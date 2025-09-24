When Did The USA Last Win Away In The Ryder Cup?

Team USA didn't enjoy their last trip to Europe, at least not on the golf course, with away wins in the Ryder Cup proving very rare in recent times.

The players might well have a nice time off it - they were, after all, in the Eternal City of Rome. However, the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club was a rather chastening experience for most of the players on Zach Johnson's side.

Two years ago Luke Donald's troops eased to a 16 ½-11 ½ victory. In 2018, at Le Golf National in Paris, the visiting team suffered an even greater margin of defeat; Gleneagles in 2014, another five-point loss; and so on and so on.

So, how far do we have to scroll back through the list of results to find the last time USA won the Ryder Cup in Europe? Well, quite a way...

It was tight in 2010 at Celtic Manor in South Wales, with Colin Montgomerie guiding Europe to a one-point victory; it was rather less so at The K Club in 2006, as the hosts romped home by 18½ points to 9½.

The Belfry staged the 2002 contest. Same outcome, as it was at Valderrama Golf Club in Spain in 1997, although it was a close-fought battle in continental Europe.

But 1993 was a good year. This was the last time USA won the Ryder Cup in Europe.

The Belfry, 1993

Team USA celebrate winning the Ryder Cup at The Belfry in 1993 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's 1993, the first year of the Clinton Administration. Jurassic Park (the first one) is about to be released. Box office records will soon be smashed, as will numerous golfing accomplishments, with Tiger Woods winning his third straight US Junior Amateur title.

There's no Tiger at The Belfry in 1993, of course - he's just 17. Tom Watson is charged with keeping hold of the trophy, after Team USA got the better of their rivals in the "War on the Shore," an ill-tempered affair at Kiawah Island.

Now you remember - just look at those suits. Who can forget the camel-brown attire? Just imagine the words that would have been used to describe their performance had they lost.

Fortunately for Watson his troops do the business. Europe surge clear on Saturday, going up by three, only to be reeled back in. Chip Beck and John Cook, a rookie, land a big blow by taking out World No.1 Nick Faldo and Colin Montgomerie. It's wonderfully poised heading into Sunday's singles.

Davis Love III claims a crucial point for the Americans (Image credit: Getty Images)

The momentum swings one way and then the other. Then, in a battle between two rookies, Davis Love III turns the tide against Costantino Rocca, winning the final two holes for a 1UP win.

Faldo makes just the second-ever hole-in-one in Ryder Cup history, but his ace on the 14th doesn't floor Paul Azinger. The match ends all square. When Ray Floyd, 51, takes out Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain, the celebrations begin.

The Americans win 15-13, taking 7½ singles points from the 12 available. Bad suits? Who cares.