Caleb Surratt Leads PIF Saudi International As LIV Golf Cards Race Hots Up
Caleb Surratt took the outright lead at the halfway point of the PIF Saudi International but has some big LIV Golf names chasing him down
It remains a leaderboard dominated by LIV Golf at the PIF Saudi International as Caleb Surratt took the outright lead after a second-round 66 in Riyadh.
Over a third of the 120-man field in the final International Series event of the season come from LIV Golf, with some big names up and around the top of the leaderboard after two rounds.
Surratt shared the first-round lead with Adrian Meronk, and added a 66 to Thursday's 62 to sit on a 14-under-par total and hold a one-shot lead after 36 holes over Thomas Pieters.
Anthony Kim's best round since making his comeback, a seven-under 64, put him in a tie for third on 11 under, alongside Josele Ballester and Tyrrell Hatton - who both shot 65.
Meronk was eight shots worse off on Friday than Thursday, shooting 70 in the second round to stay well in the hunt on 10 under and four shots off the lead.
Dean Burmester is also on 10 under after a brilliant second-round 63 which he secured thanks to going six under on the back nine alone.
While those current LIV Golf stars are battling it out for the title, there's also two 'golden tickets' up for grabs with the top two in the International Series Rankings at the end of the tournament winning LIV Golf cards for 2026.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Scott Vincent leads the current standings and he's also well placed to win a LIV Golf return at Riyadh Golf Club with two rounds of 67 putting him on eight under and in 12th on the leaderboard at the halfway point.
Vincent's chances have received a big boost as second-placed Yosuke Asaji missed the cut in Riyadh. His recent Moutai Singapore Open victory had catapulted him up the International Series Rankings but he'll have to just watch on in hope over the weekend.
Miguel Tabuena, who won the International Series Philippines in front of his home crowd, is the nearest challenger in third but will still need something like a top-six finish to overhaul Asaji.
Tabuena is on seven under and in T19 heading into the weekend, two shots ahead of Ollie Schniederjans, who could still mathematically pinch a LIV card but will likely need a top three or even victory.
Several big LIV Golf names did not do so well, with the likes of Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch and Cameron Smith all missing the cut.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.