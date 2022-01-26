Farmers Insurance Open 2022 Live Stream

The PGA Tour continues its West Coast swing and this week our attention turns to Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open. The battle ground will be the North and South courses during the week with the latter hosting three of the four rounds. It is the first time we return to Torrey Pines since Jon Rahm's momentous victory at the 2021 US Open, and the Spaniard is in the field for this week as well.

Joining him are some of the best players in the world including Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and a whole load more in the top-50.

Before we get to the specific streaming details, it is worth noting that the tournament will take place from Wednesday the 26th, to Saturday the 29th this week because of a packed sports schedule.

That means great golf earlier in the week! Additionally, given some of the stunning holes on display at the California course, and the quality of the field, you shouldn't want to miss any of the action. Below are all the details on how to watch the tournament.

Farmers Insurance Open Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN, the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

US TV Schedule - 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

All times EST

Wednesday, January 26: 12.30-4.30pm (Golf Channel)

Thursday, January 27: 3-7pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, January 28: 3-5pm (Golf Channel), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday, January 29: 2:30 p.m-4:30 p.m (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m-8 p.m. (CBS).

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action during the week, as will CBS when the tournament heats up over the weekend.

Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

UK TV Schedule - 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

Wednesday, January 26: 5.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Golf)

Thursday, January 27: 5pm-midnight (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, January 28: 5.30pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, January 29: 5.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and will televise the action from the event.

At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2022 Farmers Insurance Open

Thursday, January 27: 4-8.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, January 28: 7-11am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, January 29: 7am-midday Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, January 30: 7am-midday Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning.

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the Farmers Insurance Open here, it has all the PGA Tour, European Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.