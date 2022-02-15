Genesis Invitational Field 2022
The PGA Tour is in Los Angeles for the Genesis Invitational, with each of the top-ten players in the world competing
This week marks the culmination of the 'West Coast Swing' as the PGA Tour moves from Phoenix to Los Angeles for the 59th playing of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Riviera Country Club is one of the most iconic venues in the game of golf. It has hosted three major championships as well as the US Senior Open and the US Amateur. It will also play host to the 2026 US Women's Open and the 2028 Olympic golf tournament.
Riviera is affectionally known as 'Hogan's Alley'. Ben Hogan won the L.A. Open (the tournament's name prior to the Genesis Invitational) on three separate occasions and finished second once. With the exception of his L.A. Open victory in 1942, each was played at Riviera. It was also the stage for his 1948 US Open win, his third victory at Riviera in just 18 months. Irrespective of time, Riviera has always produced great champions; which include the likes of Sam Snead, Bryon Nelson, Tom Watson and Ben Crenshaw.
This week, each of the world's top-ten players will tee it up. World No.1, Jon Rahm, and current FedEx Cup leader, Hideki Matsuyama, will compete against the likes of Colin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Phoenix Open winner, Scottie Scheffler. Bryson DeChambeau is not in the field this week due to injury and has rubbished claims he has called time on his career on the PGA Tour.
The Genesis Invitational is the first of three player-hosted events on the PGA Tour and is the first event of the 2022 season to offer 550 FedEx Cup points to the winner. Fifteen-time Major champion, Tiger Woods, returns as tournament host but will not tee it up and compete. Significantly, it will mark the one-year anniversary of the car crash that nearly ended his career.
Max Homa won the 2021 Genesis Invitational after a playoff with Tony Finau. Homa is now presented with the opportunity to become the first person to defend the tournament since Phil Mickelson back in 2008/2009. As well as Homa, there are past champions in the likes of Bubba Watson, Adam Scott and Dustin Johnson in the field; the latter trying to notch his first top-10 since the Tour Championship in September. Sponsor’s exemptions include Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee, Robert MacIntyre and Thomas Pieters.
The tournament was played without fans last year as the world continued its battle with Covid-19 but spectators are back in full force this week.
GENESIS INVITATIONAL FIELD 2022
- Aaron Beverly
- Aaron Rai
- Aaron Wise
- Abraham Ancer
- Adam Hadwin
- Adam Long
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Alex Noren
- Andrew Landry
- Andrew Putnam
- Anirban Lahiri
- Beau Hossler
- Branden Grace
- Brandon Hagy
- Brendan Steele
- Brian Stuard
- Brooks Koepka
- Bubba Watson
- C.T. Pan
- Cam Davis
- Cameron Champ
- Cameron Smith
- Cameron Tringale
- Cameron Young
- Carlos Ortiz
- Charl Schwartzel
- Charley Hoffman
- Chesson Hadley
- Chez Reavie
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Collin Morikawa
- Corey Conners
- Danny Lee
- David Lipsky
- Doc Redman
- Doug Ghim
- Dustin Johnson
- Dylan Frittelli
- Emiliano Grillo
- Erik van Rooyen
- Francesco Molinari
- Hank Lebioda
- Harold Varner III
- Harry Higgs
- Henrik Norlander
- Hideki Matsuyama
- J.J. Spaun
- J.T. Poston
- Jaekyeong Lee
- James Hahn
- Jason Kokrak
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Joaquin Niemann
- Joel Dahmen
- Jon Rahm
- Jordan Spieth
- Justin Thomas
- K.H. Lee
- Keegan Bradley
- Kevin Na
- Kevin Tway
- Kramer Hickok
- Kyle Stanley
- Lanto Griffin
- Lee Hodges
- Luke List
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Marc Leishman
- Martin Laird
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Matt Jones
- Matt Kuchar
- Matt Wallace
- Matthew NeSmith
- Maverick McNealy
- Max Homa
- Michael Brennan©
- Min Woo Lee
- Mito Pereira
- Nick Watney
- Pat Perez
- Patrick Cantlay
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Patton Kizzire
- Paul Casey
- Peter Malnati
- Rickie Fowler
- Robert MacIntyre
- Robert Streb
- Roger Sloan
- Rory McIlroy
- Russell Henley
- Russell Knox
- Ryan Palmer
- Sahith Theegala
- Sam Burns
- Sam Ryder
- Scott Piercy
- Scott Stallings
- Scottie Scheffler
- Seamus Power
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Sepp Straka
- Sergio Garcia
- Si Woo Kim
- Sungjae Im
- Talor Gooch
- Taylor Moore
- Taylor Pendrith
- Thomas Pieters
- Tom Hoge
- Tony Finau
- Troy Merritt
- Viktor Hovland
- Vince Whaley
- Will Zalatoris
- Wyndham Clark
- Xander Schauffele
WHERE IS THE GENESIS INVITATIONAL?
The tournament will be held at the iconic Riviera Country Club, Los Angeles.
WHO WON THE GENESIS INVITATIONAL LAST YEAR?
Max Homa and Tony Finau could not be separated after 72 holes as the pair finished -12 for the tournament. Max Homa was ultimately victorious in the playoff, earning his second PGA title in the process.
WHAT IS THE PRIZE FUND AT THE GENESIS INVITATIONAL?
This year, the purse jumps from $9.3m to a whopping $12m, with the winner taking home $2.16m – The largest in the history of the tournament.
