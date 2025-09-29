What Every Player Shot In The Ryder Cup Sunday Singles
A dramatic final day of the 45th Ryder Cup saw the US stage a remarkable comeback, only to narrowly miss out on the title to the Europeans. Here's what every player shot in the Sunday singles
Heading into the Ryder Cup Sunday singles session, not many people gave the US a chance of reclaiming the trophy it lost to Team Europe two years ago.
After all, Luke Donald’s side had swept away the hosts in the first four sessions. As a result, following the withdrawal of Viktor Hovland and subsequent standing down of Harrish English because of the envelope rule, the team needed just two points to retain the trophy and 2.5 to win the title outright.
In fact, ahead of the final session, the conversation didn’t surround whether the Europeans would win on US soil for the first time since Medinah in 2012, but by how much.
That was understandable given the commanding 12-5 lead the Europeans enjoyed, with the biggest final session comebacks in history having both been made from just 10-6 deficits.
After a strong start from Europe, any thoughts of bettering its record Ryder Cup winning margin of 18.5-9.5 were soon put to one side as the Americans began putting red on the board left, right and center.
When Keegan Bradley’s team then won the first three matches, European fans could be forgiven for wondering if the most unlikely comeback in Ryder Cup history was unfolding.
After Matt Fitzpatrick’s halved match against Bryson DeChambeau edged the Europeans closer, Ludvig Aberg steadied the nerves further with victory over Patrick Cantlay to leave just one more point to win the trophy outright from the six matches to finish.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Even then, there was more drama, with Scottie Scheffler completing a 1 up win over Rory McIlroy. A miracle win couldn’t really be on, could it?
Not quite. Russell Henley had a birdie putt to win his match against Shane Lowry, but he left it short, and when Lowry showed nerves of steel to hole his birdie putt, the match was halved - Europe had the 14 points it needed to retain the Ryder Cup.
Given what was riding on that match, it is perhaps fitting that it produced the two lowest scores of the day from the matches that went the full 18 holes.
Henley made 10 birdies and just two bogeys to card a six-under 64, with Lowry’s dramatic birdie at the last his sixth of the day to match his opponent.
Minutes later, Europe had the half a point it needed to win the Ryder Cup outright, when Collin Morikawa and Tyrrell Hatton’s match finished in a tie, with both players carding a two-under 68.
Among other notable matches in a frenetic day, Cameron Young continued his impressive Ryder Cup debut, going 3 up over Justin Rose after 12. He was pegged back, but finished with a birdie for a three-under 67 to complete a 1 up win, with Rose carding a two-under 68.
Elsewhere, Tommy Fleetwood squandered a 2 up lead over Justin Thomas to lose at the last. Thomas’s four-under round of 66 included an eagle and three birdies.
Another match that swung like a pendulum was the one between DeChambeau and Fitzpatrick. The Englishman was 5 up after seven before the American staged a remarkable comeback to tie the match at the 17th.
That was how it stayed with DeChambeau’s Ryder Cup finishing with a four-under 66 and Fitzpatrick a three-under 67.
The 45th Ryder Cup ended with the match between Sam Burns and Robert MacIntyre.
Burns had a putt at the 18th to win another point for the US. It wasn't to be, the match was halved, and the final score was 15-13 in favor of the Europeans. Burns completed his Ryder Cup with a two-under 68, with MacIntyre carding a one-under 69.
Below are the scores every player shot in the Ryder Cup Sunday singles.
What Every Player Shot In The Ryder Cup Sunday Singles
Player
Score/Opponent
Holes Played
Gross Score
Cameron Young
Won 1 up - Justin Rose
18
-3
Justin Thomas
Won 1 up - Tommy Fleetwood
18
-4
Bryson DeChambeau
Tied - Matt Fitzpatrick
18
-4
Scottie Scheffler
Won 1 up - Rory McIlroy
18
-1
Patrick Cantlay
Lost 2 down - Ludvig Aberg
17
E
Xander Schauffele
Won 4&3 - Jon Rahm
15
-4
JJ Spaun
Won 2 up - Sepp Straka
17
-4
Russell Henley
Tied - Shane Lowry
18
-6
Ben Griffin
Won 1 up - Rasmus Hojgaard
18
E
Collin Morikawa
Tied - Tyrrell Hatton
18
-2
Sam Burns
Tied - Robert MacIntyre
18
-2
Player
Score/Opponent
Holes Played
Gross Score
Justin Rose
Lost 1 down - Cameron Young
18
-2
Tommy Fleetwood
Lost 1 down - Justin Thomas
18
-2
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tied - Bryson DeChambeau
18
-3
Rory McIlroy
Lost 1 down- Scottie Scheffler
18
-1
Ludvig Aberg
Won 2 up- Patrick Cantlay
17
-2
Jon Rahm
Lost 4&3 - Xander Schauffele
15
E
Sepp Straka
Lost 2 down - JJ Spaun
17
-1
Shane Lowry
Tied - Russell Henley
18
-6
Rasmus Hojgaard
Lost 1 down - Ben Griffin
18
+2
Tyrrell Hatton
Tied - Collin Morikawa
18
-2
Robert MacIntyre
Tied - Sam Burns
18
-1
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.