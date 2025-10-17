DP World India Championship Tee Times 2025: Round Three
Tommy Fleetwood plays with Brian Harman in the final group on Saturday at Delhi Golf Club
Tommy Fleetwood takes a slender one-stroke lead into the weekend at the inaugural DP World India Championship after a stunning eight-under 64 on Friday to reach 12-under-par.
The FedEx Cup champion and Ryder Cup MVP will have Brian Harman for company in the final group, with Harman tied with Shane Lowry in second-place at 11-under.
Lowry plays in the penultimate tee time alongside Japan's Keita Nakajima, who won last year's Hero Indian Open.
The final group goes off at 12.50pm local time, with Rory McIlroy, who is playing without a driver this week, out just under two hours earlier at 11.05am local time with South Africa's Jayden Schaper.
Take a look at all of the DP World India Championship tee times for round three below:
DP World India Championship round three tee times:
All times local (note: Delhi is 4hrs 30min ahead of BST, 9hrs 30mins ahead of ET)
- 7.10am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jacques Kruyswijk
- 7.20am: Jordan Gumberg, Jason Scrivener
- 7.30am: Richard Sterne, Nicolai Von Dellinghausen
- 7.40am: Darren Fichardt, Abhinav Lohan
- 7.50am: Robin Williams, Dhruv Sheoran
- 8am: Ugo Coussaud, Shiv Kapur
- 8.10am: Anirban Lahiri, David Ravetto
- 8.20am: Nacho Elvira, Jordan Smith
- 8.30am: Adrian Otaegui, Tom Vaillant
- 8.45am: Fabrizio Zanotti, Gregorio De Leo
- 8.55am: Ross Fisher, Yannik Paul
- 9.05am: Manuel Elvira, Darius Van Driel
- 9.15am: Jack Senior, Bjorn Akesson
- 9.25am: Ben Schmidt, Thomas Aiken
- 9.35am: Shubhankar Sharma, Joel Girrbach
- 9.45am: Hamish Brown, Frederic Lacroix
- 9.55am: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Julien Guerrier
- 10.05am: Jannik De Bruyn, Andrea Pavan
- 10.25am: Andreas Halvorsen, Dan Bradbury
- 10.35am: Gavin Green, Luke Donald
- 10.45am: Eugenio Chacarra, Freddy Schott
- 10.55am: Marcus Armitage, Viktor Hovland
- 11.05am: Rory McIlroy, Jayden Schaper
- 11.15am: Jens Dantorp, Zander Lombard
- 11.25am: Bernd Wiesberger, Pablo Larrazabal
- 11.35am: Andy Sullivan, Jorge Campillo
- 11.45am: Casey Jarvis, Michael Kim
- 12pm: Marcel Schneider, Ben Griffin
- 12.10pm: Daniel Hillier, Thriston Lawrence
- 12.20pm: Martin Couvra, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 12.30pm: Joost Luiten, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 12.40pm: Keita Nakajima, Shane Lowry
- 12.50pm: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood
DP World India Championship TV times: How to watch
- US: NBC Sports App (2.30am-3am), Golf Channel/NBC Sports App (3am-7.30am)
- UK: Sky Sports Main Event (8am), Sky Sports Golf (8am)
