Who Are The Star Names In The Hainan Classic?

Keita Nakajima is looking to win the Asian Swing section of the DP World Tour season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keita Nakajima, who already has two runner-up finishes this season, is one of the big names in the field.

Meanwhile, among the players who have one on the DP World Tour this season in the field are South African Open champion Dylan Naidoo, Calum Hill, who won the Joburg Open, and Australian PGA Championship victor Elvis Smylie.

Former LIV Golfer Eugenio Chacarra, who won the Hero Indian Open to secure his DP World Tour card, also plays, along with Commercial Bank Qatar Masters winner Haotong Li and Ras Al Khaimah Championship winner Alejandro Del Rey.

Other notable players competing include 2023 Betfred British Masters winner Daniel Hillier and five-time DP World Tour winner Adrian Otaegui.

