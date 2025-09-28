What Is The Record Ryder Cup Winning Margin?

Two years of planning and of dreaming about lifting the Ryder Cup - and it can be as good as over after the first couple of sessions.

It happens. It has happened - quite a few times - and it will happen again. Even the best laid plans can sometimes go awry, and 100 per cent effort from both sides doesn't always lead to a tight contest.

On more than a few occasions, the Ryder Cup has simply been a mismatch, especially prior to 1979, when Team GB&I received some hidings by their American counterparts.

Biggest Ryder Winning Margin Since 1979

The biggest winning margin since the new format came at Whistling Straits in 2021, when USA won by ten points (Image credit: Getty Images)

The European side won't want to be reminded about this one.

Team USA, captained by Steve Stricker, were the best side from the very first shot, winning four of the five sessions and tying the other.

Not since 1975 - when Team GB&I travelled to Laurel Valley - had a team won by ten points.

That was the margin of victory at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, where Dustin Johnson became the first American to go 5-0-0 since Larry Nelson in 1979.

Stricker's side contained six rookies, and it was one of those, Collin Morikawa, whose half-point in the singles won the Cup for the hosts.

For Padraig Harrington's European side, Sunday was about regaining some pride, but it would prove to be another tough day.

Heading into the final day trailing 11-5, Team USA bagged another eight points to seal a crushing victory and win consecutive home Ryder Cups for the first time since 1979 and 1983.

In terms of statistics, there were a couple of positives for Europe: England's Lee Westwood became the all-time leader in Ryder Cup matches played (47) while Spain's Sergio Garcia set a new mark for overall matches won (25).

What Is Europe's Biggest Ryder Cup Win?

Europe recorded back-to-back 18.5-9.5 Ryder Cup victories in 2004 and 2006 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Europe have also dished out a couple of drubbings. Twice, USA have gone down by nine points - first on home soil, when Bernhard Langer's troops outplayed their hosts at Oakland Hills in 2004.

That 18.5-9.5 victory was then matched at the K Club in Ireland two years later.

Europe won all five sessions of the Ryder Cup in County Kildare, a feat accomplished for the first time by either team since the inception of the current format in 1979.

Tom Lehman's side only managed to win six of the 28 matches.

Biggest Ryder Cup Victories Pre 1979

The record Ryder Cup winning margin before the competition's expansion was a massive 15 points.

Dai Rees' Great Britain side were thumped 23.5-8.5 by Ben Hogan's men at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

The US was led by Gardner Dickinson and Arnold Palmer, each unbeaten in five matches.

At this time, there were 32 points up for grabs across the three days as 16 singles matches were played across two sessions on Sunday, with players able to play twice.