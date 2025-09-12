I Get Sent Free Golf Clubs Every Day, But I Recently Spent My Own Money For The First Time In Years On This Beauty...

As a golf gear tester, I am incredibly fortunate. I get to hit all the latest and greatest clubs from every major brand. My garage is a constant rotation of the best drivers and best irons, all sent to me to test, review, many of which often make it into my own bag.

The reality is, I haven't had to dive into my own wallet for a new golf club for years, which I something I absolutely do not take for granted. So when I recently spent my own money on a club, it wasn't a decision I made lightly.

(Image credit: Future)

The club I bought was the original Callaway Apex UW, specifically the 21-degree model. This might seem like a strange purchase, considering it was released over four years ago, but the reason is simple: I already have the 17-degree version, and it's easily my favorite club in the bag.

I've had it for years, and it's a permanent fixture. It is the most versatile club I have ever owned, and I use it for everything—off the tee, from the fairway, and even from the rough. It looks perfect to my eye with a beautifully minimalist and compact head; it feels fantastic and produces the exact ball flight window and spin I am looking for in that area of the bag. It's a true unicorn in my bag.

(Image credit: Future)

My search for the 21-degree model began when I realized I wanted an option to rotate with my longest iron when the conditions and course demanded a slightly higher, softer flight.

I considered the newer versions of the Apex UW, which are undoubtedly excellent clubs in their own right, but I was fixated on finding the matching version to the original, which has served me so well for so long.

(Image credit: Future)

I reached out to my friends at Callaway, but as you might expect for a model released so long ago, they couldn't help. My next step was to turn to a trusted pre-owned retailer, and I eventually found the exact model I wanted on GolfClubs4Cash for £169.99.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sometimes in the equipment space, you just stumble across a cult classic that you completely fall in love with, and for me, the original Apex UW is that club, which is the ultimate reason why I was willing to spend my own money on a club that most people have forgotten about.

This is a perfect example of how newer doesn't always mean better when it comes to golf equipment, a concept that is becoming more and more apparent to me. While new technology can be exciting, a tried and tested club that fits your game perfectly and provides you with confidence is often more valuable.

(Image credit: Future)

I have become so attached to the 17-degree Apex UW that I'm even stockpiling backup heads like there is an impending apocalypse! I now have three of them, including the one I'm currently playing. I don't anticipate ever wanting to change this part of my bag anytime soon, which is something a gear tester rarely says.

Since I am fortunate enough to have my own workshop at home, I didn't have to worry about the shaft on the club I purchased. I was able to find a matching Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X shaft and build the 21-degree version in a complementary spec to the 17-degree (half an inch shorter and D3 swingweight).

(Image credit: Future)

Was it worth it? Absolutely yes.



The new, more lofted version has slotted in perfectly next to its stronger sibling, providing the exact same feel and visual, but offering me a higher apex and around 20 yards less in terms of carry. I couldn’t be happier with the purchase.

Is there a lesson here? Maybe, maybe not. But if you are looking for some inspiration in your golf equipment, I would implore you not to just look at the latest and greatest from the big manufacturers. Look into your own golf bag, what works? Is there something to build on already right in front of your eyes?