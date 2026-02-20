Genesis Invitational Cut Rule: How It Works

The latest stop on the PGA Tour's 2026 schedule is the season's second Signature Event - the Genesis Invitational.

Following immediately on from last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - won by Collin Morikawa - Tiger Woods hosts the $20 million tournament at Riviera Country Club, which returns after a one-year break following the California wild fires in January 2025.

Just 72 players began the week at Riviera with the aim of picking up the mammoth pay check on Sunday, but it won't be easy given 18 of the world's top-20 will be in action.

What will make make their task even tougher is the fact that, should the first two days not go to plan, they could be heading home early.

Unlike the majority of Signature Events, the Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational does have a halfway cut. The Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Memorial Tournament - hosted by Jack Nicklaus - also have a cut, but the rest of the elevated events do not.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When the possibility of Signature Events was first floated in 2023, Woods stated that if he was to host one, he would prefer it to operate with a more traditional format.

At the time, he said: "I certainly am pushing for my event to have a cut. I think that maybe the player-hosted events may have cuts."

Last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was the first tournament of the year to give each pro the chance of playing all four rounds without cause for concern, but the next time that will happen again isn't until after The Masters.

No-cut tournaments are still a relative rarity on the PGA Tour, with nine of the 41 non-Major events operating that way in 2026.

All three FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments see every player compete in all four rounds while the Baycurrent Classic - which takes place in Japan - is the same. The remaining five are the non-player-hosted Signature Events.

GENESIS INVITATIONAL CUT RULE

Woods poses with Ludvig Aberg after the Swede's Genesis Invitational win in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Genesis Invitational's cut mark will come after 36 holes and see the top 50 players and ties from the 72-man field making it through to the weekend.

Anyone outside of the top 50 and ties but within ten strokes of the leader will also make it through to the final two rounds, so there could be plenty more than 50 players in action at the weekend and only around 15 players going home early.

Last year, 18 players missed the cut at Torrey Pines as 54 players continued on for the final two rounds. In 2024, the last time Riviera hosted, 17 players fell at the halfway stage while Woods withdrew due to illness early on in round two and Jordan Spieth was disqualified after round one.