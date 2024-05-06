Cognizant Founders Cup Prize Money Payout 2024

Jin Young Ko defends her title as players compete for a purse of $3m for the fourth successive year

Jin Young Ko with the Cognizant Founder Cup trophy
Jin Young Ko won the trophy for the third time in four years in 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

After a break last week, the LPGA Tour resumes with the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club.

In 2023, Jin Young Ko claimed the title for the third time in four years, and that was enough to hand her $450,000 in prize money. Ko returns hoping to bag an identical sum this week, while the runner-up will once again claim $282,976. They are far from the only two who will receive a healthy pay check, though - each of the top six will earn six-figure sums.

Despite the purse being identical to the last three editions of the tournament, it is among the most attractive in the season. So far this year, only the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, and the JM Eagle LA Championship have offered more.

As well as the financial rewards available, the winner will receive 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club.

Cognizant Founders Cup Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$450,000
2nd$282,976
3rd$205,279
4th$158,799
5th$127,816
6th$104,576
7th$87,534
8th$76,690
9th$76,690
10th$68,944
11th$58,097
12th$54,223
13th$50,815
14th$47,717
15th$44,928
16th$42,449
17th$40,282
18th$38,422
19th$36,873
20th$35,633
21st$34,395
22nd$33,154
23rd$31,916
24th$30,675
25th$29,592
26th$28,508
27th$27,421
28th$26,337
29th$25,253
30th$24,324
31st$23,394
32nd$22,464
33rd$21,534
34th$20,604
35th$19,831
36th$19,056
37th$18,283
38th$17,507
39th$16,731
40th$16,112
41st$15,493
42nd$14,874
43rd$14,252
44th$13,634
45th$13,169
46th$12,704
47th$12,239
48th$11,774
49th$11,309
50th$10,844
51st$10,536
52nd$10,225
53rd$9,914
54th$9,606
55th$9,295
56th$8,984
57th$8,676
58th$8,365
59th$8,058
60th$7,747
61st$7,593
62nd$7,436
63rd$7,282
64th$7,128
65th$6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Cognizant Founders Cup?

Nelly Korda takes a shot at the Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda is aiming for a record sixth successive LPGA Tour victory

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the defending champion is Jin Young Ko, much of the attention will be on Nelly Korda, who, after winning the Chevron Championship two weeks ago, is looking for a record sixth straight LPGA Tour win which would take her past Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam, who are the only other two players with five in a row.

Other big names to look out for include the other four players who have won on the LPGA Tour so far this season - HSBC Women’s World Championship and JM Eagle LA Championship victor Hannah Green, Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions winner Lydia Ko, Blue Bay LPGA winner Bailey Tardy, and Patty Tavatanakit, who won the Honda LPGA Thailand.

As well as Ko, other players who have won the tournament taking part this week include Sei Young Kim, Minjee Lee, Stacy Lewis and Anna Nordqvist, while other big names in the field include 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, Ruoning Yin, who won last year's KPMG Women's PGA Championship and two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson.

What Is The Payout For The Cognizant Founders Cup?

For the fourth year in succession, there is a prize money payout of $3m available at the tournament – one of the highest on the LPGA Tour so far this season. The winner will claim $450,000.

Where Is The Cognizant Founders Cup?

The tournament is held at Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey. The course was designed by A.W. Tillinghast and opened in 1928. It was given an extensive renovation in 1954 by Robert Trent Jones Sr, who transformed it into the 27-hole championship course of today.

Topics
Women's Golf
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸