DP World India Championship Tee Times 2025: Round Three

Tommy Fleetwood takes a slender one-stroke lead into the weekend at the inaugural DP World India Championship after a stunning eight-under 64 on Friday to reach 12-under-par.

The FedEx Cup champion and Ryder Cup MVP will have Brian Harman for company in the final group, with Harman tied with Shane Lowry in second-place at 11-under.

Lowry plays in the penultimate tee time alongside Japan's Keita Nakajima, who won last year's Hero Indian Open.

The final group goes off at 12.50pm local time, with Rory McIlroy, who is playing without a driver this week, out just under two hours earlier at 11.05am local time with South Africa's Jayden Schaper.

Take a look at all of the DP World India Championship tee times for round three below:

DP World India Championship round three tee times:

All times local (note: Delhi is 4hrs 30min ahead of BST, 9hrs 30mins ahead of ET)

7.10am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jacques Kruyswijk

7.20am: Jordan Gumberg, Jason Scrivener

7.30am: Richard Sterne, Nicolai Von Dellinghausen

7.40am: Darren Fichardt, Abhinav Lohan

7.50am: Robin Williams, Dhruv Sheoran

8am: Ugo Coussaud, Shiv Kapur

8.10am: Anirban Lahiri, David Ravetto

8.20am: Nacho Elvira, Jordan Smith

8.30am: Adrian Otaegui, Tom Vaillant

8.45am: Fabrizio Zanotti, Gregorio De Leo

8.55am: Ross Fisher, Yannik Paul

9.05am: Manuel Elvira, Darius Van Driel

9.15am: Jack Senior, Bjorn Akesson

9.25am: Ben Schmidt, Thomas Aiken

9.35am: Shubhankar Sharma, Joel Girrbach

9.45am: Hamish Brown, Frederic Lacroix

9.55am: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Julien Guerrier

10.05am: Jannik De Bruyn, Andrea Pavan

10.25am: Andreas Halvorsen, Dan Bradbury

10.35am: Gavin Green, Luke Donald

10.45am: Eugenio Chacarra, Freddy Schott

10.55am: Marcus Armitage, Viktor Hovland

11.05am: Rory McIlroy, Jayden Schaper

11.15am: Jens Dantorp, Zander Lombard

11.25am: Bernd Wiesberger, Pablo Larrazabal

11.35am: Andy Sullivan, Jorge Campillo

11.45am: Casey Jarvis, Michael Kim

12pm: Marcel Schneider, Ben Griffin

12.10pm: Daniel Hillier, Thriston Lawrence

12.20pm: Martin Couvra, Alex Fitzpatrick

12.30pm: Joost Luiten, Brandon Robinson Thompson

12.40pm: Keita Nakajima, Shane Lowry

12.50pm: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

DP World India Championship TV times: How to watch

US: NBC Sports App (2.30am-3am), Golf Channel/NBC Sports App (3am-7.30am)

NBC Sports App (2.30am-3am), Golf Channel/NBC Sports App (3am-7.30am) UK: Sky Sports Main Event (8am), Sky Sports Golf (8am)