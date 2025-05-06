‘It’s An Unfortunate Situation’ - Billy Horschel To Miss Upcoming Majors Due To Surgery

The eight-time PGA Tour winner is set to undergo right hip surgery, with Horschel targeting a return to competitive action in 'late summer'

Billy Horschel stares on whilst stood next to his golf bag
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Billy Horschel has revealed that he is set to undergo right hip surgery, with the American releasing a statement via his social media.

Explaining that the surgery is a "preventative measure," Horschel is set to go under the knife in Colorado early next week, as the eight-time PGA Tour winner is expected to return to action in "late summer-early fall."

A post shared by Billy Horschel (@billyho_golf)

A photo posted by on

In a social media post, Horschel wrote: "Health update. After consulting with doctors and my team, I have decided to have right hip surgery early next week out in Colorado.

"It’s an unfortunate situation with so many great events left on the calendar but this is a preventative measure. I’m already itching to start rehab, get back to practicing and I look forward to returning to the course sometime around late summer/early fall.

"I would like to thank my family, friends, sponsors and partners for their continued support of me. I will share positive news on my rehab as I progress and I look forward to seeing everyone at the course again soon!"

Billy Horschel hits a driver off the tee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The news comes just a fortnight after Horschel was forced to withdraw prior to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with the reason at the time unclear.

Now revealing the reason for the withdrawal, it means Horschel will miss next week's PGA Championship, as well as the majority of the PGA Tour season, including the remaining Majors.

So far, in 2025, the 38-year-old has racked up two top 10s, including a tie for fourth at the Valspar Championship.

Although unclear as to when he will return to competitive action, the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall season begins on the 11th September, with the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour, which Horschel won last season, taking place that same week.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸