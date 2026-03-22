Bryson DeChambeau And Crushers GC Claim LIV Golf South Africa Epic
DeChambeau defeated Jon Rahm with a birdie at the first playoff hole, while his Crushers GC side claimed a one stroke victory over South Africa's Southern Guards GC
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A thrilling final day at LIV Golf South Africa ended in a second straight individual title for Bryson DeChambeau, while his Crushers GC side wrapped up their first team win of 2026.
Going into the final round, DeChambeau led by two strokes but, thanks to a charge from Jon Rahm, it ended with both men on 26-under, meaning a playoff was in order.
Like last week in Singapore, it was DeChambeau who got the better of his opponent at the first time of asking in the playoff.Article continues below
Pulling his tee shot left, DeChambeau had a near 300 yards to the flag but, from the rough, a rocket of a 3-wood pitched on the front edge and rolled to 12-foot, putting the pressure on Rahm who was on the fairway.
Needing to follow the Crushers GC captain, Rahm's fairway wood came up well short, finishing in the bunker. From there, a good third was played, but a misread birdie putt never looked like dropping.
Tapping-in for par, it left DeChambeau with two putts for the victory, and after cozying up the eagle attempt, the American tapped in for a birdie to win a second straight LIV Golf title and to extend his lead at the top of the individual standings at The Club at Steyn City.
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Speaking after his win, an emotional DeChambeau stated: "A lot has happened in my life the past week. I'm just so grateful for my team, the Crushers, and everybody supporting me.
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"It's so funny, golf is a fickle game and you work so hard at it your entire life, and you realize golf is just golf and there's a lot more to life than just golf. I had some things happen during the off time this week and you know, I was just praying all day. Praying to give me the perseverance to move forward and keep looking forward.
"I just gotta say I love everybody, thank you for supporting me. South Africa was unbelievable. I mean, got to be the best LIV event we've ever had."
It wasn't just the individual event where success was tasted by DeChambeau, as his Crushers GC produced a late charge on Sunday to secure the team title in South Africa by just one shot.
Pipping the South African home heroes of Southern Guards GC, it was Anirban Lahiri who was the standout for Crushers GC on Saturday and Sunday, as he carded back-to-back eight-under 63s.
DeChambeau put in a captain-like performance for a 66 over the final round, while Charles Howell III and Paul Casey both carded four-under 67s.
At one point, Crushers GC trailed Southern Guards GC by nine strokes, but ended one clear in a thrilling finale.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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