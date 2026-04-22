Bryson DeChambeau Confident Of 'Solution' In LIV Golf Contract Talks

Bryson DeChambeau says he is confident of finding a "solution" in his LIV Golf contract negotiations, days after it was reported he had meetings discussing his options if he left the Saudi-backed circuit.

According to Brody Miller of The Athletic, DeChambeau recently met with "organizations to discuss possible options if he chose to leave LIV" at the end of his contract, which is in its final year.

The reports arrive amid concerns over the future of LIV Golf, with The Financial Times the first to state the Saudi PIF is set to withdraw its backing of the team-based circuit later this year.

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That would suggest another nine-figure contract for its biggest star would seem unlikely, but DeChambeau seems keen to pen a new deal despite the recent reports.

The two-time US Open winner told Flushing It Golf that as long as LIV Golf exists, he will "figure out a way for it to make sense."

“We're still working on a potential contract. I haven’t given up on that and I think there will be a solution," he said.

"But as of right now, my job is to help make the league work after this year. I just feel like I have a responsibility. I've put a lot of effort into it. So that’s what I’m going to do, we’re going to make this work.

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“As long as LIV is here, I would figure out a way for it to make sense.”

Bryson DeChambeau has been the face of LIV Golf since joining in 2022. He regularly faces media and has been the most outspoken player in regard to how much he believes in the product. Now with reports that the PIF are cutting funding at the end of the 2026 season, how committed… pic.twitter.com/BJsNs4SZQK — cantworkitout on April 22, 2026

It puts the pressure on CEO Scott O'Neil to keep the circuit running beyond this season, which would be in doubt if the Saudi PIF does indeed pull out.

He seemingly confirmed the news in a TNT Sports interview last week, before it was taken down and re-uploaded without that specific section included.

No official announcement by the PIF or LIV Golf has been made in regards to next season's funding, with O'Neil reportedly telling the industry at The Masters that LIV was fully funded until 2032.

At its Mexico City event last week, the league stated it is $100m ahead of last year after five events. Sponsorships and partnerships revenue is said to be up 40%, with 2025 partnership revenue surpassing “half a billion” US dollars.

LIV Golf is believed to have generated over $1 billion globally to date after spending more than $5bn, and has a long-term goal of turning its 13 teams into billion-dollar franchises.

O'Neil said earlier this year he expects LIV to turn a profit in the next 5-10 years.

The league is believed to be exploring minority or full stake sales for up to two teams in 2026, while ten of its franchises are expected to be profitable this season as well as four of its tournaments.

Sources with knowledge of LIV Golf operations have confirmed that funding and operations are continuing as planned.

Speaking to Flushing It Golf, DeChambeau admitted LIV is being "squeezed and punched" at the minute but he plans to do his best to make the league and his Crushers GC franchise work.

“There's a lot of moving parts like in any business. It’s a startup, right? And so there's going to be times where we're squeezed and punched. This is one of those moments," he said.

"But I'm going to do everything in my power to make it work and I really see the value in franchise golf.

"And, you know, another reason why I'm doing this is not just for myself and the team aspect that I really believe in on the Crushers side. It's for Michael LaSasso. It's for Caleb Surratt. It's for Josele Ballester. It's for David Puig.

"Jon, Phil, DJ, myself and the guys that have been here from the start, we’re okay. It’s now our responsibility to take care of these kids that believe in us. That’s why I'm really doing it.

"There's so much value to squeeze out of this whole thing for golf in general.”

The next tournament of LIV Golf's 2026 schedule, LIV Golf Virginia, gets underway on May 7th at Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

Jon Rahm leads the standings after wins in Hong Kong and Mexico City, with Singapore and South Africa champion DeChambeau in 2nd.