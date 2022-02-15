‘Completely Inaccurate’ – DeChambeau on ‘False Reports’ He Is Quitting PGA Tour

Amid ongoing speculation that Bryson DeChambeau has been offered upward of $200m to be the face of the rumoured Saudi-backed Super League, the US Open champion has announced that he will miss this week’s Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club. DeChambeau cited a hip and wrist injury as the reasoning for his decision but speculation grows after reports he told fellow PGA Tour players at the Saudi International that he was done competing on the PGA Tour.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the eight-time PGA Tour winner confirmed that he would not be competing at the Genesis Open and stated the comments surrounding his playing schedule were “false reports”. Whilst DeChambeau said he was “looking forward to seeing everyone soon”, he didn’t make any indication as to where that may be.

“I am very disappointed to miss the @thegenesisinv this week at one of my favourite golf courses on tour. I am currently in the process of rehabbing a hip and hand injury, which I am making positive progress on day by day," DeChambeau posted on social media.

"There are many false reports going around by the media that are completely inaccurate. Any news regarding my health or playing schedule will come directly from me and my team only. This is just another inaccurate report. I look forward to getting healthy and seeing everyone soon!”

The Scientist is set to defend his Arnold Palmer Invitational title at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in just a couple weeks’ time. Speaking after his victory in 2021, DeChambeau said, “It’s beyond my wildest dreams for Mr. Palmer’s event. I came here as an amateur, he gave me an invitation and I loved this golf course the minute I arrived”. He added, “I love the atmosphere, I love the fans and I loved what Mr. Palmer did with this place and what he’s done and his legacy he’s left here. It’s quite amazing”. If the reports are to be believed, his commitment to the rumoured Super League would see him expunged from legendary events such as this, although he confirmed in a text message to Golfweek's Steve DiMeglio that he would defend his title.

Earlier this week, Charley Hoffman added fuel to the already burning embers of the alleged Saudi-backed Super League by launching a scathing attack at the PGA Tour. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Hoffman, a four-time winner on Tour himself, said, "You wonder why guys are wanting to leave" after an incident with a penalty drop. DeChambeau responded and said he "agreed wholeheartedly".

DeChambeau has been one of the more high profile names associated with the rumoured league and these reports and his omission from the PGA Tour add to the ever growing pile of speculation. Should the rumoured Saudi-backed Super League come to fruition, it would requires one of its stars to make a move first. Perhaps we've just seen it.