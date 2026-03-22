LIV Golf Confirms Date Change For South Africa 2027 Return

For the first time in the circuit's history, LIV Golf teed it up in South Africa and, thanks to incredible home support, it will return in 2027.

Both Saturday and Sunday were sold out at The Club at Steyn City, with over 100,000 spectators making it through the door. For 2027, a new April date of the 22nd-25th will be in place, with even more numbers predicted.

Scott O'Neil and Gayton McKenzie (middle) speak in a press conference prior to the final round of LIV Golf South Africa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking at a press conference prior to the final round of LIV Golf South Africa, the country's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, stated: "I think this is more than golf. This is about our country."

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He went on to add: "The good news I have, because everybody has been asking me, is that they're coming back next year on the 22nd of April to the 25th of April. LIV Golf is coming back. We'll have LIV Golf next year."

The tournament in South African has drawn comparisons between that of LIV's jewel in the crown of Adelaide, which saw over 115,000 spectators come through the door in 2026.

Speaking about the week, and the thought of future numbers, Steven Louw, CEO of Steyn City Properties, said: "I think it's been an absolute privilege to be involved in this. LIV are such an incredible, professional outfit. I think we share a vision for what golf can be for the fans in South Africa.

"We're very fortunate that we have the kind of venue that can deliver on that. Minister, we're going to have to do the sums and see whether 250,000 is possible. We might need a few more bridges and a little bit of infrastructure, but it has been incredible."

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Over 115,000 fans were present at LIV Golf Adelaide throughout the week to watch Anthony Kim claim an historic title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Going into the final round of LIV Golf South Africa a stacked leaderboard is in-play for both the team and individual portions.

Bryson DeChambeau, who is searching for back-to-back victories and sits 21-under, is two clear of home favorite Branden Grace, who is a further shot ahead of Abraham Ancer and Jon Rahm.

In the team portion, it's the South African quartet of Southern Guards GC who are ahead by two, with Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen leading the charge.

They are 60-under, two clear of Fireballs GC and Torque GC, who find themselves 58-under.