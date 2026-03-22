LIV Golf South Africa Full Prize Money Payout 2026

LIV Golf's latest tournament has been taking place in South Africa for the first time this week, where another monster prize purse is up for grabs

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A general view of the 17th tee at Steyn City where LIV Golf South Africa took place in 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following years of planning, LIV Golf has finally arrived in South Africa and The Club at Steyn City has been given the honor of hosting the PIF-backed circuit's maiden tournament.

The aim for both the South African roster and their 53 rivals has been to follow Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Anthony Kim and Elvis Smylie into the winner's circle this season.

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After three rounds of the event, DeChambeau was threatening his second consecutive win, as he led by two over Grace.

The reward for lifting the LIV Golf South Africa title is another $4 million payout from a total of $20 million as far as the individual competition goes.

There is $2.25 million available for the runner-up and seven-figure checks for those who end third and fourth, too. That is, of course, before various factors reduce how much a professional golfer really earns from a tournament.

Bryson DeChambeau hits an iron tee shot at LIV Golf South Africa 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the team event, whichever foursome shoots the lowest total across the four days picks up $3 million while the second-place quartet earns $1.5 million.

Team members are not thought to receive that share of the prize money, however, with those finances being given to the respective franchises.

The final pot of money is a $2.3 million cache which may well be given to the leading player on each of the top-three teams. Team captains can give the money to whoever they want, though, so it could go to the pro who helps their team onto the podium via an excellent weekend instead, for example.

Below is a complete breakdown of all prize money payouts at LIV Golf South Africa, with the totals updated once play has finished on Sunday.

LIV GOLF SOUTH AFRICA INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,250,000

3rd

$1,500,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$700,000

7th

$600,000

8th

$525,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$415,000

11th

$380,000

12th

$360,000

13th

$340,000

14th

$320,000

15th

$300,000

16th

$285,000

17th

$270,000

18th

$260,000

19th

$250,000

20th

$240,000

21st

$230,000

22nd

$220,000

23rd

$210,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$195,000

26th

$190,000

27th

$185,000

28th

$180,000

29th

$175,000

30th

$170,000

31st

$165,000

32nd

$160,000

33rd

$155,000

34th

$150,000

35th

$147,500

36th

$145,000

37th

$142,500

38th

$140,000

39th

$137,500

40th

$135,000

41st

$132,500

42nd

$130,000

43rd

$129,000

44th

$128,000

45th

$127,000

46th

$126,000

47th

$50,000

48th

$50,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$50,000

51st

$50,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$50,000

54th

$50,000

55th

$50,000

56th

$50,000

57th

$50,000

LIV GOLF SOUTH AFRICA TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money Payout (Per Team)

1st

$3 million

2nd

$1.5 million

3rd

$900,000

4th

$700,000

5th

$650,000

6th

$600,000

7th

$550,000

8th

$500,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$400,000

11th

$300,000

12th

$250,000

13th

$200,000

LIV GOLF SOUTH AFRICA TEAM/INDIVIDUAL BONUS

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Team Finish

Individual Bonus Payout

1st

$1 million

2nd

$800,000

3rd

$500,000

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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