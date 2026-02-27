Charley Hull Bounces Back From Hospital Stay To Challenge In Singapore

Charley Hull admits she shouldn't have made the trip to the HSBC Women's World Championship after being in hospital last weekend.

Hull revealed that she spent time in hospital on Saturday with an unspecified illness that delayed her departure out to Singapore.

That meant Hull did not arrive at Sentosa Golf Club until Tuesday evening, leaving just a day to acclimatize to the weather conditions and practice on the course.

She opened the tournament with a 72 but then despite everything managed to shoot 67 to sit just four shots off leader Auston Kim heading into the weekend.

"I haven't felt like a hundred percent this week," said Hull after her second round. "I was meant to fly out on I think it was Saturday night and I couldn't fly because I was ill.

"So I flew out on Monday. Monday, so Tuesday so a quick turnaround. The heat gets to you but it's good."

When asked what exactly her illness was, Hull did not specify but did say that she was now over her problems.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I just had some health issues," she added. "But I'm feeling a lot better now."

A post shared by HSBC Women's World Champs (@hsbcwomensgolf) A photo posted by on

As is the usual way with one of golf's biggest free spirits, Hull admits she should not have made the trip so soon after being ill.

But with a break in her schedule coming up, she didn't want to go too long without playing a tournament heading towards the opening women's Major of 2026 - the Chevron Championship in April.

"A hundred percent, I shouldn't have come here but I really wanted to play because I would have had four or five weeks off," said Hull.

"So I wanted to just come out and play anyway."

Hull had some health challenges last year, including back and ankle injuries along with collapsing on the course at the Evian Championship due to a virus.

She's started 2026 nicely though, with a fifth career LET victory at the PIF Saudi Ladies International earlier this month that saw her become the highest ranked Englishwoman ever at World No.3.

And Hull will hope for a clean bill of health in 2026 as with the form she's in a first Major title will be well within her sights.