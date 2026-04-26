Bernd Wiesberger Takes Advantage Of Six-Shot Swing Down Back Nine To Claim Volvo China Open Title

The former Ryder Cup and LIV golfer produced a bogey-free final round to claim his first DP World Tour victory in five years as Adrian Otaegui fell away late on

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Bernd Wiesberger poses with the Volvo China Open trophy after winning in 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Austria's Bernd Wiesberger took advantage of a six-shot swing down the back nine at Enhance Anting Golf Club to win the 2026 Volvo China Open by three strokes on Sunday.

Wiesberger birdied 11 and 13 to reach 19-under, a score he never deviated from for the remainder of the tournament, while the Spanish-born Otaegui bogeyed 12 and 16 to fall behind.

A horrible double-bogey seven at the last saw Otaegui - who has represented the UAE since November 2024 - end on 16-under after a level par closing round as Wiesberger positively waltzed his way to a first win since May 2021.

VOLVO CHINA OPEN LEADERBOARD

  • -19 Bernd Wiesberger (67)
  • -16 Adrian Otaegui (71)
  • -14 Mikael Lindberg (67)
  • -13 Shaun Norris (70)
  • -12 Freddy Schott (64)
  • -11 Nathan Kimsey (68)
  • -11 Tom Vaillant (67)
  • -10 Alejandro Del Rey (72)
  • -10 Antoine Rozner (71)
  • -10 Darius Van Driel (69)
  • -10 Ashun Wu (68)
  • -10 Anthony Quayle (67)

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MARGIN OF VICTORY

A final round 67 (-4) for Wiesberger left him on -19.

BERND WIESBERGER WINS VOLVO CHINA OPEN

OTAEGUI (FINALLY) TAKES MEDICINE

WIESBERGER SETS UP WIN

GAME OVER

CLOSE CALL

With red stakes in close proximity, Otaegui's ball slammed the brakes on at the last moment before hitting the water. It's dry, but in possibly the worst possible place, balanced on the last patch of grass before a rock and on a downslope with a bridge not too far in front.

As far as the green goes, he can't see it. The flag isn't full visible either and he's technically short-sided. Rather you than me, Adrian.

Wiesberger opts to lay up. There's no point taking any chances with Otaegui's hole unfolding like this.

GOOD NEWS, BAD NEWS

What does Wiesberger do now? Does this change his approach?

TROUBLE OFF THE TEE

However, the same cannot be said for Otaegui. The UAE native made par on Thursday and Friday before a birdie yesterday. That's the bare minimum today, but he hasn't given himself the best chance.

His drive goes way right and looks to have landed in some very thick grass, although the TV cameras haven't picked it up yet. Otaegui was going to reload, but the ball has been found so it might not be game over just yet.

AS YOU WERE

So we go down the 18th with Wiesberger just one stroke ahead. His most recent victory arrived at the Made in HimmerLand 2021.

Since then, he's been to LIV Golf, left LIV Golf, lost form, rediscovered his form and now he's here. This would be a significant win for the 40-year-old if he can close it out on the risk-reward par 5.

GIR FOR WIESBERGER

On the other hand, Wiesberger sticks his wedge shot to within 10 feet and has a much straighter attempt. Can he take advantage and go down 18 two ahead, perhaps?

FINE MARGINS

Wiesberger is in the fairway, though, so will have the option to clean his golf ball with Lift, Clean and Place in operation. However, Otaegui's golf ball finished just in the first cut so he will have to hope for the best.

WIESBERGER RETURNS TO THE TOP

Otaegui was unable to stop his bunker shot anywhere close to the hole and was left with upwards of 25 feet for par. He produced an excellent effort, but it just tailed off and that wayward tee shot has ultimately cost him big time.

SCRAPPY PLAY

Meanwhile, Otaegui pulls his effort left and watches it slam into the green-side bunker. To make matters worse, he is on a slight downslope so may well be staring bogey in the face.

TENSION RISES

With the chance to take the lead, Otaegui pushes his putt wide right. Both tidy up for par and we carry on as we were down the 16th.

SOCIABLE GOLF

You can imagine, at this stage, neither wants to give the other one anything so there was no chance of taking a risk with that water lurking.

WELCOME

Adrian Otaegui was ahead by three not too long ago, but he dropped a shot at the 12th and Wiesberger found a couple more birdies to pull alongside.

The Spanish-born pro, who now represents the UAE, is looking for his sixth DP World Tour title and first since he switched nationalities back in 2024 while Wiesberger is hunting his ninth career trophy on the European circuit.

We join the action on the 420-yard par-4 15th hole with both players in the fairway and looking to go close.

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