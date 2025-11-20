Are Big Changes Coming To The PGA Tour? Harris English Hints At End Of Signature Events And Post-Super Bowl Season Start

Big changes could be coming on the PGA Tour, including ditching the Signature Events and a delayed start until after the Super Bowl - according to Harris English.

Speaking at the RSM Classic, the World No.11 suggested that new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp could oversee some pretty seismic changes from as early as the 2027 season.

These include getting rid of the nine Signature Events scheduled in 2026 in order to "have 20, 22 events that are all the same" according to English, and a huge switch in the calendar to start the year after the NFL Super Bowl in February, "because we can't really compete with football."

Any changes would likely come via the PGA Tour's new Future Competition Committee, chaired by Tiger Woods, which English is not on, but as a 14-year tour veteran he would have his ear pretty close to the ground.

So if the talk he's hearing is coming from within the high echelons of the membership then they could very likely be on the table, and would create an entirely different looking PGA Tour.

Firstly, the pretty sensible theory that having the Signature Events with increased prize money and points meant the best players could play in fewer events was put to English.

"I think that's what they're going to change down the road maybe in 2027 is have all the tournaments be equal and not have the eight elevated events and the regular events," was English's response, which suggests not only that it's been put on the table but also a timetable for it's implimentation.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"They'll have 20, 22 events that are all the same. I think that's a good model to have. That's where you'll see all the top players play every single event because you can't really afford to take one off.

"We'll see where it goes. I think they'll more go where 20 events are all the same, all the points, all the money, everything the same."

Should the PGA Tour scrap Signature Events? Share your thoughts and join the conversation below...

Could PGA Tour have post-Super Bowl start?

The PGA Tour season usually starts in Hawaii in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

And then what could be an even bigger change would be the PGA Tour delaying the start of the season until February, and after the NFL juggernaut was off the screens and the Super Bowl had been played.

"The Tour has changed a lot since I first came on Tour back in 2012," said English. "It's going to keep evolving.

"We've got some smart guys at the helm. Now with Brian Rolapp coming in, he's seeing the PGA Tour in a different light.

"Sometimes change is good. I get that they want all the best players playing together more often, and the talk of the Tour potentially starting after the Super Bowl I think is a pretty good thing because we can't really compete with football.

"So we'll see, we'll see where it goes. I know it's going to get tougher and tougher and the goal posts are moving a little bit. I know it's going to get harder for me. I'm 36 years old, I'm not getting any younger, but we'll see where it goes."

Coming from the NFL, Rolapp is only too aware of how the play-offs and Super Bowl build-up dominates American sports media in January and early February, so you could see why a move would be at least discussed.

The WM Phoenix Open is usually played in Super Bowl week, could it be moved? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The schedule is already packed though, and usually starts with two events in Hawaii followed by the West Coast Swing including the American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

The hugely popular WM Phoenix Open is usually played in Super Bowl week, and in 2026 Pebble Beach is the week after, so there are some huge events that would have to be rescheduled or even lost should the PGA Tour start date move.

"I wouldn't like that at all," said English about the prospect of losing some of those early West Coast events.

"It would kind of stink if those tournaments go away and it would change up that West Coast Swing. Torrey Pines has been one of my favorites, I've had a lot of success there and I would hate to see some of those tournaments go away.

"But we'll see. Like I said, I've got a lot of faith in those guys at the helm and Rolapp and the vision they have for the Tour, and wherever they tell me I can play, I'm going to play."

It looks a logistical nightmare on paper to make such a huge change in the schedule, and that's even before taking into account sponsors of these events, so it may well just be rumors and whispers at this point.

But change is coming, there's a new CEO for a reason and his nine-man Future Competitions Committee will be looking at every possible angle to improve the product. Whether it's this drastic in terms of the schedule though remains to be seen.

What do you think on this suggested PGA Tour changes? Would they make it a better viewing prospect or not? Share your thoughts and join the conversation below...