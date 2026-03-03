Rory And Gerry McIlroy Claim Prestigious Seminole Pro-Member Title

As usual, a star-studded line-up was present at the Seminole Pro-Member tournament, with Rory McIlroy and his father, Gerry, taking home the victory in Juno Beach, Florida.

Firing a nine-under 63, the father-son duo finished two shots clear of Rickie Fowler and his partner, Buddy Marucci, whose seven-under 65 was good enough for outright second.

(Image credit: X/Twitter: @eamonlynch)

The invitation-only Seminole Pro-Member is one of golf’s most exclusive Monday tee times, with it taking place during the PGA Tour's Florida Swing, which started last week at the Cognizant Classic.

Played by the world's best players, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay are among the previous winners, with McIlroy also claiming the title back in 2015, when he was paired alongside John Pinkham.

Being played in a two-man best ball format, Team McIlroy were two shots clear in the gross division, with the father-son duo continuing their strong performances in pro-am events.

Back in 2019, McIlroy Sr and Jr tied for the win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship but lost on countback, with the pair also firing a 59 at the tournament in 2022.

Rory and Gerry McIlroy during the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the gross division, there was also the net portion of the Seminole Pro-Member, which was won by Collin Morikawa and David Novak, who shot a net 62 to win on a scorecard playoff from Team McIlroy.

Both McIlroy and Morikawa will now join several players from the field in heading up the road to Bay Hill Club & Lodge for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Playing as the third Signature Event of the 2026 PGA Tour season, it marks a big fortnight run of tournaments, which also includes The Players Championship the following week, the PGA Tour's Flagship Event.