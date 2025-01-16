When And Where Will Rory McIlroy Play Next?

One of the bigest names on planet golf, all eyes are on Rory McIlroy whenever and wherever he tees it up, so keep an eye on his schedule and results right here.

The four-time Major champion had a bumper 2024 with 27 events in his schedule, but he's already said he will cut that back to 20 at the most in 2025 in order to stay fresher for the Majors.

McIlroy has a full TGL schedule to play and also of course the Ryder Cup in September - so a schedule of around 20 tournaments seems likely to be the most McIlroy will want to play in.

He's in all of the Majors of course, and there are big flagship events and PGA Tour Signature Events that we're pretty sure he will play in, so can build a schedule with relative confidence about most of the tournaments.

We'll update this page with results and any tournament updates as and when they occur throughout the year.

Rory McIlroy 2025 Schedule & Results

Likely schedule based on previous years & McIlroy comments

January 16: Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Emirates GC)

Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Emirates GC) January 27: Boston Common vs Jupiter Links (TGL)

January 30: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am (Pebble Beach)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am (Pebble Beach) February 4: Boston Common vs Los Angeles (TGL)

February 13-16: Genesis Invitational (Riviera)

Genesis Invitational (Riviera) February 17: Boston Common vs The Bay (TGL)

February 24: Boston Common vs Atlanta Drive (TGL)

March 3: Boston Common vs New York (TGL)

March 6-9: Arnold Palmer Invitational (Bay Hill)

Arnold Palmer Invitational (Bay Hill) March 13-16: The PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass)

The PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass) March 17-18: TGL semi-finals (TGL)

March 24-25: TGL finals (TGL)

April 10-13: The Masters (Augusta National)

The Masters (Augusta National) May 8-11: Truist Championship (Philadelphia Cricket Club)

Truist Championship (Philadelphia Cricket Club) May 15-18: PGA Championship (Quail Hollow)

PGA Championship (Quail Hollow) May 29-June 1: Memorial Tournament (Murifield VIllage)

Memorial Tournament (Murifield VIllage) June 5-8: RBC Canadian Open

RBC Canadian Open June 12-15: US Open (Oakmont CC)

US Open (Oakmont CC) July 10-13: Scottish Open (Renaissance)

Scottish Open (Renaissance) July 17-20: The Open Championship (Royal Portrush)

The Open Championship (Royal Portrush) August 14-17: BMW Championship (Caves Valley)

BMW Championship (Caves Valley) August 21-24: Tour Championship (East Lake)

Tour Championship (East Lake) September 4-7: Irish Open (The K Club)

Irish Open (The K Club) September 11-14: BMW PGA Championship (Wentworth)

BMW PGA Championship (Wentworth) September 26-28: The Ryder Cup (Bethpage Black)

The Ryder Cup (Bethpage Black) October 2-5: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship November 6-9: Abu Dhabi Championship

Abu Dhabi Championship November 13-16: DP World Tour Championship

