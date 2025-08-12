Sepp Straka Withdraws From Second Round Of FedEx Cup Playoffs

Austria's Sepp Straka has withdrawn from the second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the PGA Tour has announced.

The 32-year-old finished T17th at the FedEx St Jude Championship last week and had been planning to compete at Caves Valley Golf Club as he continues preparing for next month's Ryder Cup.

However, on Monday, the PGA Tour said that Straka would not be a part of the 50-man field in Maryland and the event would go on with just 49 players due to the fact that there are "no alternates in the Playoffs."

In a post shared by PGA Tour Communications, it was confirmed that Straka has withdrawn from the BMW Championship "due to a private family matter."

A statement from the World No.10's manager, Butler Melnyk read: “For personal reasons, Sepp is unable to play this week. He intends to compete at the Tour Championship, but requests privacy at this time as he attends to a family matter at home.”

Straka has enjoyed an excellent 2025 campaign overall, winning at the American Express back in January before triumphing at the Truist Championship in May. He has also achieved four further top-10s and missed only four cuts from 21 starts - leading to overall earnings of $10.3 million.

Due to Straka's absence at the BMW Championship, this will mark the second Playoff event in a row where there has not been a full quota of golfers teeing it up, following on from Rory McIlroy's decision not to appear at TPC Southwind.

Given the four-time PGA Tour winner heads into the BMW Championship in the number five position on the FedEx Cup rankings, he will automatically qualify for East Lake no matter what happens on course this week.

He is, however, in danger of dropping out of the top-six automatic qualifiers for Team Europe's Ryder Cup roster. Straka currently occupies the final guaranteed position in Luke Donald's roster ahead of Shane Lowry in seventh.

Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood joined McIlroy as the away side's automatic qualifiers following their strong respective performances at the FedEx St Jude Championship, with Rose claiming a stellar victory in a playoff over JJ Spaun - another player to book his spot at Bethpage for Team USA.