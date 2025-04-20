Home Favorite Ashun Wu Cards Lowest Final Round To Seal Second China Open Title And Reclaim DP World Tour Card

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashun Wu won the Volvo China Open for a second time after carding a final-round 65 to triumph by a stroke on Sunday.

Wu's fifth DP World Tour win not only earned him over $400,000 but also ensured he regained his full playing rights just months after losing them for the second time in his career.

The home favorite was four strokes back before play began but made the perfect start to repeating his 2015 success courtesy of a birdie at the first.

Although he dropped a shot at the par-3 fifth, Wu responded with a gain at the eighth prior to a scintillating back-nine at Enhance Anting Golf Club.

Wu - who was playing in the same group as Jordan Smith - trailed the Englishman by two at halfway thanks to a five birdies, a bogey and a double from Smith. Meanwhile, overnight leaders, Haotong Li and Eugenio Chacarra were struggling and were over par for the final round.

Backed by thousands of passionate Chinese fans, Wu set about lighting it up down the closing stretch and made five birdies coming home - at the 10th, 11th, 13th, 15th and 17th - to set the clubhouse lead at 14-under-par.

The eventual champion's fellow countryman, Li threatened to make a real run at forcing a playoff via an outstanding eagle at the 17th, but he blew up on the 18th, leaving the 39-year-old to celebrate a return to the winner's circle after three years away.

Reacting to his first victory since the 2022 Magical Kenya Open, Wu called the moment 'very special.' He said: "It is very special, that was 10 years ago when I won the Volvo China Open in Shanghai. To come back to Shanghai and win again, it is a great story.

"It was a great round, I played great golf this week. I am always happy to win your own country's Open, so very, very exciting."

The crucial moment for Wu arrived at the short par-4 17th hole. Tied with Smith, the Englishman hit a horrible drive out to the right and was forced to take a penalty drop while his Chinese counterpart struck into one of many green-side bunkers.

From there, Wu thumped his ball to a matter of feet and tapped in for his final birdie, setting up a two-stroke swing.

Wu heaped praise on Smith, though, before giving the final word to his home city and the fans who came out to support him.

He said: "On the back nine, I felt I had more chances to make birdies and still be patient, keep going and never give up. Five birdies on the back nine I think, so that is wonderful. It was a really, really good game today.

"He (Smith) pushed me to make some birdies on the back nine, I just said to myself to be patient, the chances are coming.

"It's an incredible week, there are incredible fans here and lovely golf course. It's my home, Shanghai, even after a couple of rounds I felt relaxed because I was playing at home. Shanghai has given me luck."

Smith wrapped up second on 13-under, despite a disappointing end to his final round, thanks to a closing 67 with Germany's Yannik Paul in third on 12-under (69).

The Chinese pair of Li and Zecheng Dou shared fourth on 11-under alongside Spain's Chacarra - one shot ahead of Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen.

The DP World Tour stays in China but moves over to Hainan for the Hainan Classic next week.

CHINA OPEN LEADERBOARD

-14 Ashun Wu (65)

-13 Jordan Smith (67)

-12 Yannik Paul (69)

-11 Zecheng Dou (70)

-11 Eugenio Chacarra (72)

-11 Haotong Li (72)

-10 Tapio Pulkkanen (71)

-9 Wenyi Ding (68)

-9 Jacob Skov Olesen (69)

-8 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (74)

-8 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (67)

-8 Brandon Wu (70)

-8 Marcel Schneider (69)