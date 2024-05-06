Cognizant Founders Cup Prize Money Payout 2024
Jin Young Ko defends her title as players compete for a purse of $3m for the fourth successive year
After a break last week, the LPGA Tour resumes with the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club.
In 2023, Jin Young Ko claimed the title for the third time in four years, and that was enough to hand her $450,000 in prize money. Ko returns hoping to bag an identical sum this week, while the runner-up will once again claim $282,976. They are far from the only two who will receive a healthy pay check, though - each of the top six will earn six-figure sums.
Despite the purse being identical to the last three editions of the tournament, it is among the most attractive in the season. So far this year, only the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, and the JM Eagle LA Championship have offered more.
As well as the financial rewards available, the winner will receive 500 Race to the CME Globe points.
Below is the prize money payout for the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club.
Cognizant Founders Cup Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$450,000
|2nd
|$282,976
|3rd
|$205,279
|4th
|$158,799
|5th
|$127,816
|6th
|$104,576
|7th
|$87,534
|8th
|$76,690
|9th
|$76,690
|10th
|$68,944
|11th
|$58,097
|12th
|$54,223
|13th
|$50,815
|14th
|$47,717
|15th
|$44,928
|16th
|$42,449
|17th
|$40,282
|18th
|$38,422
|19th
|$36,873
|20th
|$35,633
|21st
|$34,395
|22nd
|$33,154
|23rd
|$31,916
|24th
|$30,675
|25th
|$29,592
|26th
|$28,508
|27th
|$27,421
|28th
|$26,337
|29th
|$25,253
|30th
|$24,324
|31st
|$23,394
|32nd
|$22,464
|33rd
|$21,534
|34th
|$20,604
|35th
|$19,831
|36th
|$19,056
|37th
|$18,283
|38th
|$17,507
|39th
|$16,731
|40th
|$16,112
|41st
|$15,493
|42nd
|$14,874
|43rd
|$14,252
|44th
|$13,634
|45th
|$13,169
|46th
|$12,704
|47th
|$12,239
|48th
|$11,774
|49th
|$11,309
|50th
|$10,844
|51st
|$10,536
|52nd
|$10,225
|53rd
|$9,914
|54th
|$9,606
|55th
|$9,295
|56th
|$8,984
|57th
|$8,676
|58th
|$8,365
|59th
|$8,058
|60th
|$7,747
|61st
|$7,593
|62nd
|$7,436
|63rd
|$7,282
|64th
|$7,128
|65th
|$6,971
Who Are The Star Names In The Cognizant Founders Cup?
While the defending champion is Jin Young Ko, much of the attention will be on Nelly Korda, who, after winning the Chevron Championship two weeks ago, is looking for a record sixth straight LPGA Tour win which would take her past Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam, who are the only other two players with five in a row.
Other big names to look out for include the other four players who have won on the LPGA Tour so far this season - HSBC Women’s World Championship and JM Eagle LA Championship victor Hannah Green, Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions winner Lydia Ko, Blue Bay LPGA winner Bailey Tardy, and Patty Tavatanakit, who won the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
As well as Ko, other players who have won the tournament taking part this week include Sei Young Kim, Minjee Lee, Stacy Lewis and Anna Nordqvist, while other big names in the field include 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, Ruoning Yin, who won last year's KPMG Women's PGA Championship and two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson.
What Is The Payout For The Cognizant Founders Cup?
For the fourth year in succession, there is a prize money payout of $3m available at the tournament – one of the highest on the LPGA Tour so far this season. The winner will claim $450,000.
Where Is The Cognizant Founders Cup?
The tournament is held at Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey. The course was designed by A.W. Tillinghast and opened in 1928. It was given an extensive renovation in 1954 by Robert Trent Jones Sr, who transformed it into the 27-hole championship course of today.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
LIV Golf Appoints Pepsi Senior Executive As Chief Marketing Officer
Former PepsiCo senior executive Adam Harter has been appointed LIV Golf’s new Chief Marketing Officer
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods Heads On Scouting Mission To Valhalla Ahead Of PGA Championship
The four-time PGA Championship winner is reportedly scouting Valhalla on Monday ahead of the second Major of the year
By Mike Hall Published
-
Epson Tour Player Cards One Over Par Round Despite Septuple Bogey 11
Shuangshuang Fan had a moment to forget at the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic, with the 19-year-old carding a septuple bogey 11 at the par 4 fourth hole during her second round
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Making The Cut's Not Enough - LET Pro Details How Finishing Outside Of The Top-25 Can Actually See Players LOSE Money
Hannah Gregg has described how even making the cut can see her lose money for a tournament week due to the worrying lack of prize funds on the LET
By Paul Higham Published
-
JM Eagle LA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
There’s a record purse for a regular-season LPGA Tour event at Wilshire Country Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Two-Time Major Runner-Up Amy Olson Announces Retirement Aged 31
The LPGA Tour pro, who has been on maternity leave since last year, made the announcement on social media
By Mike Hall Published
-
Angela Stanford’s Pursuit Of 100 Consecutive Majors Could End Painfully Short After Two Huge Blows
The 46-year-old had been hoping to make a 99th successive Major appearance at the US Women's Open, but a double blow means her options are slimmer than ever
By Mike Hall Published
-
Nelly Korda's Fifth Straight Win Helps NBC Record Most-Watched Chevron Championship In Over A Decade
There was a peak TV audience of almost two million on Sunday evening as Korda picked up the second Major of her career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘Exhausted’ Nelly Korda Puts Bid For Sixth Successive Title On Hold With JM Eagle LA Championship Withdrawal
The Chevron Championship winner has opted to skip the next LPGA Tour event despite initially confirming she would be in the field
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Hopefully Keep The Streak Alive' - Nelly Korda Shows No Signs Of Stopping As World No.1 Targets Sixth Straight Win
After her fifth successive victory, Nelly Korda is eyeing a place in the history books
By Mike Hall Published