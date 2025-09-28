'I Think I Would Have Set The Course Up A Little Differently' - Keegan Bradley Confesses Ryder Cup Mistakes Following Tight Loss
Despite an incredible comeback from Team USA, Europe got over the line to claim an enthralling Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black
Team Europe claimed the Ryder Cup in a thrilling finale, despite Team USA fighting back on Sunday
Cameron Young and Bryson DeChambeau were the main stand outs and, following their wins, it produced a thrilling finale, but victory for the USA wasn't to be when Shane Lowry rescued the final point for Europe to retain the trophy.
Going into the final day, 11.5-4.5, Europe saw their early advantage go downhill, but it was Lowry who claimed the final point, rolling in a 10-foot birdie putt to retain the Ryder Cup.
The result sent the European team into bedlam, with Lowry rolling in the final putt to retain the trophy, becoming the fifth European side to win on away soil.
Following the European win, the US captain had some regrets, with Keegan Bradley stating: "I think I would have set the course up a little different. But I don't know, they played better than us. They deserved to win. They're a great team. In my eyes, Luke Donald is the best European Ryder Cup captain of all time.
"I've got a real weird relationship with this tournament. A lot of heartbreak, but I still love it, and I love the guys. I love being out here again. I don't know if I'll ever get to do this again. I'll remember this the rest of my life."
Winning six of the 12 singles matches, questions were then went to Bradley's foursomes pairings of Collin Morikawa and Harris English, who were ranked 132nd out of 132 possible US foursomes.
Importantly, Europe secured a fifth victory on away soil, securing a 15-13 win via a thrilling finale.
