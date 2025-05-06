Billy Horschel has revealed that he is set to undergo right hip surgery, with the American releasing a statement via his social media.

Explaining that the surgery is a "preventative measure," Horschel is set to go under the knife in Colorado early next week, as the eight-time PGA Tour winner is expected to return to action in "late summer-early fall."

In a social media post, Horschel wrote: "Health update. After consulting with doctors and my team, I have decided to have right hip surgery early next week out in Colorado.

"It’s an unfortunate situation with so many great events left on the calendar but this is a preventative measure. I’m already itching to start rehab, get back to practicing and I look forward to returning to the course sometime around late summer/early fall.

"I would like to thank my family, friends, sponsors and partners for their continued support of me. I will share positive news on my rehab as I progress and I look forward to seeing everyone at the course again soon!"

The news comes just a fortnight after Horschel was forced to withdraw prior to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with the reason at the time unclear.

Now revealing the reason for the withdrawal, it means Horschel will miss next week's PGA Championship, as well as the majority of the PGA Tour season, including the remaining Majors.

So far, in 2025, the 38-year-old has racked up two top 10s, including a tie for fourth at the Valspar Championship.

Although unclear as to when he will return to competitive action, the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall season begins on the 11th September, with the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour, which Horschel won last season, taking place that same week.