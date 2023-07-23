Social Media Reacts To Brian Harman's Open Championship Victory

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

At Royal Liverpool, Brian Harman produced an exhibition of golf which culminated in a six-shot victory. Not only was he just the sixth American to claim The Open by six shots or more, but the win was his first Major scalp.

Harman, who managed to keep the crowd mute for the majority of the weekend, was superb for the whole four days and never looked like giving up his lead, especially with his putter in red-hot form.

Following the biggest win of his career, social media reacted as only they know how, with many sending messages of congratulations to the 36-year-old, who revealed a smattering of boos inspired him to Major glory.

First things first, here's the winning moment...

Mastery of the elements.Brian Harman claims a supreme six stroke victory at Hoylake.A magnificent performance. pic.twitter.com/Ic3HRsF5myJuly 23, 2023 See more

Along with the victory, there was lots of reactions to Harman's win.

It was a week in which Mother Nature showed her full repertoire here at #RLGCHoylake - and there was one man who mastered the elements best.Congratulations to Brian Harman, The 151st Open Champion. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/0QSBscMzdJJuly 23, 2023 See more

Dominant and poised victory for Harm and Scotty Tway. Handled the conditions, adversity, and nerves insanely well (from my vantage point on the couch). Congrats to Brian and his team, champion golfer of the year!July 23, 2023 See more

Congratulations @harmanbrian by the way u played in our practice round..I knew u we’re going to play really well!! Awesome to watch! 🏆July 23, 2023 See more

Flawless performance from Harman. Relentless fairway finding, great iron play and outstanding putting from long and short range. Champion golfer of the year. Special. #theopenJuly 23, 2023 See more

Champion Caddie of the Year!! pic.twitter.com/l3LTWnzSJlJuly 23, 2023 See more

Congratulations to Brian Harman Open Champion brilliant win 🍺🍾🍺🏆👍July 23, 2023 See more

Congrats to Brian Harman on a brilliant win….Champion Golfer of the Year!July 23, 2023 See more

👏👏👏 https://t.co/31iVfA4iZeJuly 23, 2023 See more

Harman slept on a 5-shot lead twice and didn’t blink. Earned it with a capital E.July 23, 2023 See more

Good luck whoever plays against Harman in Rome. He’s gonna do your bloody head in.July 23, 2023 See more

Congratulations Brian Harman, the 2023 Open Champion. Slipped the field at the end of the 2nd round and no one could reel him back in. Cruised home. #TheOpen ⛳️🏌️‍♂️July 23, 2023 See more

Congratulations to Brian Harman winning the Open Championship. Dominating and well deserved. Great weekend of Golf.July 23, 2023 See more

Pleased with T13 at Royal Liverpool for @TheOpen an event I love playing. Some tough conditions over the week but plenty of good golf in there😎Congrats to @harmanbrian for leading from the front with an excellent display of golf👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HRPrBLuguJJuly 23, 2023 See more

What a savage Brian Harman is. 114th in distance on Tour in an era where distance is touted as king. Refused to give up his new putting secret. Made everything using a space ship. Bounced back from nearly every bogey with a birdie. Insanely impressive.July 23, 2023 See more

Congratulations to #BrianHarman for winning #TheOpen! It’s a great day to be a Raider! pic.twitter.com/iKMpK86V8JJuly 23, 2023 See more

Congrats to the Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman! A brilliant performance that proved your talent as a player and was the best way to shut up the naysayers! No one can ever take this away from you. Enjoy!!July 23, 2023 See more

The Bulldog gets it done at The Open. Congratulations to Brian Harman on a brilliant performance. 6,306 hours till balls in the air at the 2024 Masters! 🏌🏼‍♂️⛳️🍸🌺July 23, 2023 See more

Congrats to Brian Harman, a complete Masterclass of ball striking, putting, strategy and personal management 🙌🏼Proves you don’t have to hit it miles. Consistency and great putting works, course design levels the playing field 🙌🏼🔥⛳️👌🏼🇬🇧#fairwaybunkers pic.twitter.com/DaVrxmoKS7July 23, 2023 See more