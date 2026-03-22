LIV Golf Confirms Date Change For South Africa 2027 Return
LIV Golf's South Africa debut has been an unprecedented success and, with it returning in 2027, there will be a slight date change compared to this year's tournament
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For the first time in the circuit's history, LIV Golf teed it up in South Africa and, thanks to incredible home support, it will return in 2027.
Both Saturday and Sunday were sold out at The Club at Steyn City, with over 100,000 spectators making it through the door. For 2027, a new April date of the 22nd-25th will be in place, with even more numbers predicted.
Speaking at a press conference prior to the final round of LIV Golf South Africa, the country's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, stated: "I think this is more than golf. This is about our country."Article continues below
He went on to add: "The good news I have, because everybody has been asking me, is that they're coming back next year on the 22nd of April to the 25th of April. LIV Golf is coming back. We'll have LIV Golf next year."
The tournament in South African has drawn comparisons between that of LIV's jewel in the crown of Adelaide, which saw over 115,000 spectators come through the door in 2026.
Speaking about the week, and the thought of future numbers, Steven Louw, CEO of Steyn City Properties, said: "I think it's been an absolute privilege to be involved in this. LIV are such an incredible, professional outfit. I think we share a vision for what golf can be for the fans in South Africa.
"We're very fortunate that we have the kind of venue that can deliver on that. Minister, we're going to have to do the sums and see whether 250,000 is possible. We might need a few more bridges and a little bit of infrastructure, but it has been incredible."
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Going into the final round of LIV Golf South Africa a stacked leaderboard is in-play for both the team and individual portions.
Bryson DeChambeau, who is searching for back-to-back victories and sits 21-under, is two clear of home favorite Branden Grace, who is a further shot ahead of Abraham Ancer and Jon Rahm.
In the team portion, it's the South African quartet of Southern Guards GC who are ahead by two, with Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen leading the charge.
They are 60-under, two clear of Fireballs GC and Torque GC, who find themselves 58-under.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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