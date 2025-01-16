When And Where Will Rory McIlroy Play Next?
Catch up on Rory McIlroy's 2025 playing schedule and results, plus find out where and when one of golf's biggest stars will be playing next
One of the bigest names on planet golf, all eyes are on Rory McIlroy whenever and wherever he tees it up, so keep an eye on his schedule and results right here.
The four-time Major champion had a bumper 2024 with 27 events in his schedule, but he's already said he will cut that back to 20 at the most in 2025 in order to stay fresher for the Majors.
McIlroy has a full TGL schedule to play and also of course the Ryder Cup in September - so a schedule of around 20 tournaments seems likely to be the most McIlroy will want to play in.
He's in all of the Majors of course, and there are big flagship events and PGA Tour Signature Events that we're pretty sure he will play in, so can build a schedule with relative confidence about most of the tournaments.
We'll update this page with results and any tournament updates as and when they occur throughout the year.
Rory McIlroy 2025 Schedule & Results
Likely schedule based on previous years & McIlroy comments
- January 16: Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Emirates GC)
- January 27: Boston Common vs Jupiter Links (TGL)
- January 30: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am (Pebble Beach)
- February 4: Boston Common vs Los Angeles (TGL)
- February 13-16: Genesis Invitational (Riviera)
- February 17: Boston Common vs The Bay (TGL)
- February 24: Boston Common vs Atlanta Drive (TGL)
- March 3: Boston Common vs New York (TGL)
- March 6-9: Arnold Palmer Invitational (Bay Hill)
- March 13-16: The PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass)
- March 17-18: TGL semi-finals (TGL)
- March 24-25: TGL finals (TGL)
- April 10-13: The Masters (Augusta National)
- May 8-11: Truist Championship (Philadelphia Cricket Club)
- May 15-18: PGA Championship (Quail Hollow)
- May 29-June 1: Memorial Tournament (Murifield VIllage)
- June 5-8: RBC Canadian Open
- June 12-15: US Open (Oakmont CC)
- July 10-13: Scottish Open (Renaissance)
- July 17-20: The Open Championship (Royal Portrush)
- August 14-17: BMW Championship (Caves Valley)
- August 21-24: Tour Championship (East Lake)
- September 4-7: Irish Open (The K Club)
- September 11-14: BMW PGA Championship (Wentworth)
- September 26-28: The Ryder Cup (Bethpage Black)
- October 2-5: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
- November 6-9: Abu Dhabi Championship
- November 13-16: DP World Tour Championship
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Peru To Host The 2026 Latin America Amateur Championship
Lima Golf Club in Peru will play host to the 2026 Latin America Championship. The news was announced this morning in a press conference in Buenos Aires.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
'My Golf Club Has No Rules... I Took Away Every Barrier To Participation' - Master PGA Pro Challenges Status Quo
Since opening in 2018, Leicester Golf Centre has taken a bold position on traditionally contentious issues in the game by creating its own unique approach...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Watch The Dubai Desert Classic: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule As Rory McIlroy Makes 2025 Debut In DP World Tour Rolex Series Event
Rory McIlroy makes his 2025 debut in the DP World Tour event – here are all the details on how to watch the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic online and on TV.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
Five Key Takeaways From Rory McIlroy's Hero Dubai Desert Classic Press Conference
Speaking to the media at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Wednesday, the four-time Major winner covered a number of topics as he gets his 2025 season underway
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Explains New Tiny Training Aid At Dubai Desert Classic
The four-time Major winner was spotted using a unique training aid on the range at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, specifically a small golf club
By Matt Cradock Published
-
YouTube Star Grant Horvat Follows Tiger Woods Video With Rory McIlroy Collab
The social media star revealed the link-up on Instagram stories, with further details expected on Monday
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Rory McIlroy Tipped For India Debut In Lucrative New Tournament
The Hindustan Times is reporting that Delhi Golf Club will host a $5 million event towards the latter stages of the DP World Tour's 2025 campaign
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Report: Viewing Figures For The Showdown Lower Than Most Editions Of The Match
The Las Vegas contest, which saw PGA Tour stars play LIV golfers, reportedly had relatively disappointing viewing figures across two networks that broadcast it
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Rory McIlroy Thinks The TGL Will Do 'A Little Bit Better' Than LIV Golf
The Boston Common Golf player believes the team element of the TGL will be more appealing to fans than the LIV Golf format
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy And Scottie Scheffler Spotted Wearing Prototype Nike Shoes At The Showdown
The World No.1 and No.3 have worn Nike footwear for years and, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the pair were spotted donning some never-seen before models
By Matt Cradock Published