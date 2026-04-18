Bryson DeChambeau Criticizes Course Conditions As Struggles Continue At LIV Golf Mexico City

Although March was a success, April has not been a good month for Bryson DeChambeau, as the LIV Golf star continues to struggle on the course.

Despite being fancied for a shot at the top prize at The Masters, DeChambeau missed the cut at Augusta National with a score of six-over-par through Thursday and Friday.

Now, he's back on the LIV Golf circuit teeing it up at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, and his fortunes have not improved.

Amid intense speculation over the future of the breakaway tour, CEO Scott O'Neil insisted LIV Golf will continue this season as normal.

The show must go on, it seems, but DeChambeau does not appear to be too happy with the way the show is going right now.

🚨⛳️🤦🏼‍♂️ #LIVID — Bryson DeChambeau is NOT happy with the course conditions at LIV Mexico City @BrysonLegion “You got destroyed grass… oh this is rough.”“Guys this is what we’re playing on apparently!”(Via: perisgoIf/IG) pic.twitter.com/bJc8QG9Fq0April 17, 2026

It all started on the 16th hole on Thursday, as DeChambeau found himself in a greenside bunker, with his escape then not going to plan.

Not only did his shot fly out of the sand, across the green, and into the spectators on the other side, but from there the American found patchy grass and dried mud.

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While his ball was in a decent lie atop the turf, the 32-year-old very vocally shared his complaints about the course conditions.

"You got destroyed grass," he said. "Oh, this is rough? Definitely good to see."

DeChambeau then called over a course official to get a second ruling on the situation.

"Guys, this is what we're playing with apparently," he added. "You've got to have a rule here. It's unbelievable, absolutely out of the question."

Given the rule in golf is you play the ball as it lies (unless in extreme circumstances), DeChambeau's protest was rightly waved away and he had to finish the hole from the rough.

Bryson’s short putt was way off 👀#LIVGolfMexicoCity pic.twitter.com/C8cPaSg1QSApril 17, 2026

Wedge shots weren't the only obstacle for DeChambeau this week. The big-hitter struggled on the greens, too.

During round two, on the 13th hole, DeChambeau had what appeared to be a rather simple tap-in for birdie but missed the hole entirely. Looking at the ground in exasperation and holding out his hands searching for answers, DeChambeau seemingly wanted to blame the course once more.

He was disappointed earlier in the round, too, with a chance for eagle on the 3rd passing him by. After driving the green in impressive fashion on the 390-yard hole, DeChambeau sent a long putt agonizingly close, but the ball rolled around the hole and landed eight inches away.

To be fair to DeChambeau, in this instance, he made light of the miss, giving a sarcastic thumbs up before smiling and tapping in for birdie.

He currently sits at level-par for the event and is T31st for the week with two rounds left to play.