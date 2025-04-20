Hainan Classic Prize Money Payout 2025
The Asian Swing section of the DP World Tour season concludes with the Hainan Classic in China, where plenty is at stake for the competitors
The final stop on the Asian Swing section of the DP World Tour season is the Blackstone Course at Mission Hills Resort Haikou in China for the inaugural Hainan Classic.
The event is also the second in a row to be held in the Far East country after last week’s Volvo China Open. On that occasion, Ashun Wu carded a final round of 65 to seal his second China Open title and reclaim his DP World Tour card.
As well as that coveted prize, Wu also claimed prize money of $433,500 from the overall purse of $2.55m. This week’s winner is in line for an identical payout, while the runner-up will claim $280,500.
As the final outing of the Asian Swing, there is also a bonus of $200,000 heading to the player who tops its rankings after this week’s event. Keita Nakajima, who finished runner-up in the Porsche Singapore Classic and Hero Indian Open, currently leads the way and will be looking to seal top spot at this week’s event. The winner will also gain entry into all the lucrative Back 9 events of the season.
The top three on the Asian Swing standings will also earn a place in the PGA Championship field. Eugenio Chacarra and Wu are currently placed second and third.
As ever, there are also world ranking points available, as well as 3,500 Race to Dubai ranking points and 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points for the eligible European players.
Below is the prize-money payout for the Hainan Classic.
Hainan Classic Prize Money Payout 2025
Who Are The Star Names In The Hainan Classic?
Keita Nakajima, who already has two runner-up finishes this season, is one of the big names in the field.
Meanwhile, among the players who have one on the DP World Tour this season in the field are South African Open champion Dylan Naidoo, Calum Hill, who won the Joburg Open, and Australian PGA Championship victor Elvis Smylie.
Former LIV Golfer Eugenio Chacarra, who won the Hero Indian Open to secure his DP World Tour card, also plays, along with Commercial Bank Qatar Masters winner Haotong Li and Ras Al Khaimah Championship winner Alejandro Del Rey.
Other notable players competing include 2023 Betfred British Masters winner Daniel Hillier and five-time DP World Tour winner Adrian Otaegui.
What Is The Prize Money Payout At The Hainan Classic?
The tournament’s overall purse is $2.55m, with $433,500 heading to the winner and the runner-up banking $280,500. The event is also the last of the Asian Swing, with the player who tops its rankings set for a $200,000 bonus payout.
Where Is The Hainan Classic?
The inaugural tournament takes place at Blackstone Course at Mission Hills Resort Haikou in China, where players will find mature trees, expansive lakes and wetlands among its rolling terrain.
