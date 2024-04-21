The Chevron Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Nelly Korda Leads By Three Shots In Final Round

Refresh

KORDA'S LEAD BACK TO THREE Coughlin bogeys the 16th to fall back to -10, three shots behind Korda. She missed the fairway with her tee shot, then found the bunker and couldn't get it up-and-down for par. That might end her slim shot at the title.

THITIKUL'S TOUGH DAY Thitikul had the one-shot lead at -11 when thunderstorms halted the third round on Saturday. She is now at -3 in a tie for 12th after a disappointing end to her third round when play resumed today, and is five-over through 14 holes in her final round. Not her day.

KORDA MISSES A GOOD BIRDIE CHANCE Korda couldn't get her birdie on 13 to drop from about four feet, after showing nice touch from around the greens with her third chip shot. That keeps her two-stroke lead, with Coughlin staying at -11 after narrowly missing a long birdie putt on 15. Henderson manages to move back to within three of the lead after a nice birdie, while Ryu stays on -10 with a par.

KORDA ATTACKS THE 13TH Korda goes for the green in two on the par-5 13th, but can't quite keep it on the putting surface. She'll have a good chance to get up-and-down for another birdie.

COUGHLIN MAKES A MOVE Coughlin has cut Korda's lead down to two shots after rolling in a nice putt on the 14th for a bird. That's her sixth birdie of her round. So you're telling me there's a chance?

LUCKIEST SHOT OF THE TOURNAMENT? Wait for it..Jasmine Koo BOUNCES it out of the water 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JCkiAW9fOfApril 21, 2024 See more

KORDA SAVES PAR ON 12 Korda makes it an easy two-putt on 12 to stay on -13. Six holes to go to make history. No one else is stepping up to contend yet, with Coughlin and Ryu still on -10, and running out of holes.

KORDA'S FIRST BOGEY IN 39 HOLES Korda's bogey on 11 was her first blemish since the seventh hole of her second round. That's 38 holes without a bogey. She has some work to do now though to avoid back-to-back bogeys as she needs to two-putt from a significant distance on the par-3 12th after losing her tee shot left.

COUGHLIN MOVES TO -10 Coughlin joins Ryu on -10 after a birdie on the 13th. She's playing well today with five birdies and just one bogey, but is running out of holes to catch Korda.

KORDA DROPS A SHOT Korda can't get her par putt to drop and moves back to -13. After cruising to shoot four-under in her first 10 holes, she finally shows she's human on the 11th with an errant tee shot. She was forced to pitch out to avoid the trees and couldn't par from there. She's still in a great position though as the birdies seem to have dried up for the chasing pack.

KORDA FINDS TROUBLE ON THE 11TH Korda makes her first big mistake on the par-4 11th and finds tree trouble with her tee shot. She is forced to pitch out and has left herself with a testy par putt from about 10 feet.

KORDA'S CHIP ON 10 Are you serious?! 🤯@NellyKorda chips in on the 10th hole to move to 14-under in search of her 2nd major title 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p7ZE8cQNjeApril 21, 2024 See more

HENDERSON CAN'T SAVE PAR Henderson is falling out of it as she can't save her par on the 10th. She had about six feet but missed it right and falls to -9 – a far cry from her red-hot third round. Ryu taps in her par putt to stay on -10 in solo second place, four shots behind Korda.

KORDA CHIPS-IN FOR ANOTHER BIRD! This is getting ridiculous now. After missing the green on 10, Korda has just holed out with her chip from the rough to extend her lead to four shots. Crazy. Both Henderson and Ryu have short putts for par.

IM DROPS BACK TO -9 Im makes her first bogey of her round on the tricky 10th hole to fall back to -9. Shortly after, all three players in the final group miss the green.

KORDA'S FRONT 9 STATS Korda has hit 5/7 fairways and 8/9 greens in regulation as she makes the turn. She's looking cool and composed out there today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

KORDA PARS NO.9 Korda is three-under through her first nine holes of the final round after a par on No.9. She still leads by three. Ryu is fighting her way back up the leaderboard though, and is back to -10 after two straight birdies on 8 and 9. Henderson and Im are also on -10. They'll need something special to catch Korda.

BIG WEEK FOR GOLF What a week of golf to follow the Masters. Korda is leading by three to potentially win her fifth consecutive tournament. Scheffler is also leading by three at the RBC Heritage for his fourth victory in five starts. 15-year-old Miles Russell made history as the youngest player to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour and is currently T20 after his final round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

KORDA'S BIRDIE PUTT ON 8 To extend her lead 💥@NellyKorda is looking for her 5th win in her last five starts at the @Chevron_Golf Watch now on NBC! pic.twitter.com/WGRmqhEIO3April 21, 2024 See more

ANOTHER BIRDIE FOR KORDA We are truly witnessing something special here. Korda has sunk her third birdie of the day after getting a long putt to drop on the par-5 eighth. She just missed the green in two, then left her chip shorter than she would've liked. No bother though as she rolled it in nicely to extend her lead to three shots at -13. Henderson pars to stay at -10, while Ryu gets a shot back with a birdie to move back to -9.

THE PAR 5 QUEEN One stat might be the biggest reason for Korda's dominance this year. According to Golf Digest, Korda has averaged 4.33 strokes on the par 5s during her four consecutive victories prior to the Chevron Championship. That stat has continued this week as she went seven-under for the par 5s in her first three rounds. She birdied her first par 5 today and has another birdie putt coming up on the par-5 eighth.

BIG CROWD FOLLOWING KORDA Huge crowds now following Nelly Korda in the final group. LPGA Commisioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan estimates this might be one of the biggest crowds for a domestic event in her time as commissioner. pic.twitter.com/uZoHTGJ5nxApril 21, 2024 See more

KORDA PARS NO.7 Korda hit another green on the par-3 seventh, but left it way short. She managed to two-putt from there to stay at -12. She seems to be cruising out there and has barely made any mistakes today. Both Henderson and Ryu also par No.7. On top of equalling the record with five-straight victories on the LPGA Tour, a win today will also double Korda's earnings for the year. Today's winner will claim $1.2m, which is about what Korda has in winnings so far this season.

COUGHLIN, CIGANDA MOVE TO -9 Coughlin makes back-to-back birdies to move to -9. She's three under through nine holes, with four birdies and a bogey. Ciganda joins Coughlin on -9 with a birdie on the eighth, also moving to three under for her round.

HENDERSON'S BIRDIE PUTT ON NO.6 Another one 🔥@BrookeHenderson pulls back within two at the @Chevron_Golf Watch now on @peacock! pic.twitter.com/0nMxU33wStApril 21, 2024 See more

FIVE PLAYERS ON -8 Henseleit moves up to -8 with a birdie on the eighth. The German is three-under today, with two birdies, an eagle and a bogey – the best score of the field in the final round so far. Also on -8 is Coughlin, Stark, Ciganda and Ryu.

BACK-TO-BACK BIRDIES FOR HENDERSON Henderson's putter is staying hot as she fights back to even-par for her round with her second straight birdie on the sixth. She moves to -10 alongside Im, two behind Korda who couldn't sink her birdie putt. Ryu also pars the sixth to stay on -8.

KORDA'S BUNKER SHOT THAT SET UP HER BIRDIE ON 4 A birdie for @NellyKorda gives her a 3 stroke lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BmCKN8gil6April 21, 2024 See more

RYU MAKES ANOTHER BOGEY Ryu, who had a one-shot lead heading into the final round, is struggling out there with her third bogey in five holes. She falls to -8, four behind the lead. After the double on four, Henderson bounces back with a birdie to move to -9. Korda stays at -12 with a par after missing her first green in regulation of her round so far. She still leads by two shots.

IM CUTS KORDA'S LEAD TO TWO Im sinks her second birdie of the day on the fifth to move up to solo second at -10, two behind Korda. Also on two-under so far today is Carlota Ciganda, who has three birdies and a bogey to sit on -8 alongside Stark.

KORDA LEADS BY THREE Korda taps it in for birdie on the fourth as expected, while Ryu can't sink her birdie putt. It means Korda moves to -12, three shots ahead of Im and Ryu. Henderson has dropped to -8 after a double bogey. She had a nightmare around the green after getting it close in two. Her third chip went through the green into the bunker, her fourth stayed in the bunker, her fifth got out of the sand but went way past the green, and she two-putted from there.

KORDA SETS UP ANOTHER BIRDIE CHANCE A superb shot from the green-side bunker sets Korda up for a tap-in birdie on the fourth. She could increase her lead to three if Ryu can't sink her birdie putt from about 10 feet. Henderson will drop at least one shot after going over the green into the bunker with her third, then fluffing her fourth shot to stay in the sand. She couldn't get her fifth from the bunker close and has a long putt for bogey.

IM MOVES TO -9 Im sinks her first birdie of the day on the par-5 fourth to join Ryu on -9. In the same group, Stark stays on -8 with four pars, while Thitikul moves back to -7 with a birdie following two bogeys on holes three and four.

HENDERSON PLAYING WELL Henderson is continuing her third-round form into the final round, with nine birdies or better in her last 17 holes. She carded a sensational eight-under 64 in her third round – including seven birdies, an eagle and just one bogey – to get back into contention. An even-par start so far for her today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

WATCH: KORDA AND HENDERSON'S BIRDIE PUTTS ON THREE .@BrookeHenderson birdies on No. 3 and @NellyKorda answers 🤩Nelly is leading at -11 and Brooke is following closely at -10 pic.twitter.com/dhtWRMysQzApril 21, 2024 See more

NORDQVIST MAKING HER MOVE Anna Nordqvist has rocketed up the leaderboard after three birdies in her first eight holes. Nice start for the Swede, who has the best round going so far in the final round. She joins Coughlin and Zhang on -6.

BIRDIES FOR KORDA AND HENDERSON Korda matches Henderson's birdie on the third to stay in the lead, while Ryu can't get her birdie putt to drop and stays on -9. Korda moves to -11, one shot ahead of Henderson. Ryu can't seem to get anything going in her fourth round.

KORDA WITH A BEAUTY ON THE THIRD Korda has a great birdie chance on the par-3 third hole after a gorgeous tee shot right at the pin. Leading by one and firing at pins 🔥@NellyKorda is looking to make history at the @Chevron_Golf Watch now on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/MGsMGQoJTV pic.twitter.com/G9KZCNUK2jApril 21, 2024 See more

HENSELEIT AND ZHANG IN CONTENTION A strong start for Esther Henseleit of Germany and China's Weiwei Zhang in the final round to close the gap at the top. Both are two-under through four holes to move up to -7, three behind Korda.

RYU DROPS ANOTHER SHOT AS KORDA TAKES THE LEAD Ryu can't get her tricky bunker shot close at all and was left with about 40-feet for par, which she couldn't get to go down. That's two-straight bogeys for the 54-hole leader to drop to -9. Henderson also bogeyed the second after missing her par putt from about 15-feet. Korda couldn't sink her birdie chance, but is now has the solo lead with two pars to start her round.

RYU STRUGGLING EARLY Ryu has missed the green again on the second hole. She was lucky to stay out of the long stuff after missing her tee shot to the left, and found the green-side bunker with her approach to leave a tricky up-and-down. Meanwhile, Thitikul has dropped to -7 after bogeying No.2.

KORDA'S TOURNAMENT SO FAR Korda hasn't quite been at her best this week, but she's been playing smart, steady golf. She's the only player to have three rounds in the 60s this week, with scores of 68, 69 and 69 in her first three rounds. Very similar to men's No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Korda just seems to find a way to make birdies and play consistently. Her length from the tee is a nice bonus, too. A good approach on the first from the bunker shows she's hitting it nicely to start her first round. (Image credit: Getty Images)

RYU BOGEYS THE FIRST Tough start for Ryu as she drops a shot straight away after missing the green on the first. She had a long par putt and couldn't get it to drop. Both Korda and Henderson couldn't quite get their birdie putts to fall. They're now all tied at -10 for the lead.

SOLID START FOR CHASING GROUP Stark, Im and Thitikul have all started with straightforward pars on No.1. Back from the bunker, Korda has absolutely striped one to give herself a good look for birdie on the first hole. Henderson follows suit and has about 20-feet for a bird, while leader Ryu missed the green. Further down the leaderboard, amateur Jasmine Koo has made a strong start to her round and is two-under through six holes. She moves up to T14 at -4.

THE FINAL GROUP IS OFF The final group is off and running. Korda finds the fairway bunker with her tee shot, but she should be ok to go for the green from there. Ryu and Henderson are safely on the fairway.

WATCH: RYU'S BIRDIE ON THE 18TH



Ryu shot a five-under 67 in her third round, including a clutch birdie on 18 to take a one-stroke advantage into the final round.



Watch the moment she sunk her putt below... Hae Ran Ryu with a birdie for the lead ⚠️She turns in a bogey-free 67 to get to -11 pic.twitter.com/fNqqxCIBbBApril 21, 2024 See more

PENULTIMATE GROUP TEES OFF The penultimate group of Maja Stark, Jin Hee Im and Atthaya Thitikul – all on eight under – have teed off on hole one. This is rising star Thitikul's first tournament since recovering from a thumb injury. She had a tough run in to finish her third round, with three straight bogeys on 14, 15 and 16 to shoot even par.

CAN NELLY KORDA TAKE THE NEXT STEP TO SUPERSTARDOM? World No.1 Nelly Korda is looking to make history by becoming just the third women's player to win five consecutive LPGA tournaments. She can join Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) with a victory today. She is also chasing her second Major title.



After a lot of parity in women's golf, the emergence of a potential superstar like Korda will be huge for the sport. But it won't be easy, with such a talented leaderboard here on Sunday.