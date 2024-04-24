JM Eagle LA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
There’s a record purse for a regular-season LPGA Tour event at Wilshire Country Club
After the drama of the first women’s Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, attention turns to another big event on the LPGA Tour this week, the JM Eagle LA Championship.
The profile of the event is higher than ever because of a purse of $3.75m – a new record for a regular-season tournament. That means LPGA Tour players are now competing for an overall prize fund of more than $120m across the season, just two years after it had stood at $70m.
This year’s purse for the Wilshire Country Club event is $750,000 more than the 2023 edition, which had already been doubled from the $1.5m available in its inaugural tournament, when it was known as the Palos Verdes Championship.
In 2023, Hannah Green claimed $450,000 for her win in a dramatic playoff. However, as a result of the latest increase, the victor at this week’s tournament will claim $562,500.
Following the announcement of the latest increase, which came courtesy of the CEOs of JM Eagle and Plastpro, Walter and Shirley Wang, LPGA Tour commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan explained it would help the organization in its “ongoing pursuit to empower, inspire and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.”
While the increased payout – which is $1.5m more than this week’s purse for one of the big men’s tournaments, the DP World Tour’s ISPS Handa Championship – will assist in that aim, there is more than money at stake at the event.
There are also Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings available and the winner will claim 500 Race to the CME Globe points.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below is the prize money payout for the JM Eagle LA Championship.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$562,500
|2nd
|$353,720
|3rd
|$256,599
|4th
|$198,499
|5th
|$159,770
|6th
|$130,720
|7th
|$109,418
|8th
|$95,863
|9th
|$86,180
|10th
|$78,432
|11th
|$72,621
|12th
|$67,779
|13th
|$63,519
|14th
|$59,647
|15th
|$56,160
|16th
|$53,062
|17th
|$50,352
|18th
|$48,028
|19th
|$46,092
|20th
|$44,541
|21st
|$42,994
|22nd
|$41,443
|23rd
|$39,895
|24th
|$38,344
|25th
|$36,990
|26th
|$35,635
|27th
|$34,276
|28th
|$32,922
|29th
|$31,567
|30th
|$30,405
|31st
|$29,242
|32nd
|$28,080
|33rd
|$26,918
|34th
|$25,755
|35th
|$24,789
|36th
|$23,819
|37th
|$22,853
|38th
|$21,884
|39th
|$20,914
|40th
|$20,140
|41st
|$19,367
|42nd
|$18,593
|43rd
|$17,816
|44th
|$17,042
|45th
|$16,461
|46th
|$15,880
|47th
|$15,298
|48th
|$14,717
|49th
|$14,136
|50th
|$13,555
|51st
|$13,170
|52nd
|$12,781
|53rd
|$12,393
|54th
|$12,008
|55th
|$11,619
|56th
|$11,230
|57th
|$10,846
|58th
|$10,457
|59th
|$10,072
|60th
|$9,683
|61st
|$9,491
|62nd
|$9,295
|63rd
|$9,102
|64th
|$8,910
|65th
|$8,713
Who Are The Star Names In The JM Eagle LA Championship?
The biggest news ahead of the tournament concerned who wouldn’t be appearing. Nelly Korda had originally been expected to headline the event, but she announced her withdrawal from it following her fifth consecutive win at the Chevron Championship, saying she was ‘exhausted.’
Despite the World No.1’s absence, there are still plenty of the world’s best players in the field this week, including six of the world’s top 10.
The highest-ranked player is Celine Boutier, who is third in the world, and she’s joined other members of the top 10 Ruoning Yin, Jin Young Ko Charley Hull, Hyo Joo Kim and Minjee Lee, who won the tournament in 2019.
There are other former champions in the field, too - Moriya Jutanugarn, who took the title in 2018 when it was named the Hugel-JBTC LA Open, 2022 winner Nasa Hataoka, and Hannah Green, who defends her title.
As well as Green, who also won this year’s HSBC Women’s World Championship, two other LPGA Tour winners in 2024 appear – Honda LPGA Thailand victor Patty Tavatanakit and Blue Bay LPGA winner Bailey Tardy.
Allisen Corpuz, Georgia Hall, Rose Zhang and Ashleigh Buhai are among the other big names in the field, while another notable participant is Angela Stanford.
The 46-year-old is in pursuit of 100 consecutive Major appearances and reached number 98 at last week’s Chevron Championship. However, her target was dealt a double blow when she failed to qualify for the US Women’s Open this week and was denied a special exemption by the USGA.
One of her last remaining chances is to win an LPGA Tour event before the Major at the end of next month. Can she get the win she needs this week?
Who Won The 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship?
The 2023 edition was won by Hannah Green. She holed a 25-foot putt on the last hole to force a playoff with Aditi Ashok and Xiyu Lin. She eventually claimed the title with a par on the second extra hole.
What Is The Payout For The 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship?
After the 2023 tournament offered a purse of $3m, this year, that increases to $3.75m – a record for a regular-season LPGA Tour event. The winner will earn $562,500, with $353,720 being awarded to the runner-up.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
‘I Think I Can Be Helpful’ – Rory McIlroy Opens Up On Potential Return To PGA Tour Policy Board
The four-time Major winner resigned from the board six months ago, but with the game still fractured, he could be about to return
By Mike Hall Published
-
Two-Time Major Runner-Up Amy Olson Announces Retirement Aged 31
The LPGA Tour pro, who has been on maternity leave since last year, made the announcement on social media
By Mike Hall Published
-
Angela Stanford’s Pursuit Of 100 Consecutive Majors Could End Painfully Short After Two Huge Blows
The 46-year-old had been hoping to make a 99th successive Major appearance at the US Women's Open, but a double blow means her options are slimmer than ever
By Mike Hall Published
-
Nelly Korda's Fifth Straight Win Helps NBC Record Most-Watched Chevron Championship In Over A Decade
There was a peak TV audience of almost two million on Sunday evening as Korda picked up the second Major of her career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘Exhausted’ Nelly Korda Puts Bid For Sixth Successive Title On Hold With JM Eagle LA Championship Withdrawal
The Chevron Championship winner has opted to skip the next LPGA Tour event despite initially confirming she would be in the field
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Hopefully Keep The Streak Alive' - Nelly Korda Shows No Signs Of Stopping As World No.1 Targets Sixth Straight Win
After her fifth successive victory, Nelly Korda is eyeing a place in the history books
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Nelly Korda And Scottie Scheffler Have Amassed 9 Wins And Almost $20 Million In Prize Money Over Their Last 10 Starts
The World No.1 pair are on quite the tear right now, as both Korda and Scheffler added yet more silverware to their cabinets after their respective victories
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Social Media Reacts To Nelly Korda's Historic Victory At Chevron Championship
The world number one's most recent victory and her incredible run of form has got a lot of people talking
By Michael Weston Published
-
Watch: Low Amateur Winner Hits One Of The Craziest Shots Of 2024 At Chevron Championship
Jasmine Koo received a huge slice of luck at the final hole, when her ball struck the advertising board in the middle of the 18th lake
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Nelly Korda Wins Chevron Championship And Claims Historic Fifth Straight Title
The World No.1 joined Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam as the only players to claim five consecutive victories on the LPGA Tour
By Joel Kulasingham Last updated