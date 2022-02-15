Genesis Invitational Purse And Prize Money

As the dust, or sand, settles on the Phoenix Open, conversation will long continue as to whether the antics on the sixteenth are “good for the game”. That’s all well and good as this week it’s very much ‘normal service is resumed’ with the PGA Tour returning for the 59th playing of the Genesis Invitational at the iconic Riviera Country Club. The city of Los Angels once again plays host to a sporting event after a successful hosting of the Super Bowl.

Last year provided plenty of drama as Max Homa earned his second PGA Tour victory in a playoff against Tony Finau. Tiger Woods returns to his role of tournament host but will not tee it up in the competition. His return is most significant given it will mark the one-year anniversary of the car crash that nearly ended his career.

Current FedEx Cup leader, Hideki Matsuyama, and each of the top 10 players in the world will tee it up at Riviera Country Club. The iconic and famed course is amongst the most lauded by the players, with Patrick Cantlay describing it as, “The best golf course on Tour” and 'The King', Arnold Palmer, as “one of the great tests of golf”. It will also play host when the Olympics takes place in Los Angeles in 2028.

Fitting for a star-studded field at an iconic venue is the dramatic increase in prize money on offer. This year, the purse jumps from $9.3m to a whopping $12m, with the winner taking home $2.16m – The largest in the history of the tournament.

Check out the full tournament prize money breakdown below:

Position Prize Money 1st $2,160,000.00 2nd $1,308,000.00 3rd $828,000.00 4th $588,000.00 5th $492,000.00 6th $435,000.00 7th $405,000.00 8th $375,000.00 9th $351,000.00 10th $327,000.00 11th $303,000.00 12th $279,000.00 13th $255,000.00 14th $231,000.00 15th $219,000.00 16th $207,000.00 17th $195,000.00 18th $183,000.00 19th $171,000.00 20th $159,000.00 21st $147,000.00 22nd $135,000.00 23rd $125,400.00 24th $115,800.00 25th $106,200.00 26th $96,600.00 27th $93,000.00 28th $89,400.00 29th $85,800.00 30th $82,200.00 31st $78,600.00 32rd $75,000.00 33rd $71,400.00 34th $68,400.00 35th $65,400.00 36th $62,400.00 37th $59,400.00 38th $57,000.00 39th $54,600.00 40th $52,200.00 41st $49,800.00 42nd $47,400.00 43rd $45,000.00 44th $42,600.00 45th $40,200.00 46th $37,800.00 47th $35,400.00 48th $33,480.00 49th $31,800.00 50th $30,840.00

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 GENESIS INVITATIONAL?

The tournament purse is $12 million, and the winner will take home $2.16 million. It is the largest in the history of the tournament. The PGA Tour has seen a dramatic increase in prize money and this is one of three player-hosted invitationals which has increased by nearly $3m.

WHO WON THE 2021 GENESIS INVITATIONAL?

Max Homa secured his second PGA Tour title after defeating Tony Finau in a playoff. Both players finished -12 for the tournament, one shot ahead of fellow-American, Sam Burns. Homa's par on the second playoff hole was enough for victory.

WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 GENESIS INVITATIONAL?

We are blessed his a strong field this week. Currently FedEx Cup leader, Hideki Matsuyama, will tee it up with each of the fellow top ten players in the official ranking. This means we will also see Jon Rahm, Colin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Phoenix Open winner, Scottie Scheffler. Tiger Woods returns as tournament host whilst Bryson DeChambeau withdraws due to injury.