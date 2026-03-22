LIV Golf South Africa Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Following years of planning, LIV Golf has finally arrived in South Africa and The Club at Steyn City has been given the honor of hosting the PIF-backed circuit's maiden tournament.

For each of the Southern Guards team, a first trip to their home country brought plenty of pressure, but Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester appeared up to the task via strong starts.

The aim for both the South African roster and their 53 rivals has been to follow Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Anthony Kim and Elvis Smylie into the winner's circle this season.

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After three rounds of the event, DeChambeau was threatening his second consecutive win, as he led by two over Grace.

The reward for lifting the LIV Golf South Africa title is another $4 million payout from a total of $20 million as far as the individual competition goes.

There is $2.25 million available for the runner-up and seven-figure checks for those who end third and fourth, too. That is, of course, before various factors reduce how much a professional golfer really earns from a tournament.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the team event, whichever foursome shoots the lowest total across the four days picks up $3 million while the second-place quartet earns $1.5 million.

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Team members are not thought to receive that share of the prize money, however, with those finances being given to the respective franchises.

The final pot of money is a $2.3 million cache which may well be given to the leading player on each of the top-three teams. Team captains can give the money to whoever they want, though, so it could go to the pro who helps their team onto the podium via an excellent weekend instead, for example.

Below is a complete breakdown of all prize money payouts at LIV Golf South Africa, with the totals updated once play has finished on Sunday.

LIV GOLF SOUTH AFRICA INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $450,000 10th $415,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $147,500 36th $145,000 37th $142,500 38th $140,000 39th $137,500 40th $135,000 41st $132,500 42nd $130,000 43rd $129,000 44th $128,000 45th $127,000 46th $126,000 47th $50,000 48th $50,000 49th $50,000 50th $50,000 51st $50,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000 55th $50,000 56th $50,000 57th $50,000

LIV GOLF SOUTH AFRICA TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money Payout (Per Team) 1st $3 million 2nd $1.5 million 3rd $900,000 4th $700,000 5th $650,000 6th $600,000 7th $550,000 8th $500,000 9th $450,000 10th $400,000 11th $300,000 12th $250,000 13th $200,000

LIV GOLF SOUTH AFRICA TEAM/INDIVIDUAL BONUS