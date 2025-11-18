Golf Channel And LPGA Announce 'A New Era Of Coverage' With Several Additional Features And Every Round Airing Live

The LPGA Tour has signed a multi-year agreement with Golf Channel, FM and Trackman to significantly enhance its broadcast coverage from the start of the 2026 season.

From the beginning of next season, every round of each LPGA Tour event will be broadcast live for the first time since Golf Channel first linked up with the LGPA Tour in 1995.

Meanwhile, 50% more cameras - compared to 2025 - three times as many microphones and the introduction of drone footage will be among the supplemented coverage of domestic regular tour events and not just the five Majors.

Plus, working with Trackman, tracing technology will quadruple from next season so that fans can gain a better understanding of what each player is aiming to do.

Klaus Eldrup-Jørgensen, co-founder and CEO of Trackman, said: “We are thrilled to further our investment into the LPGA and work to elevate the viewership experience.

"Adding more Trackman technology to the LPGA telecast is a key element of our objective of elevating the women’s game and helping the world get even more inspired from the world’s best golfers.

“As we look to the future of this partnership, Trackman and the LPGA have the shared goals of creating exciting content that entertains and educates fans at home while providing additional resources for athletes on the course.”

Also discussing the agreement, LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler said: "The commitments from FM, Trackman and Golf Channel are a game-changer for our athletes, our fans, our partners and our Tour.

“Starting in 2026, fans will immediately see and feel the difference: more cameras, better technology, richer storytelling and more ways to appreciate the unbelievable skill of our players, fully live.

"We’re grateful for the shared vision and investment from FM, Trackman and Golf Channel. This is a major step forward for the women’s game, and it’s only the beginning. The next chapter for the LPGA is going to be something special.”

A significant factor behind the LPGA Tour being able to make this latest announcement arrived courtesy of investment from FM - the commercial property insurer which is the title sponsor of the $4.1 million FM Championship.

Chairman and CEO of FM, Malcolm Roberts, said: "We are proud to take our partnership with the LPGA to an even higher level by supporting the transformation of the LPGA Tour’s broadcast, athlete and fan experience for the 2026 season and beyond."

Roberts continued: "This collaboration with the LPGA and investment in state-of-the-art technology and equipment is right in line with FM’s belief in innovation and progress.

“We believe in our trusted partners at the LPGA. We are excited to significantly expand our support for women’s golf, driving progress further than ever before.”

The final event of the 2025 LPGA Tour season - the CME Group Tour Championship - takes place this week at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Jeeno Thitikul is the defending champion and is aiming to secure the Rolex Player of the Year title as well as the Money List prize with a third victory of the year.

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda is hoping for her first win of the campaign in her home state.