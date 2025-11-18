I've Played Golf For 20 Years And I Still Don't Understand Why This Rule Exists...

The honor in golf. It's something that has been a part of our game for a very long time but, for me, I don't really understand why it's still in place.

For those who don't know, the honor in golf is the golfer who has the right, or obligation, to tee off first.

In stroke play, who ever has the lowest score on the hole will usually tee off first on the next hole, while in match play, who ever wins the previous hole has the luxury of going first. If there's a tie, the player who teed off first on the previous hole continues to lead off.

(Image credit: Future)

Many will argue it should remain in our sport because of etiquette and the tradition but, for me, I really don't see why the honor system is still a thing within golf.

Picture the scene... You're playing a match and you come to a par 3 over water. The wind is causing havoc and you don't know what direction it's going in or what club to hit.

Why is it that, after winning the previous hole, you have to be the guinea pig and tee off first on the next? Why can't you have the choice to put your opponent in to bat first so that you can learn what the ball might do when it's in the air.

Yes, the flipside is that if they hit a good shot then the pressure is back on you, but that's the risk you take. Match play is all about the momentum shifting so, if you make the wrong call and are put under pressure, then tough...

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It can work the same way in that they hit a shot that gets hounded by the wind and comes up short. All of a sudden, you now know you need to hit more club than required.

(Image credit: Future)

What's more, it's not just learning off your partner where it's beneficial. Slow play is becoming more and more of a big factor in the sport at both amateur and professional level.

For me, I've always been an advocate of ready golf and, under "Rule 6.4 - Order of Play When Playing Hole," it states: "The order of play from the teeing area depends on who has the honor, and after that is based on which ball is farthest from the hole."

However, it then goes on to say that: "In stroke play, there is no penalty for playing out of turn, and players are both allowed and encouraged to play “ready golf” – that is, to play out of turn in a safe and responsible way."

This begs the question of why they mention having an honor in golf at all, when there's no penalty in stroke play for playing out of turn. The Rules of Golf encourage a 'ready golf' approach, which almost makes the honor redundant.

If your playing partner has the 'honor,' but is not ready to play, whereas you are, it's only logical you step up to the tee and play your shot to help the flow and pace of play.

Constantly waiting around and losing your momentum and rhythm is a big killer in golf. If you're happy to go first when they're not ready, it speeds up the process and helps the pace of play around you. I don't see why people want to stand around on the tee for an extra five minutes while their partner dilly dallies about in their golf bag.

One other reason is, simply, common sense. As we know, golfers hit the ball various lengths off the tee and, chances are, the longest hitter in the group is also going to have the lowest scores.

If this is the case, that means that player has to wait on the tee for the group ahead to move on. For me, if a player in your group can go because they can't reach the players in front, why don't you let them? Again, it keeps the pace of play moving and gives the group in front time to walk on.

Pace of play continues to be a problem in golf, so would removing the honor system help that? (Image credit: Future)

Golf is special because it still has its value, traditions and history but, for me, the honor system is something that shouldn't be present in our sport.

Personally, in stroke play, if you're happy to tee off first and your partners are okay with it then carry on. In match play, where it's a one-on-one environment, the player who wins the hole should decide on whether they go first or not.

Do you agree with me that golf should get rid of the honor system? Or that it should be updated to better reflect the modern game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!