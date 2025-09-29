What Every Player Shot In The Ryder Cup Sunday Singles

Heading into the Ryder Cup Sunday singles session, not many people gave the US a chance of reclaiming the trophy it lost to Team Europe two years ago.

After all, Luke Donald’s side had swept away the hosts in the first four sessions. As a result, following the withdrawal of Viktor Hovland and subsequent standing down of Harrish English because of the envelope rule, the team needed just two points to retain the trophy and 2.5 to win the title outright.

In fact, ahead of the final session, the conversation didn’t surround whether the Europeans would win on US soil for the first time since Medinah in 2012, but by how much.

That was understandable given the commanding 12-5 lead the Europeans enjoyed, with the biggest final session comebacks in history having both been made from just 10-6 deficits.

After a strong start from Europe, any thoughts of bettering its record Ryder Cup winning margin of 18.5-9.5 were soon put to one side as the Americans began putting red on the board left, right and center.

When Keegan Bradley’s team then won the first three matches, European fans could be forgiven for wondering if the most unlikely comeback in Ryder Cup history was unfolding.

After Matt Fitzpatrick’s halved match against Bryson DeChambeau edged the Europeans closer, Ludvig Aberg steadied the nerves further with victory over Patrick Cantlay to leave just one more point to win the trophy outright from the six matches to finish.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ludvig Aberg earned a vital point for Team Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even then, there was more drama, with Scottie Scheffler completing a 1 up win over Rory McIlroy. A miracle win couldn’t really be on, could it?

Not quite. Russell Henley had a birdie putt to win his match against Shane Lowry, but he left it short, and when Lowry showed nerves of steel to hole his birdie putt, the match was halved - Europe had the 14 points it needed to retain the Ryder Cup.

Given what was riding on that match, it is perhaps fitting that it produced the two lowest scores of the day from the matches that went the full 18 holes.

Henley made 10 birdies and just two bogeys to card a six-under 64, with Lowry’s dramatic birdie at the last his sixth of the day to match his opponent.

Minutes later, Europe had the half a point it needed to win the Ryder Cup outright, when Collin Morikawa and Tyrrell Hatton’s match finished in a tie, with both players carding a two-under 68.

Tyrrell Hatton's tied match with Collin Morikawa gave Europe the outright win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among other notable matches in a frenetic day, Cameron Young continued his impressive Ryder Cup debut, going 3 up over Justin Rose after 12. He was pegged back, but finished with a birdie for a three-under 67 to complete a 1 up win, with Rose carding a two-under 68.

Elsewhere, Tommy Fleetwood squandered a 2 up lead over Justin Thomas to lose at the last. Thomas’s four-under round of 66 included an eagle and three birdies.

Another match that swung like a pendulum was the one between DeChambeau and Fitzpatrick. The Englishman was 5 up after seven before the American staged a remarkable comeback to tie the match at the 17th.

Cameron Young got the first full point on the board for the US team (Image credit: Getty Images)

That was how it stayed with DeChambeau’s Ryder Cup finishing with a four-under 66 and Fitzpatrick a three-under 67.

The 45th Ryder Cup ended with the match between Sam Burns and Robert MacIntyre.

Burns had a putt at the 18th to win another point for the US. It wasn't to be, the match was halved, and the final score was 15-13 in favor of the Europeans. Burns completed his Ryder Cup with a two-under 68, with MacIntyre carding a one-under 69.

Below are the scores every player shot in the Ryder Cup Sunday singles.

What Every Player Shot In The Ryder Cup Sunday Singles

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team USA Player Score/Opponent Holes Played Gross Score Cameron Young Won 1 up - Justin Rose 18 -3 Justin Thomas Won 1 up - Tommy Fleetwood 18 -4 Bryson DeChambeau Tied - Matt Fitzpatrick 18 -4 Scottie Scheffler Won 1 up - Rory McIlroy 18 -1 Patrick Cantlay Lost 2 down - Ludvig Aberg 17 E Xander Schauffele Won 4&3 - Jon Rahm 15 -4 JJ Spaun Won 2 up - Sepp Straka 17 -4 Russell Henley Tied - Shane Lowry 18 -6 Ben Griffin Won 1 up - Rasmus Hojgaard 18 E Collin Morikawa Tied - Tyrrell Hatton 18 -2 Sam Burns Tied - Robert MacIntyre 18 -2