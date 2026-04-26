Bernd Wiesberger Takes Advantage Of Six-Shot Swing Down Back Nine To Claim Volvo China Open Title

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MARGIN OF VICTORY Wiesberger won by three strokes in the end as Otaegui made double at the last and the Austrian gladly took his fourth par of the week. A final round 67 (-4) for Wiesberger left him on -19. A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

BERND WIESBERGER WINS VOLVO CHINA OPEN Wiesberger rolls his birdie putt down the slope and leaves a knock-in to win it. The dream scenario for the former Ryder Cup and LIV golfer. It's 1,792 days since his last DP World Tour victory. Now the emotion can flow.

OTAEGUI (FINALLY) TAKES MEDICINE Otaegui's ball was actually visible in the water, but he wanted no part of that and wisely takes a drop into the upslope of rough nearby. This is about ensuring second place now.

WIESBERGER SETS UP WIN For the Austrian, the 72nd hole has been positively serene. He wedges into the heart of the green and can two-putt for the win from 25 feet or so.

GAME OVER That is one of the most remarkable golf shots I've ever seen, and I don't mean in a positive way. Otaegui almost looked like he was playing for a bank off the grandstands, which he achieved, but the ball cannoned back across the green and into the water. That must be it now for Otaegui. The final hole has been an absolute mess.

CLOSE CALL That was almost it in a flash for Otaegui. He attempted a slinging draw out of the wilderness, which I think was a lay-up, but it scuttled on down the fairway and was heading very quickly towards the brook which splits this 614-yard hole. With red stakes in close proximity, Otaegui's ball slammed the brakes on at the last moment before hitting the water. It's dry, but in possibly the worst possible place, balanced on the last patch of grass before a rock and on a downslope with a bridge not too far in front. As far as the green goes, he can't see it. The flag isn't full visible either and he's technically short-sided. Rather you than me, Adrian. Wiesberger opts to lay up. There's no point taking any chances with Otaegui's hole unfolding like this.

GOOD NEWS, BAD NEWS It could be worse for Otaegui, but it could also be a lot better. His ball is in a patch of unmown grass between some trees off to the right but he does have a window to pitch out. It won't be a full swing, though, so going for the green is out of the question. What does Wiesberger do now? Does this change his approach?

TROUBLE OFF THE TEE Wiesberger has made par at the 18th three times so far this week. I'm not sure whether he'd take another at this stage. Regardless, his tee shot is wonderful and he can have a go at the green from there. However, the same cannot be said for Otaegui. The UAE native made par on Thursday and Friday before a birdie yesterday. That's the bare minimum today, but he hasn't given himself the best chance. His drive goes way right and looks to have landed in some very thick grass, although the TV cameras haven't picked it up yet. Otaegui was going to reload, but the ball has been found so it might not be game over just yet.

AS YOU WERE Well then. Both players hit good putts, but both burn the edge and walk away with par. Otaegui's looked good for 95% of the way but turned its nose up at the last moment. Wiesberger gave his look too much respect, I feel. So we go down the 18th with Wiesberger just one stroke ahead. His most recent victory arrived at the Made in HimmerLand 2021. Since then, he's been to LIV Golf, left LIV Golf, lost form, rediscovered his form and now he's here. This would be a significant win for the 40-year-old if he can close it out on the risk-reward par 5.

GIR FOR WIESBERGER Otaegui's approach falls just off the green and he will have a slightly awkward birdie putt to come. It also moves pretty severely from left to right as he looks. On the other hand, Wiesberger sticks his wedge shot to within 10 feet and has a much straighter attempt. Can he take advantage and go down 18 two ahead, perhaps?

FINE MARGINS The 17th is a short par 4, and both players in the final group are set up perfectly to go close with their second shots. Wiesberger is in the fairway, though, so will have the option to clean his golf ball with Lift, Clean and Place in operation. However, Otaegui's golf ball finished just in the first cut so he will have to hope for the best.

WIESBERGER RETURNS TO THE TOP The last time Wiesberger was in the lead was hole 13 of the third round, but he's back there now after a brilliant two-putt allows him to mark down a par. Otaegui was unable to stop his bunker shot anywhere close to the hole and was left with upwards of 25 feet for par. He produced an excellent effort, but it just tailed off and that wayward tee shot has ultimately cost him big time.

SCRAPPY PLAY The par-3 16th is playing 187 yards today. Wiesberger takes an 8-iron but shoves his tee shot somewhat and he'll have a monster two-putt to contend with. Meanwhile, Otaegui pulls his effort left and watches it slam into the green-side bunker. To make matters worse, he is on a slight downslope so may well be staring bogey in the face.

TENSION RISES Wiesberger was less than a yard behind his playing partner but didn't really give Otaegui that much of a read with a wayward putt to the left. The pace was good, though. With the chance to take the lead, Otaegui pushes his putt wide right. Both tidy up for par and we carry on as we were down the 16th.

SOCIABLE GOLF Both players have wedges into the 15th, but neither can access the inviting front-right pin location just over water and their respective golf balls are within a yard of each other in the opposite corner. You can imagine, at this stage, neither wants to give the other one anything so there was no chance of taking a risk with that water lurking.

WELCOME Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the Volvo China Open final round. We're into the closing stages now, and with four holes left the top-two are level. Adrian Otaegui was ahead by three not too long ago, but he dropped a shot at the 12th and Wiesberger found a couple more birdies to pull alongside. The Spanish-born pro, who now represents the UAE, is looking for his sixth DP World Tour title and first since he switched nationalities back in 2024 while Wiesberger is hunting his ninth career trophy on the European circuit. We join the action on the 420-yard par-4 15th hole with both players in the fairway and looking to go close.