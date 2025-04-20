Hainan Classic Prize Money Payout 2025

The Asian Swing section of the DP World Tour season concludes with the Hainan Classic in China, where plenty is at stake for the competitors

Eugenio Chacarra takes a shot at the Volvo China Open
Eugenio Chacarra is looking for his second DP World Tour title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
By
published

The final stop on the Asian Swing section of the DP World Tour season is the Blackstone Course at Mission Hills Resort Haikou in China for the inaugural Hainan Classic.

The event is also the second in a row to be held in the Far East country after last week’s Volvo China Open. On that occasion, Ashun Wu carded a final round of 65 to seal his second China Open title and reclaim his DP World Tour card.

As well as that coveted prize, Wu also claimed prize money of $433,500 from the overall purse of $2.55m. This week’s winner is in line for an identical payout, while the runner-up will claim $280,500.

As the final outing of the Asian Swing, there is also a bonus of $200,000 heading to the player who tops its rankings after this week’s event. Keita Nakajima, who finished runner-up in the Porsche Singapore Classic and Hero Indian Open, currently leads the way and will be looking to seal top spot at this week’s event. The winner will also gain entry into all the lucrative Back 9 events of the season.

The top three on the Asian Swing standings will also earn a place in the PGA Championship field. Eugenio Chacarra and Wu are currently placed second and third.

As ever, there are also world ranking points available, as well as 3,500 Race to Dubai ranking points and 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points for the eligible European players.

Below is the prize-money payout for the Hainan Classic.

Hainan Classic Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$433,500

2nd

$280,500

3rd

$160,650

4th

$127,500

5th

$108,120

6th

$89,250

7th

$76,500

8th

$63,750

9th

$57,120

10th

$51,000

11th

$46,920

12th

$43,860

13th

$41,055

14th

$39,015

15th

$37,485

16th

$35,955

17th

$34,425

18th

$32,895

19th

$31,620

20th

$30,600

21st

$29,580

22nd

$28,815

23rd

$28,050

24th

$27,285

25th

$26,520

26th

$25,755

27th

$24,990

28th

$24,225

29th

$23,460

30th

$22,695

31st

$21,930

32nd

$21,165

33rd

$20,400

34th

$19,635

35th

$18,870

36th

$18,105

37th

$17,595

38th

$17,085

39th

$16,575

40th

$16,065

41st

$15,555

42nd

$15,045

43rd

$14,535

44th

$14,025

45th

$13,515

46th

$13,005

47th

$12,495

48th

$11,985

49th

$11,475

50th

$10,965

51st

$10,455

52nd

$9,945

53rd

$9,435

54th

$8,925

55th

$8,670

56th

$8,415

57th

$8,160

58th

$7,905

59th

$7,650

60th

$7,395

61st

$7,140

62nd

$6,885

63rd

$6,630

64th

$6,375

65th

$6,120

66th

$5,865

67th

$5,610

68th

$5,355

69th

$5,100

70th

$4,845

Who Are The Star Names In The Hainan Classic?

Keita Nakajima takes a shot at the Volvo China Open

Keita Nakajima is looking to win the Asian Swing section of the DP World Tour season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keita Nakajima, who already has two runner-up finishes this season, is one of the big names in the field.

Meanwhile, among the players who have one on the DP World Tour this season in the field are South African Open champion Dylan Naidoo, Calum Hill, who won the Joburg Open, and Australian PGA Championship victor Elvis Smylie.

Former LIV Golfer Eugenio Chacarra, who won the Hero Indian Open to secure his DP World Tour card, also plays, along with Commercial Bank Qatar Masters winner Haotong Li and Ras Al Khaimah Championship winner Alejandro Del Rey.

Other notable players competing include 2023 Betfred British Masters winner Daniel Hillier and five-time DP World Tour winner Adrian Otaegui.

What Is The Prize Money Payout At The Hainan Classic?

The tournament’s overall purse is $2.55m, with $433,500 heading to the winner and the runner-up banking $280,500. The event is also the last of the Asian Swing, with the player who tops its rankings set for a $200,000 bonus payout.

Where Is The Hainan Classic?

The inaugural tournament takes place at Blackstone Course at Mission Hills Resort Haikou in China, where players will find mature trees, expansive lakes and wetlands among its rolling terrain.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

