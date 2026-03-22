LIV Golf South Africa Full Prize Money Payout 2026
LIV Golf's latest tournament has been taking place in South Africa for the first time this week, where another monster prize purse is up for grabs
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Following years of planning, LIV Golf has finally arrived in South Africa and The Club at Steyn City has been given the honor of hosting the PIF-backed circuit's maiden tournament.
For each of the Southern Guards team, a first trip to their home country brought plenty of pressure, but Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester appeared up to the task via strong starts.
The aim for both the South African roster and their 53 rivals has been to follow Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Anthony Kim and Elvis Smylie into the winner's circle this season.Article continues below
After three rounds of the event, DeChambeau was threatening his second consecutive win, as he led by two over Grace.
The reward for lifting the LIV Golf South Africa title is another $4 million payout from a total of $20 million as far as the individual competition goes.
There is $2.25 million available for the runner-up and seven-figure checks for those who end third and fourth, too. That is, of course, before various factors reduce how much a professional golfer really earns from a tournament.
In the team event, whichever foursome shoots the lowest total across the four days picks up $3 million while the second-place quartet earns $1.5 million.
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Team members are not thought to receive that share of the prize money, however, with those finances being given to the respective franchises.
The final pot of money is a $2.3 million cache which may well be given to the leading player on each of the top-three teams. Team captains can give the money to whoever they want, though, so it could go to the pro who helps their team onto the podium via an excellent weekend instead, for example.
Below is a complete breakdown of all prize money payouts at LIV Golf South Africa, with the totals updated once play has finished on Sunday.
LIV GOLF SOUTH AFRICA INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,250,000
3rd
$1,500,000
4th
$1,000,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$700,000
7th
$600,000
8th
$525,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$415,000
11th
$380,000
12th
$360,000
13th
$340,000
14th
$320,000
15th
$300,000
16th
$285,000
17th
$270,000
18th
$260,000
19th
$250,000
20th
$240,000
21st
$230,000
22nd
$220,000
23rd
$210,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$195,000
26th
$190,000
27th
$185,000
28th
$180,000
29th
$175,000
30th
$170,000
31st
$165,000
32nd
$160,000
33rd
$155,000
34th
$150,000
35th
$147,500
36th
$145,000
37th
$142,500
38th
$140,000
39th
$137,500
40th
$135,000
41st
$132,500
42nd
$130,000
43rd
$129,000
44th
$128,000
45th
$127,000
46th
$126,000
47th
$50,000
48th
$50,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$50,000
51st
$50,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$50,000
54th
$50,000
55th
$50,000
56th
$50,000
57th
$50,000
LIV GOLF SOUTH AFRICA TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money Payout (Per Team)
1st
$3 million
2nd
$1.5 million
3rd
$900,000
4th
$700,000
5th
$650,000
6th
$600,000
7th
$550,000
8th
$500,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$400,000
11th
$300,000
12th
$250,000
13th
$200,000
LIV GOLF SOUTH AFRICA TEAM/INDIVIDUAL BONUS
Team Finish
Individual Bonus Payout
1st
$1 million
2nd
$800,000
3rd
$500,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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