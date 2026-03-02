Chris Wood Claims Third Victory In Fifth Start On MENA Golf Tour
The former Ryder Cupper is enjoying a fine run of results on the MENA Golf Tour, where he has claimed his third title in just five starts on the circuit
Chris Wood's excellent form on the MENA Golf Tour continued on Saturday evening, when the Englishman claimed a third victory on the circuit.
Playing the Al Houara Classic at Al Houara Golf Club in Morocco, the former Ryder Cup player carded a five-under-par final round of 67 to pip three players to the title, with Wood's 11-under total giving him a one stroke win over Pierre Pineau, Mark Power and Joseph Pagdin.
Having already won the Rolear Algarve Classic in December, as well as the Egypt Golf Series - Address Marassi 1, Wood's third victory means he tops the MENA Golf Tour's rankings having played five tournaments.
Making an up-and-down from a bunker at the last, Wood stated, following his round: "I had to rely on my fight and grit, my wedge play and my putting to hang in there.
"After a few holes, I realized it was just one of those days where I needed to stick in and grind.
"On the last, I hit a tee shot I'm not entirely comfortable with and ended up facing a tough bunker shot up and over a ridge, back into the wind. It wasn't ideal under pressure, but to knock it to four or five feet and hole the putt was very satisfying. I came here to win, and that's what I've done."
Back in November, Wood earned his playing rights on the circuit via Q-School, with the achievement coming two years after his return to competitive action following a spell away from the game after suffering from chronic anxiety and burnout.
A three-time winner on the DP World Tour, including its Flagship Event of the BMW PGA Championship, Wood suffered a big loss of form at the start of 2019.
Taking time out from the game in 2023, he made his comeback on the HotelPlanner Tour in 2024, with the Englishman registering a top 10 at the Turkish Airlines Open on the DP World Tour in 2025.
Because of his victory at Al Houara Golf Club, Wood has moved inside the world's top 600 for the first time since 2019.
