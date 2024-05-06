Cognizant Founders Cup Prize Money Payout 2024

After a break last week, the LPGA Tour resumes with the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club.

In 2023, Jin Young Ko claimed the title for the third time in four years, and that was enough to hand her $450,000 in prize money. Ko returns hoping to bag an identical sum this week, while the runner-up will once again claim $282,976. They are far from the only two who will receive a healthy pay check, though - each of the top six will earn six-figure sums.

Despite the purse being identical to the last three editions of the tournament, it is among the most attractive in the season. So far this year, only the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, and the JM Eagle LA Championship have offered more.

As well as the financial rewards available, the winner will receive 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club.

Cognizant Founders Cup Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $450,000 2nd $282,976 3rd $205,279 4th $158,799 5th $127,816 6th $104,576 7th $87,534 8th $76,690 9th $76,690 10th $68,944 11th $58,097 12th $54,223 13th $50,815 14th $47,717 15th $44,928 16th $42,449 17th $40,282 18th $38,422 19th $36,873 20th $35,633 21st $34,395 22nd $33,154 23rd $31,916 24th $30,675 25th $29,592 26th $28,508 27th $27,421 28th $26,337 29th $25,253 30th $24,324 31st $23,394 32nd $22,464 33rd $21,534 34th $20,604 35th $19,831 36th $19,056 37th $18,283 38th $17,507 39th $16,731 40th $16,112 41st $15,493 42nd $14,874 43rd $14,252 44th $13,634 45th $13,169 46th $12,704 47th $12,239 48th $11,774 49th $11,309 50th $10,844 51st $10,536 52nd $10,225 53rd $9,914 54th $9,606 55th $9,295 56th $8,984 57th $8,676 58th $8,365 59th $8,058 60th $7,747 61st $7,593 62nd $7,436 63rd $7,282 64th $7,128 65th $6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Cognizant Founders Cup?

Nelly Korda is aiming for a record sixth successive LPGA Tour victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the defending champion is Jin Young Ko, much of the attention will be on Nelly Korda, who, after winning the Chevron Championship two weeks ago, is looking for a record sixth straight LPGA Tour win which would take her past Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam, who are the only other two players with five in a row.

Other big names to look out for include the other four players who have won on the LPGA Tour so far this season - HSBC Women’s World Championship and JM Eagle LA Championship victor Hannah Green, Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions winner Lydia Ko, Blue Bay LPGA winner Bailey Tardy, and Patty Tavatanakit, who won the Honda LPGA Thailand.

As well as Ko, other players who have won the tournament taking part this week include Sei Young Kim, Minjee Lee, Stacy Lewis and Anna Nordqvist, while other big names in the field include 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, Ruoning Yin, who won last year's KPMG Women's PGA Championship and two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson.

