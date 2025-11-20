Caleb Surratt Leads PIF Saudi International As LIV Golf Cards Race Hots Up

It remains a leaderboard dominated by LIV Golf at the PIF Saudi International as Caleb Surratt took the outright lead after a second-round 66 in Riyadh.

Over a third of the 120-man field in the final International Series event of the season come from LIV Golf, with some big names up and around the top of the leaderboard after two rounds.

Surratt shared the first-round lead with Adrian Meronk, and added a 66 to Thursday's 62 to sit on a 14-under-par total and hold a one-shot lead after 36 holes over Thomas Pieters.

Anthony Kim's best round since making his comeback, a seven-under 64, put him in a tie for third on 11 under, alongside Josele Ballester and Tyrrell Hatton - who both shot 65.

Meronk was eight shots worse off on Friday than Thursday, shooting 70 in the second round to stay well in the hunt on 10 under and four shots off the lead.

Dean Burmester is also on 10 under after a brilliant second-round 63 which he secured thanks to going six under on the back nine alone.

While those current LIV Golf stars are battling it out for the title, there's also two 'golden tickets' up for grabs with the top two in the International Series Rankings at the end of the tournament winning LIV Golf cards for 2026.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scott Vincent leads the current standings and he's also well placed to win a LIV Golf return at Riyadh Golf Club with two rounds of 67 putting him on eight under and in 12th on the leaderboard at the halfway point.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vincent's chances have received a big boost as second-placed Yosuke Asaji missed the cut in Riyadh. His recent Moutai Singapore Open victory had catapulted him up the International Series Rankings but he'll have to just watch on in hope over the weekend.

Miguel Tabuena, who won the International Series Philippines in front of his home crowd, is the nearest challenger in third but will still need something like a top-six finish to overhaul Asaji.

Tabuena is on seven under and in T19 heading into the weekend, two shots ahead of Ollie Schniederjans, who could still mathematically pinch a LIV card but will likely need a top three or even victory.

Several big LIV Golf names did not do so well, with the likes of Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch and Cameron Smith all missing the cut.