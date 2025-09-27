What Is The Largest Final Day Comeback In Ryder Cup History?

Keegan Bradley's US side need a miracle on Sunday at Bethpage Black, with Europe 11.5-4.5 up after two days.

History tells us that final-day comebacks are quite rare in the Ryder Cup, when 12 singles matches decide the winner of the famous trophy.

That said, there have been a couple of crackers.

It's all about momentum in the Ryder Cup, and it's amazing what a change of color on the leaderboard can do.

BROOKLINE, 1999, USA WIN 14.5-13.5

Justin Leonard tries to clear the celebrating American team off the green after sinking a huge birdie putt on the 17th at Brookline Country Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

The "Battle of Brookline" in 1999 saw Team USA rally from a 10-6 behind to snatch the trophy, when it had looked destined to be heading back to Europe.

Captain Ben Crenshaw challenged his troops to believe it was possible the night before, when he said: "I’m a big believer in fate. I have a good feeling about this."

His team delivered. Roared on by the home fans, they won the first six singles matches to seize control.

The match between Justin Leonard and Jose Maria Olazabal will be remembered for years to come, but not necessarily for the right reasons.

The American trailed Olazabal by four holes with seven to play, but took the lead on the 17th, which sparked wild celebrations that spilled onto the green.

Olazabal, to his credit, made an 18-foot birdie on the final hole to earn the halve, but the Ryder Cup would not be going back across the pond to Europe.

It had been a long wait for Team USA. In winning 8.5 of a possible 12 points, the US team got their hands on the Ryder Cup for the first time since 1993.

Tom Lehman bt Lee Westwood 3&2

Hal Sutton bt Darren Clarke 4&2

Phil Mickelson bt Jarmo Sandelin 4&3

Davis Love III bt Jean Van De Velde 6&5

Tiger Woods bt Andrew Coltart 3&2

David Duval bt Jesper Parnevik 5&4

Padraig Harrington bt Mark O’Meara 1 Up

Steve Pate bt Miguel Angel Jimenez 2&1

Justin Leonard, Jose María Olazabal Tied

Colin Montgomerie bt Payne Stewart 1 Up

Jim Furyk bt Sergio Garcia 4&3

Paul Lawrie bt Jeff Maggert 4&3

MEDINAH COUNTRY CLUB, 2012, EUROPE WIN 14.5-13.5

Martin Kaymer completes a remarkable comeback for Europe at Medinah in 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Europeans wore the image of the late Seve Ballesteros on their sleeves, and they played with the great man's passion to equal the greatest comeback in Ryder Cup history.

Europe's skipper Olazabal fought back tears, and looked to the heavens after Germany's Martin Kaymer calmly slotted home a 6-foot par putt on the 18th green to seal a stunning 14.5 to 13.5 victory.

It was fitting, too, that Olazabal should be the man to guide European to glory, for it went some way towards making amends for the heartbreak he suffered at Brookline 13 years earlier.

The singles finished 8.5 to 3.5. It would become known as the 'Miracle at Medinah'.

Luke Donald bt Bubba Watson 2&1

Ian Poulter bt Webb Simpson 2 Up

Rory McIlroy bt Keegan Bradley 2&1

Justin Rose bt Phil Mickelson 1 Up

Paul Lawrie bt Brandt Snedeker 5&3

Dustin Johnson bt Nicolas Colsaerts 3&2

Zach Johnson bt Graeme McDowell 2&1

Sergio Garcia bt Jim Furyk 1 Up

Jason Dufner bt Peter Hanson 2 Up

Lee Westwood bt Matt Kuchar 3&2

Martin Kaymer bt Steve Stricker 1 Up

Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari Tied

SCORES ENTERING THE FINAL DAY

Swipe to scroll horizontally Two-day scores and final scores dating back to 1979 Year Score entering Sunday Final score 2023, Marco Simone 10-6 Europe Europe win 16.5-11.5 2021, Whistling Straits 11-5 USA USA win 19-9 2018, Le Golf National 10-6 Europe Europe win 17.5-10.5 2016, Hazeltine 9.5-6.5 USA USA win 17-11 2014, Gleneagles 10-6 Europe Europe win 16.5-11.5 2012, Medinah 10-6 USA Europe win 14.5-13.5 2010, Celtic Manor 9.5-6.5 Europe Europe win 14.5-13.5 2008, Valhalla 9-7 USA USA win 16.5-11.5 2006, The K Club 10-6 Europe Europe win 18.5-9.5 2004, Oakland Hills Country Club 11-5 Europe Europe win 18.5-9.5 2002, The Belfry 8-8 Europe win 15.5-12.5 1999, Brookline 10-6 Europe USA win 14.5-13.5 1997, Valderrama Europe 10.5-5.5 Europe win 14.5-13.5 1995, Oak Hill Country Club USA 9-7 Europe win 14.5-13.5 1993, The Belfry Europe 8.5-7.5 USA win 15-13 1991, Kiawah Island 8-8 USA win 14.5-13.5 1989, The Belfry Europe 9-7 14-14 1987, Muirfield Village Europe 10.5-5.5 Europe 15-13 USA 1985, The Belfry Europe 9-7 Europe win 16.5-11.5 1983, PGA National 8-8 USA win 14.5-13.5 1981, Walton Heath USA 10.5-5.5 USA win 18.5-9.5 1979, The Greenbrier USA 8.5-7.5 USA win 17-11

So, the biggest final-day comeback in Ryder Cup history is four points. However, there is a saying about records...